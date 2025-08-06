innoscripta Aktie

WKN DE: A40QVM / ISIN: DE000A40QVM8

EQS-News: innoscripta SE announces publication of half-year figures for 2025

EQS-News: innoscripta SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
innoscripta SE announces publication of half-year figures for 2025

06.08.2025 / 11:33 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, August 6, 2025 – innoscripta SE, Arnulfstr. 60, 80335 Munich, will publish its half-year figures for the 2025 fiscal year on August 21, 2025.

The half-year report will provide insights into the company's operational and financial development in the first half of 2025 and information on key figures and strategic progress.

The report will be available on the innoscripta SE website in the Investors section from August 21, 2025.

innoscripta SE will hold an online meeting on August 21, 2025, to discuss the results of the half-year figures for the 2025 fiscal year and provide information on the current status of business development. The online meeting will be held in English.
 

Contact:

innoscripta SE
Arnulfstr. 60
80335 Munich
E-Mail: ir@innoscripta.com
Web: www.innoscripta.com


06.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: innoscripta SE
Arnulfstraße 60
80335 München
Germany
Phone: +4989262004187
E-mail: info@innoscripta.com
Internet: https://www.innoscripta.com
ISIN: DE000A40QVM8
WKN: A40QVM
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2180278

 
End of News EQS News Service

2180278  06.08.2025 CET/CEST

