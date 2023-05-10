EQS-News: IONOS Group gets off to good start in 2023 and confirms growth guidance

EQS-News: IONOS Group SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

IONOS Group gets off to good start in 2023 and confirms growth guidance



10.05.2023

Customers in the first quarter: + 63,000 to 6.06 million

Revenue: + 13.6% from EUR 311.4 million to EUR 353.8 million

EBITDA: + 7.8% from EUR 86.1 million to EUR 92.7 million

Adjusted EBITDA: - 6.1% to EUR 86.2 million

Guidance for 2023 confirmed

Karlsruhe / Berlin, May 10, 2023. IONOS Group SE the leading European digitalization partner for small and medium-sized businesses got off to a successful start in its fiscal year 2023. This is reflected in both the positive development of revenue in the first quarter of 2023 as well as in strong customer growth of 63,000 to 6.06 million.

In the first quarter of 2023, the companys revenue increased by 13.6% from EUR 311.4 million (Q1 2022) to EUR 353.8 million. At EUR 86.2 million, adjusted EBITDA[1] was slightly down on the prior-year figure of EUR 91.8 million. This was due in particular to higher marketing expenses as a result of the different (timing) of the IONOS campaign planning for fiscal year 2023 during the year. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 24.4% and exceeded expectations for the first quarter of 2023.

Earnings per share (EPS) in the first three months of the year amounted to EUR 0.61[2]. As a result of the capital increase in January from EUR 360,001 to EUR 140 million, this figure cannot be compared with EPS of EUR 61.75 in the previous year.

Outlook 2023

After successfully completing the first quarter, IONOS Group SE confirms its guidance for 2023 and continues to expect a year-on-year, currency-adjusted increase in revenue of approx. 10% to around EUR 1.4 billion. The adjusted EBITDA is expected to rise by at least 10% and the adjusted EBITDA margin is likely to be at least 27%.

[1] Adjusted for investments in the expansion of the product portfolio, increased expenses for adjusted special items, in particular the replacement of United Internet Group systems as part of the establishment of the IONOS Group as an independent group, costs in connection with IPO preparations, and further special items, such as expenses in connection with employee stock ownership plans.

[2] Based on the weighted average of 91.902 million outstanding shares.



About IONOS

IONOS is the leading European digitalization partner for small and medium-sized businesses (SMB). The company serves 6.06 million customers and operates across 18 markets in Europe and North America, with its services being accessible worldwide. With its Web Presence & Productivity portfolio, IONOS acts as a one-stop shop for all digitalization needs from domains and web hosting to classic website builders and do-it-yourself solutions, from e-commerce to online marketing tools. In addition, the company offers Cloud Solutions to enterprises who are looking to move to the cloud as their businesses evolve.



