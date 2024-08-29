|
29.08.2024 12:06:21
EQS-News: IVU AG publishes Half-year report 2024
EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report
IVU continues growth trajectory in fiscal 2024. Revenue increased by 12% year-on-year to €54,731 thousand (2023: €49,084 thousand). Gross profit also increased by 12% to €46,418 thousand (2023: €41,277 thousand). The operating profit (EBIT) is slightly below the previous year at €246 thousand (2023: €659 thousand) and corresponds to IVU's typical seasonal business performance.
29.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|English
|IVU Traffic Technologies AG
|Bundesallee 88
|12161 Berlin
|Germany
|+49 (0)30 85906-0
|+49 (0)30 85906-111
|kontakt@ivu.de
|www.ivu.de
|DE0007448508
|744850
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|1977867
1977867 29.08.2024 CET/CEST
