EQS-News: KSB reports a strong third quarter of 2025

11.11.2025 / 09:06 CET/CEST

KSB reports a strong third quarter of 2025

Order intake and sales revenue above previous year

EBIT adjusted for the costs of introducing SAP S/4HANA above previous year

Forecast for 2025 confirmed

FRANKENTHAL: Pump and valve manufacturer KSB continued the positive trend of the first half of 2025 in the third quarter too, despite facing challenging conditions. Order intake, sales revenue and earnings before finance income / expense and income tax (EBIT), adjusted for the costs of introducing SAP S/4HANA, were up on the comparative prior-year period.

Dr Stephan Timmermann, CEO, explains: “The worldwide reluctance to invest, the associated economic slowdown and the weaker US Dollar added up to a challenge for KSB in the third quarter too. Nonetheless, we increased our order intake, sales revenue and earnings, and continued with the company’s positive development.”

In the first nine months of the 2025 financial year, KSB increased order intake by 2.7 % to € 2,448 million (of which € 750 million in the third quarter). Adjusted for currency effects of € 51 million, order intake would have been up 4.8 %. The Pumps Segment showed the strongest growth, increasing at a rate of 7.2 % to € 1,350 million, followed by the Valves Segment with order intake of around € 323 million (+ 1.0 %). In contrast, order intake in the KSB SupremeServ Segment declined by 3.7 % to € 775 million, due to lower demand for spare parts from the Mining and Energy Market Areas. Within the Pumps Segment, which includes the business with new pumps excluding spare parts, the Standard Markets operating segment realised growth of 8.1 % on the back of the expanding Water business. The Mining Market Area increased order intake by 6.5 %. Following a decline in orders in the Energy Market Area in the first half of the year, major individual orders in the third quarter of 2025 have now led to a cumulative increase of 2.7 % for the first nine months. Order intake increased by 9.2 % in the Region Middle East / Africa and by 2.3 % in Europe. The Regions Asia / Pacific and Americas recorded growth of 2.5 % and 2.0 % respectively, impacted by currency effects.

KSB increased its sales revenue in the first three quarters by 2.8 % to € 2,233 million (of which € 768 million in the third quarter). Adjusted for currency effects of € 45 million, sales revenue would have been up 4.9 %. The Pumps Segment achieved the strongest increase, with growth of 4.0 % to € 1,180 million. This was driven in particular by the Standard Markets, thanks to the growing Water business, which increased by 4.4 % to € 962 million. The Energy Market Area realised sales revenue growth of 5.2 %, while sales revenue in the Mining Market Area was down somewhat by 3.8 % from the previous year. The Valves Segment posted a 2.9 % increase in sales revenue to € 304 million. Sales revenue generated by KSB SupremeServ increased only slightly in the first three quarters of 2025, by + 1.0 % year on year to € 749 million. Reasons for the comparatively marginal increase are, on the one hand, the fact that the prior-year period benefited from major spare parts orders in the Energy and Mining Market Areas and, on the other, negative currency effects of € 14 million. While sales revenue in the Regions Middle East / Africa and Europe increased by 5.1 % and 3.4 % respectively, growth in the Regions Asia / Pacific and Americas was 3.1 % and 0.5 % respectively, impacted by currency effects.

In the first three quarters of 2025, KSB achieved EBIT of € 186.3 million or € 78.3 million in the third quarter (previous year: € 188.8 million or € 72.5 million in the third quarter). This EBIT was impacted by external non-operating costs of € 20.7 million for the migration to SAP S/4HANA, compared with € 7.5 million in the same period of the previous year. Negative currency effects impacted in the amount of € 6.0 million. Adjusted for the special SAP S/4HANA effect, KSB increased EBIT in the first nine months to € 207.0 million and the EBIT margin to 9.3 % compared with 9.0 % in the prior-year period. The Pumps Segment achieved EBIT of € 50.5 million (previous year: € 36.5 million) thanks above all to higher earnings generated in the Standard Markets operating segment. At € ?2.5 million, EBIT in the Valves Segment was down € 4.4 million on the previous year. EBIT declined by € 12.2 million to € 138.2 million in the KSB SupremeServ Segment, due to lower spare parts sales in the Mining and Energy Market Areas in 2025. Earnings in all Segments were burdened by the SAP S/4HANA migration costs of € 20.7 million.

Looking ahead, Dr Stephan Timmermann commented: “The focus for the fourth quarter is now on converting global orders on hand into sales revenue. Despite the challenging environment, we are optimistic about the year 2025 as a whole and confident that we will continue to keep the company within the target corridors for order intake, sales revenue and earnings. This means we are likely to be on track for another record year.”

KSB is a leading international manufacturer of pumps and valves. The Frankenthal-based Group has a presence on five continents with its own sales and marketing organisations, manufacturing facilities and service operations. With a workforce of around 16,400, the KSB Group generated sales revenue of approximately € 3 billion in the 2024 financial year.