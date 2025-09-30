EQS-News: Mainz Biomed to Present the Future of Colorectal Cancer Screening at WEO CRC Screening Committee Meeting

Issuer: Mainz Biomed N.V. / Key word(s): Conference

Mainz Biomed to Present the Future of Colorectal Cancer Screening at WEO CRC Screening Committee Meeting

BERKELEY, US and MAINZ, Germany – September 30, 2025 - Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) (“Mainz Biomed” or the “Company”), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Colorectal Cancer (CRC) Screening Committee Plenary Meeting and Expert Working Group (EWG) Sessions hosted by the World Endoscopy Organization (WEO), taking place on October 3rd, 2025, in Berlin, Germany.

This high-level gathering brings together global leaders in colorectal cancer screening to evaluate emerging technologies, exchange scientific insights, and help shape future strategies for early detection and prevention of CRC. As part of the session titled "Evaluation of New Tests", Dr. Lena Krammes, Senior Scientist at Mainz Biomed, will present findings from the Company’s ongoing work in RNA-based diagnostics.

Dr. Krammes’ talk, titled “From Detection to Prevention – Early Evidence from RNA-based Screening Test for Precancerous Lesions Compared to Different FIT Cut-offs,” will showcase clinical data from the eAArly DETECT study, generated in 2024 highlighting the potential of stool RNA testing to identify both colorectal cancer and precancerous lesions. Key findings include:

97% sensitivity and 97% specificity for detecting colorectal cancer

82% sensitivity for advanced adenomas

100% detection of advanced adenomas with high-grade dysplasia

These results underline the potential for RNA-based testing to play a significant role not only in early detection of CRC, but also in prevention, by identifying high-risk lesions before cancer develops.

Mainz Biomed’s participation reflects its commitment to contributing to the global effort to improve CRC screening outcomes. The World Endoscopy Organization is a global non-profit organization dedicated to promoting high-quality endoscopy and the advancement of digestive health. Through its Colorectal Cancer Screening Committee, WEO works to promote CRC screening activities worldwide and support the implementation of screening programs, including fecal immunochemical tests (FIT), stool-based tests, and endoscopic procedures.

“We are honored to take part in this prestigious meeting,” said Guido Baechler, CEO of Mainz Biomed. “The invitation to join these expert discussions reinforces our belief that we are making important contributions toward developing effective, next-generation screening tools that can prevent colorectal cancer before it starts.”

Please visit Mainz Biomed’s official website for investors at mainzbiomed.com/investors/ for more information

About Mainz Biomed NV

Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company’s flagship product is ColoAlert®, an accurate, non-invasive and easy-to-use, early-detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer. ColoAlert® is marketed across Europe. The Company is currently running its eAArly DETECT 2 clinical study in preparation for its pivotal FDA study for US regulatory approval. Mainz Biomed’s product candidate portfolio also includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test based on real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in blood and stool samples. To learn more, visit mainzbiomed.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

