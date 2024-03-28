+++ Das Finanz-Event für Privatanleger & Trader: 40 Expertenvorträge beim Börsentag Wien am 6. April 2024 - jetzt kostenfrei anmelden! +++-w-
28.03.2024 13:32:57

EQS-News: MEDICLIN Herzzentrum Coswig: Transfer of operations on 1 April

EQS-News: MediClin AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Miscellaneous
MEDICLIN Herzzentrum Coswig: Transfer of operations on 1 April

28.03.2024 / 13:32 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MEDICLIN Herzzentrum Coswig: Transfer of operations on 1 April

Offenburg, 28 March 2024: The operation of the MEDICLIN Herzzentrum Coswig will be transferred to Johannesstift Diakonie on 1 April 2024, as all conditions of the contract of sale have been met.

Prof. Dr Lutz Fritsche (Chief Medical Officer of Johannesstift Diakonie), Dr Joachim Ramming (CEO of MEDICLIN) and Andreas Mörsberger (Spokesman of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer of Johannesstift Diakonie) met to sign the agreement in February.

"From 1 April, the MEDICLIN Herzzentrum Coswig will now operate under the name "Evangelisches Herzzentrum Coswig"," Ramming tells the local staff. "But even under the new ownership and with a new name, people in the region will recognise the clinic as a place where they receive the best possible care in all areas and at all times. We wish our colleagues in Coswig all the best for the future."

About the MEDICLIN Herzzentrum Coswig
The MEDICLIN Herzzentrum Coswig is an interdisciplinary centre for cardiovascular medicine. The facility unites the Clinic for Cardiovascular Surgery, the Clinic for Cardiology and Angiology and the Clinic for Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care Medicine under one roof. The clinic, which opened in 1998, has 113 beds and employs around 340 staff.

For further information:

MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft
Okenstrasse 27
77652 Offenburg

Investor Relations
Ender Gülcan
Phone: 0781/488-326
Fax: 0781/488-184
ender.guelcan@mediclin.de
Public Relations
Dr Janina Lossen
Phone: 0781/488-180
janina.lossen@mediclin.de

www.mediclin.de

About MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (Ticker: MED; WKN: 659 510)
MEDICLIN includes 32 clinics, six care facilities and ten medical care centers. The Group has around 8,300 beds/care places and employs around 10,000 people. In a strong network, MEDICLIN offers the patient integrative care from the first visit to the doctor through the operation and subsequent rehabilitation to outpatient aftercare. Doctors, therapists and nurses work together in a carefully coordinated manner. MEDICLIN designs the care and support of people in need of care according to their individual needs and personal needs.

MEDICLIN ─ a company of the Asklepios Group

 

28.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MEDICLIN AG
Okenstraße 27
77652 Offenburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)781 488-326
Fax: +49 (0)781 488-184
E-mail: ender.guelcan@mediclin.de
Internet: www.mediclin.de
ISIN: DE0006595101
WKN: 659510
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1870067

 
