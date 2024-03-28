|
EQS-News: MEDICLIN Herzzentrum Coswig: Transfer of operations on 1 April
MEDICLIN Herzzentrum Coswig: Transfer of operations on 1 April
Offenburg, 28 March 2024: The operation of the MEDICLIN Herzzentrum Coswig will be transferred to Johannesstift Diakonie on 1 April 2024, as all conditions of the contract of sale have been met.
Prof. Dr Lutz Fritsche (Chief Medical Officer of Johannesstift Diakonie), Dr Joachim Ramming (CEO of MEDICLIN) and Andreas Mörsberger (Spokesman of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer of Johannesstift Diakonie) met to sign the agreement in February.
"From 1 April, the MEDICLIN Herzzentrum Coswig will now operate under the name "Evangelisches Herzzentrum Coswig"," Ramming tells the local staff. "But even under the new ownership and with a new name, people in the region will recognise the clinic as a place where they receive the best possible care in all areas and at all times. We wish our colleagues in Coswig all the best for the future."
About the MEDICLIN Herzzentrum Coswig
The MEDICLIN Herzzentrum Coswig is an interdisciplinary centre for cardiovascular medicine. The facility unites the Clinic for Cardiovascular Surgery, the Clinic for Cardiology and Angiology and the Clinic for Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care Medicine under one roof. The clinic, which opened in 1998, has 113 beds and employs around 340 staff.
About MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (Ticker: MED; WKN: 659 510)
MEDICLIN includes 32 clinics, six care facilities and ten medical care centers. The Group has around 8,300 beds/care places and employs around 10,000 people. In a strong network, MEDICLIN offers the patient integrative care from the first visit to the doctor through the operation and subsequent rehabilitation to outpatient aftercare. Doctors, therapists and nurses work together in a carefully coordinated manner. MEDICLIN designs the care and support of people in need of care according to their individual needs and personal needs.
MEDICLIN ─ a company of the Asklepios Group
