EQS-News: MEDICLIN increases consolidated sales and operating result in the first quarter of 2024

02.05.2024 13:00:27
MEDICLIN increases consolidated sales and operating result in the first quarter of 2024
MediClin AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Offenburg, 2 May 2024
MEDICLIN increases consolidated sales and operating result in the first quarter of 2024
"We are focussing on rehabilitation and want to develop and offer ambulatory solutions. The changes in our portfolio underline this. The sale of the former MEDICLIN Herzzentrum Coswig was completed on 1 April with the transfer of operations to the new owner," says Dr Joachim Ramming, CEO of MEDICLIN, adding: "On 5 April, we signed the purchase agreement for the Reha-Klinik am Sendesaal in Bremen, thereby highlighting our core competence, rehabilitation."
Tino Fritz, CFO of MEDICLIN, comments: "MEDICLIN ended the first quarter of 2024 with a solid result. Overall capacity utilisation is not yet in line with our target, but is stable at a satisfactory level. The first quarter is a seasonally weak quarter, which is why we are positive about the remaining quarters."
Sales and earnings performance of the segments
In the post-acute segment, sales increased by 6.4% to € 112.7 million (3M 2023: € 105.9 million). At € 5.9 million, segment operating profit was € 3.0 million higher than in the same period of the previous year (3M 2023: € 2.9 million). The cost of materials ratio remained unchanged at 22.3%. At € 25.1 million, the absolute cost of materials was 6.5% higher than in the previous year (3M 2023: € 23.6 million). Personnel expenses increased by € 1.4 million or 2.3% to € 61.7 million compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The personnel expenses ratio fell to 54.8% (3M 2023: 56.9%).
The acute segment reported an increase in segment sales of EUR 0.6 million or
0.9%. The segment operating profit was EUR -1.3 million after EUR -4.7 million in the first quarter of 2023. At EUR 19.6 million, the cost of materials was almost unchanged from the same quarter of the previous year (3M 2023: EUR 19.8 million). The cost of materials ratio declined slightly to 29.8% (3M 2023: 30.4%). Personnel expenses totalled € 39.7 million and were therefore 1.3% lower than in the first three months of 2023 (3M 2023: € 40.2 million). The personnel expenses ratio was 60.4% after 61.8% in the same period of the previous year.
Sales in the Other Activities and Reconciliation segment totalled € 7.0 million, up € 1.3 million or 25.2% on the previous year. The nursing care business area contributed sales of € 5.9 million to this figure, which corresponds to an increase of 18.5% compared to the previous year (3M 2023: € 4.9 million). At -0.5 million euros, the segment operating profit was below the previous year's result of 0.1 million euros.
Outlook and news
The transfer of operations of the former MEDICLIN Heart Centre Coswig to the new owner, Johannesstift Diakonie, took place on 1 April. The transfer of operations of our new rehabilitation clinic at the Sendesaal in Bremen was completed on 1 May. As a result, the Management Board adjusted the guidance stated in the 2023 annual report and published it in the interim report for the first quarter of 2024.
The interim report as at 31 March 2024 is available from today at www.mediclin.de in German and English.
For more information:
MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft
Okenstraße 27
77652 Offenburg
Germany
Investor Relations
Ender Gülcan
Phone +49 781/488-326
ender.guelcan@mediclin.de
Public Relations
Dr Janina Lossen
Phone: 0781/488-180
janina.lossen@mediclin.de
www.mediclin.de
About MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (Ticker: MED; WKN: 659 510)
MEDICLIN includes 32 clinics, six care facilities and ten medical care centers. The Group has around 8,300 beds/care places and employs around 10,000 people. In a strong network, MEDICLIN offers the patient integrative care from the first visit to the doctor through the operation and subsequent rehabilitation to outpatient aftercare. Doctors, therapists and nurses work together in a carefully coordinated manner. MEDICLIN designs the care and support of people in need of care according to their individual needs and personal needs.
MEDICLIN ─ a company of the Asklepios Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MEDICLIN AG
|Okenstraße 27
|77652 Offenburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)781 488-326
|Fax:
|+49 (0)781 488-184
|E-mail:
|ender.guelcan@mediclin.de
|Internet:
|www.mediclin.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006595101
|WKN:
|659510
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1894449
