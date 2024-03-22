|
EQS-News: MEDICLIN plans to buy Reha-Klinik am Sendesaal
MEDICLIN plans to buy Reha-Klinik am Sendesaal
Offenburg, 22 March 2024: MEDICLIN is about to purchase the Reha-Klinik am Sendesaal in Bremen, which currently belongs to the Specht Group. In a joint staff meeting today, the clinic's employees were informed in person about the expected changes.
MEDICLIN's COO Thomas Piefke and Regional Managing Director Holger Kammann were on site. Kammann, who is also Commercial Director of the MEDICLIN Hedon Clinic in Lingen, will also manage the rehabilitation clinic to be bought in future. The Specht Group was represented at the meeting by Managing Shareholder Rolf Specht, among others.
Reha-Klinik am Sendesaal is an interdisciplinary clinic for stationary and ambulatory rehabilitation with the indications cardiology, orthopaedics and geriatrics. With 174 inpatient beds and up to 70 ambulatory places, it covers a cross-indication rehabilitation spectrum.
"We developed a clear strategy last year. The goal: to become the leading rehabilitation provider in Germany. If we can incorporate the Reha-Klinik am Sendesaal into our Group as planned, we will be one step closer to achieving this goal," says Dr Joachim Ramming, Chief Executive Officer of MEDICLIN.
"The structured expansion of ambulatory services is also part of this strategy: our rehabilitation is to become more ambulatory, more digital and more flexible," says Thomas Piefke, Chief Operating Officer of MEDICLIN. With its mix of stationary and ambulatory structures, the clinic therefore fits very well into the portfolio.
