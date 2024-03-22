EQS-News: MEDICLIN plans to buy Reha-Klinik am Sendesaal

EQS-News: MediClin AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

MEDICLIN plans to buy Reha-Klinik am Sendesaal



22.03.2024 / 10:04 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Offenburg, 22 March 2024: MEDICLIN is about to purchase the Reha-Klinik am Sendesaal in Bremen, which currently belongs to the Specht Group. In a joint staff meeting today, the clinic's employees were informed in person about the expected changes.



MEDICLIN's COO Thomas Piefke and Regional Managing Director Holger Kammann were on site. Kammann, who is also Commercial Director of the MEDICLIN Hedon Clinic in Lingen, will also manage the rehabilitation clinic to be bought in future. The Specht Group was represented at the meeting by Managing Shareholder Rolf Specht, among others.



Reha-Klinik am Sendesaal is an interdisciplinary clinic for stationary and ambulatory rehabilitation with the indications cardiology, orthopaedics and geriatrics. With 174 inpatient beds and up to 70 ambulatory places, it covers a cross-indication rehabilitation spectrum.



"We developed a clear strategy last year. The goal: to become the leading rehabilitation provider in Germany. If we can incorporate the Reha-Klinik am Sendesaal into our Group as planned, we will be one step closer to achieving this goal," says Dr Joachim Ramming, Chief Executive Officer of MEDICLIN.



"The structured expansion of ambulatory services is also part of this strategy: our rehabilitation is to become more ambulatory, more digital and more flexible," says Thomas Piefke, Chief Operating Officer of MEDICLIN. With its mix of stationary and ambulatory structures, the clinic therefore fits very well into the portfolio.



For more information:



Investor Relations

Ender Gülcan

Phone +49 781/488-326

ender.guelcan@mediclin.de

Public Relations

Dr Janina Lossen

Phone +49 781/488-180

janina.lossen@mediclin.de



www.mediclin.de

About MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (Ticker: MED; WKN: 659 510)

MEDICLIN includes 32 clinics, six care facilities and ten medical care centers. The Group has around 8,300 beds/care places and employs around 10,000 people. In a strong network, MEDICLIN offers the patient integrative care from the first visit to the doctor through the operation and subsequent rehabilitation to outpatient aftercare. Doctors, therapists and nurses work together in a carefully coordinated manner. MEDICLIN designs the care and support of people in need of care according to their individual needs and personal needs.



MEDICLIN ─ a company of the Asklepios Group



MEDICLIN plans to buy Reha-Klinik am SendesaalOffenburg, 22 March 2024: MEDICLIN is about to purchase the Reha-Klinik am Sendesaal in Bremen, which currently belongs to the Specht Group. In a joint staff meeting today, the clinic's employees were informed in person about the expected changes.MEDICLIN's COO Thomas Piefke and Regional Managing Director Holger Kammann were on site. Kammann, who is also Commercial Director of the MEDICLIN Hedon Clinic in Lingen, will also manage the rehabilitation clinic to be bought in future. The Specht Group was represented at the meeting by Managing Shareholder Rolf Specht, among others.Reha-Klinik am Sendesaal is an interdisciplinary clinic for stationary and ambulatory rehabilitation with the indications cardiology, orthopaedics and geriatrics. With 174 inpatient beds and up to 70 ambulatory places, it covers a cross-indication rehabilitation spectrum."We developed a clear strategy last year. The goal: to become the leading rehabilitation provider in Germany. If we can incorporate the Reha-Klinik am Sendesaal into our Group as planned, we will be one step closer to achieving this goal," says Dr Joachim Ramming, Chief Executive Officer of MEDICLIN."The structured expansion of ambulatory services is also part of this strategy: our rehabilitation is to become more ambulatory, more digital and more flexible," says Thomas Piefke, Chief Operating Officer of MEDICLIN. With its mix of stationary and ambulatory structures, the clinic therefore fits very well into the portfolio.Ender GülcanPhone +49 781/488-326Dr Janina LossenPhone +49 781/488-180MEDICLIN includes 32 clinics, six care facilities and ten medical care centers. The Group has around 8,300 beds/care places and employs around 10,000 people. In a strong network, MEDICLIN offers the patient integrative care from the first visit to the doctor through the operation and subsequent rehabilitation to outpatient aftercare. Doctors, therapists and nurses work together in a carefully coordinated manner. MEDICLIN designs the care and support of people in need of care according to their individual needs and personal needs.MEDICLIN ─ a company of the Asklepios Group

22.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

