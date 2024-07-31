EQS-News: MEDICLIN reports solid first half of 2024

EQS-News: MediClin AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report

MEDICLIN reports solid first half of 2024



31.07.2024 / 13:31 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MEDICLIN reports solid first half of 2024 Consolidated sales up 0.9% to EUR 368.0 million in the first half of 2024

Group EBIT of EUR 11.9 million slightly higher than in the same period of the previous year (6M 2023: EUR 11.3 million)

Capacity utilisation rate up year-on-year at 85.2% (6M 2023: 83.6%)

Hospital reform expected at the turn of the year Offenburg, 31 July 2024: In the first half of 2024, MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (MEDICLIN) generated consolidated sales of EUR 368.0 million. This is EUR 3.2 million or 0.9 % more than in the first half of 2023. The consolidated operating result improved by EUR 0.6 million from EUR 11.3 million to EUR 11.9 million compared to the same period of the previous year. Overall capacity utilisation of 85.2% (6M 2023: 83.6%) underlines a solid first half-year.



Dr Joachim Ramming, CEO of MEDICLIN, comments: "We are in a challenging and dynamic environment. The hospital reform is drawing ever closer and is expected to come into force at the turn of the year. We are working intensely on our pioneering ambulatory and digitalisation projects to prepare ourselves for the expected changes in the healthcare market. We will make use of the opportunities arising from the changes."



"We look back on a solid first half of 2024. Our operating performance is particularly visible when we look at our consolidated sales and consolidated operating result without the distortion caused by protective shield benefits and divestments. Adjusted sales growth amounts to 6.8% or EUR 22.8 million. The absence of protective shield benefits in the first half of 2024 contributed EUR 4.7 million to the group operating result in the first half of the previous year.", reports Tino Fritz, CFO of MEDICLIN.



Sales and earnings performance of the segments



In the post-acute segment, sales increased by 4.9% to EUR 233.3 million

(6M 2023: EUR 222.3 million). The segment operating profit decreased by EUR 0.5 million to EUR 17.5 million (6M 2023: EUR 18.0 million). The cost of materials ratio rose by one percentage point to 21.1% (6M 2023: 20.1%). At EUR 49.3 million, the absolute cost of materials was 10.5% higher than in the previous year (6M 2023: EUR 44.6 million). Personnel expenses increased by EUR 4.2 million or 3.4% to EUR 125.6 million compared to the first half of the previous year. The personnel expenses ratio fell to 53.8% (6M 2023: 54.6%).



The acute segment reported a decline in segment sales of EUR 10.3 million or 7.9%. The segment operating profit amounted to EUR -3.9 million after EUR -5.3 million in the first half of 2023. The cost of materials fell by 9.7% to EUR 34.7 million (6M 2023: EUR 38.5 million). The cost of materials ratio declined slightly to 28.9%



(6M 2023: 29.5%). Personnel expenses totalled EUR 74.0 million and were therefore 7.0% lower than in the first six months of 2023 (6M 2023: EUR 79.6 million). The personnel expenses ratio was 61.5% after 60.9% in the same period of the previous year.



Sales in the Other Activities and Reconciliation segment totalled EUR 14.4 million, up EUR 2.5 million or 21.0% on the previous year. The nursing care business contributed sales of EUR 11.7 million to this figure, which corresponds to an increase of 14.7% compared to the previous year (6M 2023: EUR 10.2 million). At EUR -1.6 million, the segment operating profit was below the previous year's result of EUR -1.0 million.



Outlook and news



For the current financial year, the Management Board continues to expect a decline in sales of 0.0% to 2.0%. The Group operating result is now expected to be between EUR 33.0 million and EUR 39.0 million.



The interim report as at 30 June 2024 is available from today at www.mediclin.de in German and English.

For further information:

MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft

Okenstrasse 27

77652 Offenburg



Investor Relations

Ender Gülcan

Phone: 0781/488-326

ender.guelcan@mediclin.de

Public Relations

Dr Janina Lossen

Phone: 0781/488-180

janina.lossen@mediclin.de



www.mediclin.de

About MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (Ticker: MED; WKN: 659 510)

MEDICLIN includes 32 clinics, six care facilities and ten medical care centers. The Group has around 8,300 beds/care places and employs around 10,000 people. In a strong network, MEDICLIN offers the patient integrative care from the first visit to the doctor through the operation and subsequent rehabilitation to outpatient aftercare. Doctors, therapists and nurses work together in a carefully coordinated manner. MEDICLIN designs the care and support of people in need of care according to their individual needs and personal needs.



MEDICLIN ─ a company of the Asklepios Group

Offenburg, 31 July 2024MEDICLIN reports solid first half of 2024MEDICLIN AktiengesellschaftOkenstrasse 2777652 OffenburgInvestor RelationsEnder GülcanPhone: 0781/488-326Public RelationsDr Janina LossenPhone: 0781/488-180MEDICLIN includes 32 clinics, six care facilities and ten medical care centers. The Group has around 8,300 beds/care places and employs around 10,000 people. In a strong network, MEDICLIN offers the patient integrative care from the first visit to the doctor through the operation and subsequent rehabilitation to outpatient aftercare. Doctors, therapists and nurses work together in a carefully coordinated manner. MEDICLIN designs the care and support of people in need of care according to their individual needs and personal needs.MEDICLIN ─ a company of the Asklepios Group

31.07.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

