EQS-News: Mutares expands Management Board

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel

Mutares expands Management Board



21.06.2024 / 09:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Mutares expands Management Board

Supervisory Board appoints two new Management Board members as of July 1, 2024

Johannes Laumann returns to the Management Board as Chief Investment Officer (CIO)

Dr Lennart Schley is newly appointed to the Management Board as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the operational management of the portfolio companies

Top management thus optimally positioned for the planned expansion

Munich, June 21, 2024 – The Supervisory Board of Mutares Management SE, the general partner of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) ("Company"), has decided to expand the Management Board of the Company to four members effective July 1, 2024, in order to take into account the size achieved and the ambitious growth and expansion efforts of the Company.

Johannes Laumann, who was a member of the Mutares Management Board from 2019 to 2023 and asked the Supervisory Board for a personal sabbatical in November 2023, will return to his former position as Chief Investment Officer (CIO) on the Management Board. Johannes Laumann, who has significantly driven the Group's growth during his time on the Management Board and helped to develop the Group's revenues from around EUR 1 billion to EUR 3.5 billion in four years, will be responsible for Mutares' M&A activities and in particular the internationalization of the Group.

The Supervisory Board of Mutares also appoints Dr Lennart Schley to the Management Board of Mutares. Dr Lennart Schley has worked for Mutares for almost 14 years and was most recently responsible for key subsidiaries within the Group as Segment Head. Dr Lennart Schley started at Mutares as a manager and has made a remarkable development up to the Management Board of the Group. In the future, he will be responsible for the operational management of the portfolio companies acquired by Mutares.

Volker Rofalski, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, comments: "We are very pleased to have Johannes Laumann back on the Mutares Management Board after his time out. As CIO, he has played a key role in the successful development of Mutares in recent years. We are delighted that he is strengthening the Management Board again to drive forward our growth targets and the internationalization of our business as part of our expansion into China, India, and the USA."

Dr Kristian Schleede, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Mutares Management SE, adds: "Dr Lennart Schley is an experienced executive at Mutares who, after almost 14 years with the Company, has an impressive track record in the management of numerous portfolio companies. The Supervisory Board is delighted to have Dr Schley on board for this challenging task and looks forward to continuing our successful cooperation in his new role. With the appointment of deserving executives to the Management Board, we are relying on many years of experience and stability in the Mutares Executive team."

Robin Laik, founder, CEO, and largest shareholder of Mutares, is extremely pleased: "Following the very successful Annual General Meeting of Mutares on June 4, 2024, at which the shareholders voted by a large majority for continuity in the Company's Supervisory Board committees, the Supervisory Board has taken a decisive step towards achieving Mutares' ambitious growth targets with the appointment of Johannes Laumann and Dr Lennart Schley. With this Management Board team, I am confident that Mutares can continue to achieve even greater success."

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the fiscal year 2024, consolidated revenues of EUR 5.7 billion to EUR 6.3 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025 and EUR 10 billion by 2028. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. On this basis, the Holding Company is expected to generate a net income of EUR 108 million to EUR 132 million for the fiscal year 2024, EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million for the fiscal year 2025 and EUR 200 million for the fiscal year 2028. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one-third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and have been part of the selection index SDAX since December 2023.

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 9292 7760

E-mail: ir@mutares.de

www.mutares.com



Press Contact in Germany

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France

CLAI

Matthieu Meunier

Phone: +33 06 26 59 49 05

E-mail: matthieu.meunier@clai2.com

Press Contact in UK

14:46 Consulting

Tom Sutton

Phone: +44 7796 474940

E-mail: tsutton@1446.co.uk