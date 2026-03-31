EQS-News: naoo Successfully Completes Generation V App Launch Across iOS and Android

EQS-News: naoo AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Strategic Company Decision

naoo Successfully Completes Generation V App Launch Across iOS and Android



31.03.2026 / 09:42 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Stable rollout confirms operational readiness of new platform architecture and user experience

Zug/Zurich,31 March 2026 – naoo AG (Düsseldorf: Ticker: NAO; ISIN: CH1323306329), operator of the social media and commerce platform naoo, today confirms the successful rollout of its Generation V app across both iOS and Android platforms. Following the previously announced platform launch, the updated application is now fully live and operational for all users.

The deployment was completed smoothly and according to plan. All core functionalities are stable and available, confirming the readiness of the newly rebuilt frontend and backend architecture for scalable use.

With Generation V, naoo introduced a fundamentally redesigned platform environment, including a new navigation structure, improved performance, and a significantly enhanced user experience. The successful rollout marks the transition from platform development to active scaling and user adoption.

Kevin Lütolf, a leading social media influencer and media entrepreneur with a global audience, comments: “I have liked naoo for its authenticity, gamification and local content but this new app version is a quantum leap in terms of user experience.”

“With Generation V, we have built a highly capable development platform where modern design, scalable app technology and AI come together. The successful rollout across iOS and Android now demonstrates that this foundation is not just conceptual, but operational and ready to scale,” says Thomas Wolfensberger, Founder and major shareholder of naoo AG.

The upgraded app environment also provides the technological foundation for the continued rollout of naoo business, enabling local activation formats and merchant integration within the platform. Initial user interactions confirm the improved usability and engagement potential of the new system.

Following the successful launch, naoo will now focus on scaling user acquisition, expanding local content and merchant participation, and further developing personalized engagement features within the platform.

About naoo

naoo AG is building the future of creator-led media, social interaction and local activation in a business model designed to connect digital attention with measurable real-world outcomes. At the core of the Group stands the naoo platform – a next-generation social media and activation ecosystem that connects digital attention with geographic relevance and merchant interaction. The platform delivers a unique user experience through personalized content, gamification, and an innovative points-and-rewards system, while creating unique value through local incentives, measurable activation around physical places and new forms of real-world interaction enabled by naoo business. Business customers can create individualized offers tailored to user needs and incentivize visits to physical locations through naoo points, which can be redeemed for a variety of rewards.Together with Kingfluencers AG — the largest influencer agency in Switzerland and one of the largest in the DACH region — naoo combines platform innovation with industry-leading expertise in creators, campaigns, and brand storytelling, creating new funnel extension opportunities between digital campaigns and real-world interaction. In addition, naoo continues to expand its ecosystem through proprietary creator-driven media formats such as vertical shorts and content hubs that broaden reach, deepen engagement and support a diversified, IP-driven business model. naoo AG is headquartered in Zug, employs 41 people across its group operations, and is listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (ticker: NAO, ISIN: CH1323306329).

Contact for Media and Investors

Karl Fleetwood

Chief Operating Officer

E-Mail: karl.fleetwood@naoo.com

Phone: +41 (0)79 867 10 10