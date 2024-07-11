EQS-News: Nordex Group further expands market presence in Lithuania with a new order for 42 MW

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex Group further expands market presence in Lithuania with a new order for 42 MW



11.07.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hamburg, 11 July 2024. At the end of June 2024, the Nordex Group signed a contract with the E energija group for the supply and installation of six N163/6.X wind turbines for a 42 MW wind farm in Lithuania. The order also includes a Premium-Plus service contract for the maintenance of the turbines over 35 years.

The wind farm is being developed near the city of Kaunas. The delivery and installation of the Delta4000 series turbines on 159-metre tubular steel towers will begin in the second half of 2025, with commissioning scheduled for the same year.

“It is the first of our 3 projects that we plan to start building in central Lithuania this year and we chose Nordex as the best option both in terms of technology and successful partnership that we have experienced so far”, comments Gediminas Uloza, CEO of E energija group.

The site is characterized by average wind speeds of more than 7 m/s. E energija group will operate the six Nordex turbines with a nominal output of 7 MW.

"Since the beginning of our cooperation in early 2023 E energija group has chosen to order 50 units of the N163/6.X turbines with a total capacity of 346 MW from Nordex. We are delighted with the trust that has been repeatedly placed in us and our partnership," says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

Since the installation of the first turbines in Lithuania in 2015, the Nordex Group has sold turbines totalling more than 950 MW to various customers in Lithuania.

About E energija group

Established in 1994, E energija group develops, builds and operates renewable energy projects in Lithuania and neighbouring countries. E energija group plans to develop up to 2 000 MW of renewable energy projects by 2030.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has installed around 51 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 6.5 billion in 2023. The Company currently has more than 10,000 employees. The Group’s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.

Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141

E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com