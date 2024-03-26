|
EQS-News: Nordex Group obtains order for 336 MW in South Africa
|
EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg, 26 March 2024. The Nordex Group has obtained an order to supply and install 57 N163/5.X turbines from the Delta4000 series in South Africa. The order also includes a Service contract for maintenance of the turbines.
The order is for a cluster of three wind farms with 112.1 MW each. The wind farms are located in the Eastern Cape Province where the area benefits from very good wind conditions.
The customer's name and the name of the cluster have been withheld at the customer's request.
The installation of the first turbine is scheduled for the second half of 2024 and the start of delivering energy to the grid is planned in the second half of 2025.
The Nordex Group will manufacture the concrete towers of the turbines locally, creating around up to 300 jobs in the region. This will boost the local economy during the construction phase.
The wind farm cluster will be a significant step towards reducing South Africa's reliance on fossil fuels and increasing the share of renewable energy in the country's energy mix. As of today, the Nordex Group is with more than 1.1GW in operation market leader in South Africa with a market share of 32%.
Analysen zu Nordex AGmehr Analysen
|21.03.24
|Nordex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.03.24
|Nordex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.03.24
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.03.24
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.03.24
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
