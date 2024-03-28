|
28.03.2024 07:30:17
EQS-News: Nordex Group receives 264 MW order from Lithuania
|
EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg, 28 March 2024. UAB Renerga, the leading developer of wind energy projects in Lithuania and a company of the Achema Group, contracted the Nordex Group to supply 40 N163/6.X turbines. The Delta4000 series turbines are projected for the 264 MW Pagegiai wind farm project in the west of the country. The contract also includes a Premium Service contract.
The infrastructure works are scheduled to start in June 2024, with the delivery and installation of the turbines scheduled to start in spring 2025. The Nordex Group will install the turbines on tubular steel towers – 29 with hub heights of 118 metres and 11 with hub heights of 113 metres. The completion of the wind farm is expected in 2026.
Lidija Lubiene, Chairman of the Board of the Achema Group: “Renerga is the founder of renewable energy in Lithuania. The Pagėgiai project is an important continuation of our strong traditions and commitments to renewables. We believe that this project is a very significant step forward both for our renewables group as well as the Lithuania’s renewable energy goals in general.”
Mindaugas Juodis, CEO of Renerga, says: “We would firstly like to sincerely thank all our partners for the smooth and efficient cooperation in the development of the Pagėgiai wind farm. This project solidifies Renerga as the leading renewables developer in Lithuania. We expect to continue to expand our renewables portfolio going forward as has been the case from the very start of Renerga’s history in 1998.”
Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group, says: "We are very proud to be working with UAB Renerga for the first time, especially on this 264 MW large-scale Pagegiai project. We see the supply contract as the starting point of a powerful cooperation between both groups.”
Including this new order, as of today the Nordex Group has sold more than 850 MW since 2015 in Lithuania. Hereof 460 MW are currently under construction.
About the Achema Group
About the Nordex Group
Contact person for press:
Contact for investors:
28.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1868921
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1868921 28.03.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nordex AGmehr Nachrichten
|
28.03.24
|Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: So steht der TecDAX am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
28.03.24
|Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: TecDAX am Donnerstagmittag in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
28.03.24
|Nordex-Aktie etwas schwächer: Nordex erhält Turbinen-Auftrag für Windpark in Litauen (Dow Jones)
|
28.03.24
|Handel in Frankfurt: TecDAX zum Handelsstart in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
28.03.24
|EQS-News: Nordex Group erhält Auftrag über 264 MW aus Litauen (EQS Group)
|
28.03.24
|EQS-News: Nordex Group receives 264 MW order from Lithuania (EQS Group)
|
27.03.24
|Gewinne in Frankfurt: TecDAX letztendlich auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
27.03.24
|Aufschläge in Frankfurt: TecDAX verbucht am Mittwochnachmittag Gewinne (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Nordex AGmehr Analysen
|21.03.24
|Nordex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.03.24
|Nordex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.03.24
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.03.24
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.03.24
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.03.24
|Nordex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.03.24
|Nordex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.03.24
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.03.24
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.03.24
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.03.24
|Nordex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.03.24
|Nordex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.03.24
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.03.24
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.03.24
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.01.24
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.11.23
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.10.23
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.07.23
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.06.23
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nordex AG
|12,10
|-0,49%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLetzter Handelstag der Karwoche: ATX geht etwas fester ins lange Wochenende -- DAX schließt knapp im Plus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich an Gründonnerstag kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte am letzten Tag der verkürzten Handelswoche sich in der Nähe der Nulllinie.