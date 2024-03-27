EQS-News: Nordex Group receives 98 MW order from Sweden

27.03.2024 07:30:19

Nordex Group receives 98 MW order from Sweden

Nordex Group receives 98 MW order from Sweden

Hamburg, 27 March 2024. The Nordex Group has received an order from Holmen Energi AB for 98 MW in Sweden. The order also includes a Premium Plus Service for the turbines over a period of 30 years.  

In summer 2025, the Nordex Group will supply and install 14 N163/6.X turbines for the Blisterliden wind farm in a forested area in the county of Västerbotten in the Northern of Sweden. The Nordex Group will install the turbines on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 169 meters and equip the turbines with the Nordex Advanced Anti-Icing System to reduce ice formation on the rotor blades. The turbines will be delivered in the cold climate version.

Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group: "We look forward to Holmen’s first project with Nordex. The turbines' anti-icing system and the cold-climate variant will ensure reliable electricity production despite the challenges posed by the harsh environmental conditions in the Swedish climate."

The Holmen Group is a Swedish forestry industry company. The company also develops and operates wind farms and hydro power plants. Blisterliden is Holmen Group’s first project with the Nordex Group.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has installed around 50 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 6.5 billion in 2023. The Company currently has more than 10,000 employees. The Group’s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA (mothballed) and Mexico. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.

