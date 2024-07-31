EQS-News: Nordex Group receives follow-up order from Aquila Clean Energy for 141.6 MW in Spain

|
Hamburg, 31 July 2024. Aquila Clean Energy has placed an order with the Nordex Group for a further delivery of 24 N163/5.X turbines in Spain. In addition to the 21 turbines with a combined output of 124 MW ordered for the Baza wind farm cluster in June 2024, the Nordex Group will also supply additional turbines with a total capacity of 141.6 MW for this project. This second order also includes a Premium Service contract with a term of 20 years.
From 2025, the Nordex Group will install the Delta4000 series turbines on 108-metre-high tubular steel towers. The Baza cluster, located in the southern Spanish province of Granada, will thus ultimately consist of 45 N163/5.X turbines with a total nominal output of over 265 MW following planned commissioning in 2026.
With the award of the first order in June 2024, both parties had agreed that Aquila Clean Energy would have the option to expand the total number of turbines in the Baza cluster by up to 24 additional turbines by 31 August 2024.
"We are pleased that Aquila Clean Energy has fully exercised the additional option for the construction of the Baza wind farm cluster and has ordered a further 24 turbines from Nordex. This is a great incentive for us to successfully implement this extensive project in the interests of our regular customer, and to fulfil the trust placed in us," says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.
About the Nordex Group
The Group has installed more than 52 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 6.5 billion in 2023. The Company currently has more than 10,200 employees, and the Group’s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Nordex’ product portfolio is currently focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes that are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited space availability and regions with constrained grid capacity.
|
1957275 31.07.2024 CET/CEST
