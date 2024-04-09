|
09.04.2024 07:30:11
EQS-News: Nordex Group receives orders for 295 MW from EDF Renewables in South Africa
|
EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg, 9 April 2024. End of March, EDF Renewables (South Africa) a subsidiary of EDF Renouveables and Electricité de France (EDF), placed orders with the Nordex Group for two wind energy projects in South Africa.
The Korosun 2 cluster, consisting of the Umsobomvu and Hartebeesthoek projects, will comprise 50 N163/5.X turbines with a total capacity of 295 MW. The Nordex Group will also be responsible for the maintenance and servicing of the turbines for a period of 20 years.
The Korosun 2 cluster is being built on the border of the Eastern Cape and Northern Cape provinces. Construction has started and the wind farms will be commissioned in Q1 of 2026. Each wind farm will comprise 25 turbines with a capacity of 147.5 MW. The Nordex Group is installing the N163/5.X turbines on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 118 metres.
Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group: "We are proud to support EDF Renewables and the expansion of wind energy in South Africa, with our N163 turbines and in so doing, contribute to reducing the country's dependence on coal."
About the Nordex Group
09.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1874555
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1874555 09.04.2024 CET/CEST
