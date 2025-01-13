EQS-News: Nordex Group secures 247 MW wind turbine orders from Canada, reaches 1 GW of sales to North America in 2024

13.01.2025 07:30:11

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex Group secures 247 MW wind turbine orders from Canada, reaches 1 GW of sales to North America in 2024

13.01.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST
- Nordex order intake for North America increased 350% over previous year

 Hamburg, 13 January 2025. In late December, the Nordex Group received orders for 36 N163/6.X turbines for projects in Canada.

The Delta4000 series turbines are destined for wind farms in Nova Scotia. The Nordex Group will deliver the turbines, each with a nominal output of 7 MW mounted on 118-meter tubular steel towers, in the spring of 2026. To ensure high availability during Nova Scotia’s cold winter, the turbines will be delivered as cold climate variants, and some will be equipped with the Nordex Advanced Anti-Icing System for rotor blades.

"With these new orders, the Nordex Group has passed 1 GW of sales from North America in 2024. This 350% increase over the previous year demonstrates Nordex’s continued growth in the North American market. As we ramp up manufacturing at our factory in West Branch, Iowa in 2025, that success is well-poised to continue,” says Manav Sharma, CEO of Division North America of the Nordex Group.

The customers' names and the names of the wind farms are undisclosed.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has installed more than 53 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 6.5 billion in 2023. The Company currently has more than 10,200 employees, and the Group’s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Nordex’ product portfolio is currently focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes that are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited space availability and regions with constrained grid capacity.

Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141
E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investor inquiries:
Nordex SE
Anja Siehler
Phone: +49 162 3515 334
E-mail: asiehler@nordex-online.com

 

 

 


13.01.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: investor-relations@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
