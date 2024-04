EQS-News: Nordex Group starts with order intake of 2.1 GW in the first quarter of 2024

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex Group starts with order intake of 2.1 GW in the first quarter of 2024



16.04.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Hamburg, 16 April 2024. The Nordex Group recorded an order intake of 338 turbines with a total capacity of 2,086 MW in the first quarter of 2024 (Q1/2023: 1,021 MW). The average sales price in euros per megawatt of capacity (ASP) amounted to EUR 0.85 million/MW (Q1/2023: EUR 0.90 million/MW).

The Nordex Group received orders from eleven countries. The largest individual markets were Germany, South Africa and Lithuania.



"With an order intake of more than 2 GW and stable prices, we are building on the success of previous quarters and making a good start to the new year. I am very pleased that we have won several major orders in different regions, as this shows that our turbines are in demand both within Europe and beyond," says José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group.



The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed around 50 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2023 generated revenues of EUR 6.5 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 10,000. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, the United States (mothballed) and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 – 1141

flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investors:

Nordex SE

Felix Zander

Phone: +49 (0) 152 0902 4029

fzander@nordex-online.com

Nordex SE

Tobias Vossberg

Phone: +49 (0) 173 457 3633

tvossberg@nordex-online.com

Nordex SE

Torben Rennemeier

Phone: +49 152 3461 7954

trennemeier@nordex-online.com