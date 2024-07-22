EQS-News: Nordex Group to offer N169/5.X turbine for the US market

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Product Launch

Nordex Group to offer N169/5.X turbine for the US market



22.07.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





169 m rotor diameter

Power rating up to 5.5 MW

Hamburg, 22 July 2024. The Nordex Group is expanding its product portfolio in the 5 MW segment and is launching a turbine variant of the proven Delta4000 platform, which is specially tailored to the requirements of the US market.

The N169/5.X has a rotor diameter of 169 meters and a power rating up to 5.5 megawatts. As common with Nordex turbines there will be a range of US optimized towers available. The N169/5.X is particularly suitable for wind regions in the USA without intense turbulence and with low to medium wind speeds.

“Expanding our activities in North America is a key element of our strategy. The N169/5.X is one of the largest and most efficient turbines for the US market, developed to support our growth targets in this region”, explains José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group. “Once again, we have followed our proven approach of an evolutionary product strategy by using proven components of our 5 MW class to develop a turbine variant that significantly increases yield, especially in projects with limited grid capacity, through an optimized capacity factor."

Manav Sharma, CEO of the Nordex Group's North America division adds: "With this new US turbine, we are well positioned to benefit from the expected growth of the US market. We already have our N163 and N175 variants offering for land constrained and some grid constrained sites in multiple configurations. The N169/5.X will allow us to address additional customer needs in grid constrained sites.”

The Nordex local supply chain already in place ensures that local content requirements are met to benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Main components such as nacelles, drive trains and hubs are to be manufactured in the United States. The Nordex Group will manufacture the N169/5.X as well as the N163 turbine for the US market in its facility in West Branch, Iowa. Production of the N169/5.X is scheduled to start in 2026.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has installed around 51 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 6.5 billion in 2023. The Company currently has more than 10,000 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity.

Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141

E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com