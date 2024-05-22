|
22.05.2024 14:30:07
EQS-News: Northern Data Group and VAST Data Partner to Deliver Market-Leading Scale, Speed, and Energy-Efficient AI Cloud
|
EQS-News: Northern Data AG
/ Key word(s): Alliance
PRESS RELEASE / IR NEWS
Gartner[1] predicts that by 2030, AI could consume up to 3.5 percent of the world’s electricity. To meet this growing demand, organizations are seeking sustainable and energy-efficient AI solutions. Taiga Cloud, a Cloud partner in the NVIDIA Partner Network, provides access to a large NVIDIA GPU network in Europe, with over 20,000 NVIDIA GPUs, including the latest NVIDIA H100 and A100 Tensor Core GPUs. Its platform runs entirely on carbon-free, renewable energy, and boasts a less than 1.2 Power Usage Effectiveness ratio.
Combining this efficiency with VAST’s differentiated Disaggregated Shared Everything (DASE) architecture and Similarity data reduction software will provide access to a high-speed, low-latency and data-sovereign cloud built for accelerated computing, while ensuring organizations aren’t compromising on their sustainability objectives.
Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a leading provider of High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions to businesses and research institutions, utilizing GPU- and ASIC-based solutions. Our flexible compute power fuels innovation in our three core business platforms: Taiga Cloud, Ardent Data Centers, and Peak Mining. Through our HPC solutions, we pioneer ambitious computing innovation that drives progress in the AI, ML and Generative AI industries. Our close collaboration with industry-leading manufacturers including Gigabyte, AMD, and NVIDIA is fundamental to the acceleration of innovation across sectors including life sciences, financial services, and energy.
Jens-Philipp Briemle
VAST Data is the data platform company built for the AI era. As the new standard for enterprise AI infrastructure, organizations trust the VAST Data Platform to serve their most data-intensive computing needs. VAST Data empowers enterprises to unlock the full potential of their data by providing AI infrastructure that is simple, scalable, and architected from the ground up to power deep learning and GPU-accelerated data centers and clouds. Launched in 2019, VAST Data is the fastest growing data infrastructure company in history. For more information, please visit and follow VAST Data on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.
Austin Weedfall
[1] Gartner Says CIOs Must Balance the Environmental Promises and Risks of AI
22.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Northern Data AG
|An der Welle 3
|60322 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 34 87 52 25
|E-mail:
|info@northerndata.de
|Internet:
|www.northerndata.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0SMU87
|WKN:
|A0SMU8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1908789
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1908789 22.05.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!