29.04.2024 13:00:35
EQS-News: Northern Data Group appoints Group Chief Revenue Officer
/ Key word(s): Personnel
PRESS RELEASE / IR NEWS
Mick brings extensive experience growing business development teams in the technology sector and introducing products to market. He joins the Group having previously served in high-profile roles for Microsoft and Logicalis, supporting organizations during the commercialization and launch of cloud solutions and services.
In his role as Group Chief Revenue Officer, Mick will shape Northern Data Group’s revenue strategy and lead our GTM teams to articulate our market-leading offering, amplify our commitment to customers, and support the Group’s continued growth as it drives innovation across the HPC market. As well as his extensive experience managing global teams, Mick brings a strong local knowledge of the Irish market to the Dublin campus, where he will be instrumental in expanding this team with the best talent.
Mick’s appointment follows the addition of Elliot Jordan as Group CFO in February and is a further step for the Group in putting in place a highly talented and market-leading Executive Committee to execute the next stage of the Group’s global strategy to be the world’s leading HPC solutions provider.
Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a leading provider of High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions to businesses and research institutions, utilizing GPU- and ASIC-based solutions. Our flexible compute power fuels innovation in our three core business divisions: Taiga Cloud, Ardent Data Centers, and Peak Mining. Through our HPC infrastructure, we pioneer ambitious computing innovation that drives progress in the AI, ML, and Generative AI industries. Our close collaboration with industry-leading manufacturers including Gigabyte, AMD, and NVIDIA is fundamental to the acceleration of innovation across sectors including life sciences, financial services, and energy.
Jens-Philipp Briemle
