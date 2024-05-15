|
15.05.2024 07:30:28
EQS-News: Northern Data Group provides Q1 2024 update at Capital Markets Day
|
EQS-News: Northern Data AG
/ Key word(s): Capital Markets Day
PRESS RELEASE / IR NEWS
Frankfurt/Main – 15 May 2024 – Northern Data Group (Ticker symbol German stock market: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87), a leading provider of High Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, held its Capital Markets Day Q1 2024 for analysts and investors in Frankfurt and via webcast, last week.
The management team reported on strong financial results for Q1 2024 and provided guidance for FY2024 and financial targets for FY2025. The company also confirmed that its 2023 audited financials would be delivered by the end of H1 2024.
The company will continue to provide the capital markets with regular updates and report on further developments in its strategy.
The CMD presentation, as well as a replay of the webcast, are available in the IR section of the Group's website.
https://northerndata.de/hubfs/CMD%202024%20Q1/Capital%20Markets%20Day%20Q1%202024.pdf
https://lp.northerndata.de/northern-data-group-cmd-2024-q1-ondemand
Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a leading provider of High Performance Computing (HPC) solutions to businesses and research institutions, utilizing GPU- and ASIC-based solutions. Our flexible compute power fuels innovation in our three core business divisions: Taiga Cloud, Ardent Data Centers, and Peak Mining. Through our HPC infrastructure, we pioneer ambitious computing innovation that drives progress in the AI, ML, and Generative AI industries. Our close collaboration with industry-leading manufacturers including Gigabyte, AMD, and NVIDIA is fundamental to the acceleration of innovation across sectors including life sciences, financial services, and energy.
Jens-Philipp Briemle
15.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Northern Data AG
|An der Welle 3
|60322 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 34 87 52 25
|E-mail:
|info@northerndata.de
|Internet:
|www.northerndata.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0SMU87
|WKN:
|A0SMU8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1902825
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1902825 15.05.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Northern Data AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Northern Data AGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Northern Data AG
|26,90
|0,37%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Rekorden an US-Börsen: ATX im Minus -- DAX kaum bewegt -- Asiatische Indizes legen zu
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Donnerstag tiefer, während der deutsche Leitindex weitgehend auf der Stelle tritt. An den Märkten in Fernost greifen die Anleger am Donnerstag zu. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte stärker.