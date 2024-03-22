EQS-News: Northern Data Group Publishes Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

EQS-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report

Northern Data Group Publishes Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2022



22.03.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE/ IR NEWS



Northern Data Group Publishes Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2022



Annual Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statement 2022

Financial targets for 2023 and 2024 confirmed



Frankfurt/Main – March 22, 2024 – Northern Data Group (“Northern Data AG”; Ticker symbol German stock market: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) today published its key financial figures as well as the audited annual financial statements and audited consolidated financial statements for the 2022 financial year.

As already announced at the Group's Capital Markets Day in November 2023, the Group expects revenues of EUR 65-75 million and adjusted EBITDA of between EUR -20 million and EUR -5 million for the 2023 financial year. For 2024, revenues in the range of EUR 200-240 million and adjusted EBITDA of between EUR 50 million and EUR 80 million are forecast.

The Group spreads its revenue streams across its three application areas for High Performance-Computing – Cloud Services, Data Center Infrastructure, and Digital Assets.

The 2022 Annual Report, as well as a summary of the financial figures for 2022, are available in the IR section of the Group's website.



About Northern Data Group:

Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a leading provider of specialized infrastructure solutions for high-performance computing and research institutions, using GPU and ASIC-based solutions. Our dynamic computing power drives innovation across our three core businesses: Taiga Cloud, Ardent Data Centers, and Peak Mining. With our HPC infrastructure, we are at the forefront of computing development that drives advances in AI, ML, and generative AI. Our partnerships with industry-leading manufacturers including Gigabyte, AMD, and NVIDIA are fundamental to accelerating innovation in areas such as life sciences, financial services, and energy.



Investor Relations:

Jens-Philipp Briemle

Head of Investor Relations

An der Welle 3

60322 Frankfurt am Main

E-mail: jens-philipp.briemle@northerndata.de

Phone: +49 171 557 6989