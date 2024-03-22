|
22.03.2024 07:30:08
EQS-News: Northern Data Group Publishes Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2022
|
EQS-News: Northern Data AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report
PRESS RELEASE/ IR NEWS
As already announced at the Group's Capital Markets Day in November 2023, the Group expects revenues of EUR 65-75 million and adjusted EBITDA of between EUR -20 million and EUR -5 million for the 2023 financial year. For 2024, revenues in the range of EUR 200-240 million and adjusted EBITDA of between EUR 50 million and EUR 80 million are forecast.
The Group spreads its revenue streams across its three application areas for High Performance-Computing – Cloud Services, Data Center Infrastructure, and Digital Assets.
The 2022 Annual Report, as well as a summary of the financial figures for 2022, are available in the IR section of the Group's website.
Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a leading provider of specialized infrastructure solutions for high-performance computing and research institutions, using GPU and ASIC-based solutions. Our dynamic computing power drives innovation across our three core businesses: Taiga Cloud, Ardent Data Centers, and Peak Mining. With our HPC infrastructure, we are at the forefront of computing development that drives advances in AI, ML, and generative AI. Our partnerships with industry-leading manufacturers including Gigabyte, AMD, and NVIDIA are fundamental to accelerating innovation in areas such as life sciences, financial services, and energy.
Jens-Philipp Briemle
22.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Northern Data AG
|An der Welle 3
|60322 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 34 87 52 25
|E-mail:
|info@northerndata.de
|Internet:
|www.northerndata.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0SMU87
|WKN:
|A0SMU8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1864765
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1864765 22.03.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Northern Data AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Northern Data AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Northern Data AG
|26,35
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen mehrheitlich schwächer
An den Märkten geht es am Freitag überwiegend gen Süden.