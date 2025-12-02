EQS-News: ParTec AG: Major milestone for the QSolid project – integration and first external user access strengthen German quantum computing ecosystem

EQS-News: ParTec AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Alliance

ParTec AG: Major milestone for the QSolid project – integration and first external user access strengthen German quantum computing ecosystem



02.12.2025 / 09:03 CET/CEST

Munich, December 2, 2025 – ParTec AG (ISIN: DE000A3E5A34 / WKN: A3E5A3) is pleased to announce the milestone of the QSolid project announced by Forschungszentrum Jülich (JU) in its press release: For the first time, external users will have access to a quantum computer prototype that is seamlessly integrated into the HPC infrastructure of the Jülich Supercomputing Centre (JSC). This marks a decisive step forward for one of Germany's key quantum research projects on the path to a powerful, system-oriented, and application-oriented quantum computing landscape. ParTec's ParaStation Modulo software suite is a central component of the project.

QSolid (“Quantum computer in the solid state”) is one of the largest national research networks in the field of superconducting quantum processors, with 26 partner organizations. Funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research, the project aims to develop high-quality, fault-tolerant qubit technologies and embed them in a complete ecosystem of hardware, software, HPC integration, and application scenarios. The early provision of a system-integrated 10-qubit prototype for external users marks an important milestone: for the first time, industry and research partners can test the system in practice during a two-week test phase.

For ParTec, this milestone is also significant from a technological perspective. As a long-standing specialist in modular HPC architectures and hybrid computing environments, ParTec is working on the integration of quantum computers into high-performance computing infrastructures as part of QSolid. To this end, enhancements are being developed for the ParaStation Modulo software suite that enable system-level control, resource management, process monitoring, and the embedding of quantum-based workflows into established HPC processes. In doing so, ParTec is laying the groundwork for practical hybrid HPC/QC systems.

“Today's milestone in the QSolid project impressively demonstrates how rapidly the German quantum computing landscape is evolving,” says Bernhard Frohwitter, CEO of ParTec AG. “The integration of the quantum processor into a productive HPC environment and the first-ever external user access are important building blocks for future application-oriented systems. For ParTec, these advances confirm the strategic importance of modular architectures and our ParaStation Modulo system software as the foundation for scalable hybrid HPC/QC platforms.”

The developments in the QSolid project are closely linked to recent advances within Europe (see press release dated November 25, 2025): Just a few days ago, the HPCQS project announced the successful integration of two neutral-atom quantum processors from Pasqal – Jade and Ruby – at leading supercomputing sites in Jülich and Paris. Both projects illustrate how heavily Germany and Europe are currently investing in hybrid HPC quantum infrastructures and how important the integration of different quantum platforms with HPC systems is for a sovereign European research and innovation landscape.

ParTec AG sees the parallel dynamics of QSolid and HPCQS as an important impetus for the further development of a technology-open, modular, and scalable European quantum computing ecosystem. The combination of established high-performance architectures with rapidly developing quantum platforms creates a foundation on which future scientific and industrial applications can build – from quantum-assisted materials research to novel optimization and AI workflows.

