|
20.11.2023 07:30:09
EQS-News: Peak Mining Operations Update
|
EQS-News: Northern Data AG
/ Key word(s): Monthly Figures
PRESS RELEASE / IR NEWS
All monthly figures are unaudited and may include rounding and billing differences for Bitcoin production.
In Europe, Peak Mining participates in a grid demand response program (balancing the demand on power grids), which generated approximately EUR 0.1 million of additional income in October corresponding to a year-to-date income of EUR 2.6 million from the program.
Peak Mining is in the process of upgrading its hardware following its recent USD 150 million hardware purchase. As such there will be ongoing fluctuations in the number of installed miners, month over month. Peak Mining had a self-mining hash rate of around 3.27 EH/s and 34,947 ASIC systems installed on the Bitcoin network at the end of October 2023 (about 13% less than previous month). Peak Mining expect this to significantly increase by the end of Q1 2024, as new hardware and sites come online.
Peak Mining is powering the future of the Bitcoin network. Part of Northern Data Group, we deliver industry-leading operating and energy efficiency in Bitcoin mining through the latest hardware alongside innovative technology and infrastructure. With our mining heritage dating back to 2013, we’ve been innovating for over a decade and have been at the forefront of the industry ever since.
Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a provider of High-Performance Computing (HPC) infrastructure solutions. Our HPC infrastructure forms the foundation of our three business divisions: Taiga Cloud; Ardent Data Centers; and Peak Mining. Through our dedicated compute power, we fuel innovation in Generative AI and Blockchain technologies. Our partnerships with industry leading HPC hardware manufacturers including NVIDIA, Gigabyte and MicroBT are fundamental to the acceleration of innovation in the areas we operate in.
Jens-Philipp Briemle
20.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Northern Data AG
|An der Welle 3
|60322 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 34 87 52 25
|E-mail:
|info@northerndata.de
|Internet:
|www.northerndata.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0SMU87
|WKN:
|A0SMU8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1776585
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1776585 20.11.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Northern Data AGmehr Nachrichten
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Peak Mining Operations Update (EQS Group)
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Peak Mining Operations Update (EQS Group)
|
15.11.23
|EQS-News: Peak Mining beginnt mit dem Bau einer 30-MW-Mining-Anlage der nächsten Generation in Grand Forks, North Dakota (EQS Group)
|
15.11.23
|EQS-News: Peak Mining starts construction of next-gen 30MW mining facility in Grand Forks, North Dakota (EQS Group)
|
02.11.23
|EQS-Adhoc: Northern Data AG provides Financial Update & Guidance (EQS Group)
|
02.11.23
|EQS-Adhoc: Northern Data AG gibt Finanz-Update und Guidance (EQS Group)
|
02.11.23
|EQS-News: Northern Data Group Secures EUR 575 Million Debt Financing Facility (EQS Group)
|
02.11.23
|EQS-News: Northern Data Group sichert sich EUR 575 Mio. Kreditfazilität (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Northern Data AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Northern Data AG
|23,20
|-1,07%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen gehen mit Gewinnen aus dem Handel -- ATX und DAX gehen kaum bewegt aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen beenden Montagshandel uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt pendelte am Montag um die Nulllinie, während auch der deutsche Leitindex stabil tendierte. An den US-Börsen herrschte am Montag gute Stimmung. Die Märkte in Fernost schlugen zum Wochenstart unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.