20.11.2023 07:30:09

EQS-News: Peak Mining Operations Update

EQS-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures
Peak Mining Operations Update

20.11.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST
PRESS RELEASE / IR NEWS

Peak Mining Operations Update
 

  • 178 BTC generated in October (+2% month-on-month)
  • Generating revenues of EUR 5.0 million (+16% month-on-month)
  • Year-to-date BTC revenue of EUR 48.7 million

 
Performance Indicators

  October ’23 September ’23 YTD 2023
BTC generated 178
(YoY: -21% / MoM: +2%)		 174
(YoY: +2% / MoM: +5%)		 1,992
BTC sold 178 174 2,026
Number of Self-Mining
ASIC servers installed		 34,947 (3.27 EH/s)
MoM: -13%		 40,248 (3.75 EH/s)
MoM: 0%		  
Utilization Self-Mining
ASIC servers		 81% (2.69 EH/s) 68% (2.55 EH/s)  

All monthly figures are unaudited and may include rounding and billing differences for Bitcoin production.

Frankfurt/Main – 20 November 2023 – Peak Mining, part of Northern Data Group, today provided an update on its business activities for the month of October. Peak Mining produced a total of 178 Bitcoin in October 2023, generating revenues of EUR 5.0 million, roughly 16% more than the corresponding figure for the previous month. Year-to-date BTC revenue thus totals EUR 48.7 million.

In Europe, Peak Mining participates in a grid demand response program (balancing the demand on power grids), which generated approximately EUR 0.1 million of additional income in October corresponding to a year-to-date income of EUR 2.6 million from the program.

Peak Mining is in the process of upgrading its hardware following its recent USD 150 million hardware purchase. As such there will be ongoing fluctuations in the number of installed miners, month over month. Peak Mining had a self-mining hash rate of around 3.27 EH/s and 34,947 ASIC systems installed on the Bitcoin network at the end of October 2023 (about 13% less than previous month). Peak Mining expect this to significantly increase by the end of Q1 2024, as new hardware and sites come online.

About Peak Mining:

Peak Mining is powering the future of the Bitcoin network. Part of Northern Data Group, we deliver industry-leading operating and energy efficiency in Bitcoin mining through the latest hardware alongside innovative technology and infrastructure. With our mining heritage dating back to 2013, we’ve been innovating for over a decade and have been at the forefront of the industry ever since.

About Northern Data Group:

Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a provider of High-Performance Computing (HPC) infrastructure solutions. Our HPC infrastructure forms the foundation of our three business divisions: Taiga Cloud; Ardent Data Centers; and Peak Mining. Through our dedicated compute power, we fuel innovation in Generative AI and Blockchain technologies. Our partnerships with industry leading HPC hardware manufacturers including NVIDIA, Gigabyte and MicroBT are fundamental to the acceleration of innovation in the areas we operate in.

Investor Relations:

Jens-Philipp Briemle
Head of Investor Relations
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt am Main
E-Mail: jens-philipp.briemle@northerndata.de
Telefon: +49 171 557 6989


20.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Northern Data AG
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 34 87 52 25
E-mail: info@northerndata.de
Internet: www.northerndata.de
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
WKN: A0SMU8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1776585

 
End of News EQS News Service

1776585  20.11.2023 CET/CEST

