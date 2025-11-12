Pentixapharm Aktie

Pentixapharm für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40AEG / ISIN: DE000A40AEG0

12.11.2025 08:00:03

EQS-News: Pentixapharm Publishes 9-Month Figures for 2025

EQS-News: Pentixapharm Holding AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement
Pentixapharm Publishes 9-Month Figures for 2025

12.11.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pentixapharm Publishes 9-Month Figures for 2025

  • Loss of the reporting period €12,7 million (attributed to research and development activities, personnel and other operating expenses)
  • Revenue of the reported period €117 thousands
  • Balance sheet total as of September 30, 2025: €43 million
  • Adjusted Guidance for the fiscal year 2025: expected loss approximately €18 million (before: €23.5 million).


Berlin, Germany, 12 November 2025

The Executive Board of Pentixapharm Holding AG announced the following today:

Based on the newly published interim financial statements, the Group closed the first nine months of the 2025 fiscal year with a loss of EUR 12.7 million.

Based on current planning, the Company adjusts the guidan cefor the full 2025 fiscal. The Executive Board now expects a loss of approximately €18 million (before €23.5 million) as published on 06 November 2025.

This forecast includes research and development expenses as well as personnel and other operating expenses while potential income from out-licensing is not included in the forecast.

The full interim financial statements is available on the Pentixapharm Holding AG Investor Relations website: www.pentixapharm.com/investors/reports.

About Pentixapharm

Pentixapharm is an advanced clinical-stage biotech expanding the boundaries of radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, the company develops first-in-class ligand- and antibody-based radiopharmaceuticals designed to transform patient care across oncology and beyond. Its late-stage pipeline is anchored by CXCR4-targeted programs, including a Phase 3-ready diagnostic candidate for primary aldosteronism and pioneering therapeutic programs in a number of hematological and solid cancers. Furthermore, Pentixapharm is advancing a next-generation antibody platform targeting CD24, an emerging immune-escape marker over-expressed in multiple hard-to-treat cancers. Complemented by reliable isotope supply from Eckert & Ziegler, and a robust global clinical network, Pentixapharm is uniquely positioned to deliver innovative radiopharmaceuticals that address high unmet need, improve patient outcomes, and create significant growth opportunities in one of the fastest-growing areas of precision medicine.

Pentixapharm Investor and Media Contact

ir@pentixapharm.com

 


12.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Pentixapharm Holding AG
Robert-Rössle-Straße 10
13125 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: info@pentixapharm.com
Internet: https://www.pentixapharm.com/
ISIN: DE000A40AEG0
WKN: A40AEG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2228042

 
End of News EQS News Service

2228042  12.11.2025 CET/CEST

