EQS-News: Pentixapharm Publishes 9-Month Figures for 2025

Pentixapharm Publishes 9-Month Figures for 2025



12.11.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Pentixapharm Publishes 9-Month Figures for 2025

Loss of the reporting period €12,7 million (attributed to research and development activities, personnel and other operating expenses)

Revenue of the reported period €117 thousands

Balance sheet total as of September 30, 2025: €43 million

Adjusted Guidance for the fiscal year 2025: expected loss approximately €18 million (before: €23.5 million).



Berlin, Germany, 12 November 2025

The Executive Board of Pentixapharm Holding AG announced the following today:

Based on the newly published interim financial statements, the Group closed the first nine months of the 2025 fiscal year with a loss of EUR 12.7 million.

Based on current planning, the Company adjusts the guidan cefor the full 2025 fiscal. The Executive Board now expects a loss of approximately €18 million (before €23.5 million) as published on 06 November 2025.

This forecast includes research and development expenses as well as personnel and other operating expenses while potential income from out-licensing is not included in the forecast.

The full interim financial statements is available on the Pentixapharm Holding AG Investor Relations website: www.pentixapharm.com/investors/reports.

About Pentixapharm

Pentixapharm is an advanced clinical-stage biotech expanding the boundaries of radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, the company develops first-in-class ligand- and antibody-based radiopharmaceuticals designed to transform patient care across oncology and beyond. Its late-stage pipeline is anchored by CXCR4-targeted programs, including a Phase 3-ready diagnostic candidate for primary aldosteronism and pioneering therapeutic programs in a number of hematological and solid cancers. Furthermore, Pentixapharm is advancing a next-generation antibody platform targeting CD24, an emerging immune-escape marker over-expressed in multiple hard-to-treat cancers. Complemented by reliable isotope supply from Eckert & Ziegler, and a robust global clinical network, Pentixapharm is uniquely positioned to deliver innovative radiopharmaceuticals that address high unmet need, improve patient outcomes, and create significant growth opportunities in one of the fastest-growing areas of precision medicine.

Pentixapharm Investor and Media Contact

ir@pentixapharm.com