Pentixapharm Aktie
WKN DE: A40AEG / ISIN: DE000A40AEG0
|
10.11.2025 08:00:03
EQS-News: Pentixapharm to Report Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2025 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 12, 2025
|
EQS-News: Pentixapharm Holding AG
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement
Pentixapharm to Report Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2025 Financial Results
Berlin, Germany, November 10, 2025 – Pentixapharm Holding AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: PTP), an advanced clinical-stage biotech developing novel radiopharmaceuticals, will publish its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025 on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.
Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day to discuss the quarterly results and provide a business update.
Conference Call and Webcast Details
Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Time: 3 p.m. CET / 9:00 a.m. EST
Registration link to participate in the conference call:
https://webcast.meetyoo.de/reg/BXIDSCew5bUU
Live webcast link:
https://www.webcast-eqs.com/pentixapharm-202511
Presentation slides will be posted shortly before the start of the webcast at the Investor Relations section of the Pentixapharm website. A replay of the webcast will be available at this website shortly after the event.
About Pentixapharm
Pentixapharm is an advanced clinical-stage biotech expanding the boundaries of radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, the company develops first-in-class ligand- and antibody-based radiopharmaceuticals designed to transform patient care across oncology and beyond. Its late-stage pipeline is anchored by CXCR4-targeted programs, including a Phase 3-ready diagnostic candidate for primary aldosteronism and pioneering therapeutic programs in a number of hematological and solid cancers. Furthermore, Pentixapharm is advancing a next-generation antibody platform targeting CD24, an emerging immune-escape marker over-expressed in multiple hard-to-treat cancers. Complemented by reliable isotope supply from Eckert & Ziegler, and a robust global clinical network, Pentixapharm is uniquely positioned to deliver innovative radiopharmaceuticals that address high unmet need, improve patient outcomes, and create significant growth opportunities in one of the fastest-growing areas of precision medicine.
Pentixapharm Investor and Media Contact
10.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Pentixapharm Holding AG
|Robert-Rössle-Straße 10
|13125 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@pentixapharm.com
|Internet:
|https://www.pentixapharm.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A40AEG0
|WKN:
|A40AEG
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2226488
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2226488 10.11.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!