10.11.2025 08:00:03

EQS-News: Pentixapharm to Report Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2025 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 12, 2025

EQS-News: Pentixapharm Holding AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement
Pentixapharm to Report Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2025 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 12, 2025

10.11.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pentixapharm to Report Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2025 Financial Results
on Wednesday, November 12, 2025
 

Berlin, Germany, November 10, 2025 – Pentixapharm Holding AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: PTP), an advanced clinical-stage biotech developing novel radiopharmaceuticals, will publish its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025 on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day to discuss the quarterly results and provide a business update.

 

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Time: 3 p.m. CET / 9:00 a.m. EST

 

Registration link to participate in the conference call:

https://webcast.meetyoo.de/reg/BXIDSCew5bUU

 

Live webcast link:

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/pentixapharm-202511

 

Presentation slides will be posted shortly before the start of the webcast at the Investor Relations section of the Pentixapharm website. A replay of the webcast will be available at this website shortly after the event.

 

About Pentixapharm

Pentixapharm is an advanced clinical-stage biotech expanding the boundaries of radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, the company develops first-in-class ligand- and antibody-based radiopharmaceuticals designed to transform patient care across oncology and beyond. Its late-stage pipeline is anchored by CXCR4-targeted programs, including a Phase 3-ready diagnostic candidate for primary aldosteronism and pioneering therapeutic programs in a number of hematological and solid cancers. Furthermore, Pentixapharm is advancing a next-generation antibody platform targeting CD24, an emerging immune-escape marker over-expressed in multiple hard-to-treat cancers. Complemented by reliable isotope supply from Eckert & Ziegler, and a robust global clinical network, Pentixapharm is uniquely positioned to deliver innovative radiopharmaceuticals that address high unmet need, improve patient outcomes, and create significant growth opportunities in one of the fastest-growing areas of precision medicine.

 

Pentixapharm Investor and Media Contact

ir@pentixapharm.com


10.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Pentixapharm Holding AG
Robert-Rössle-Straße 10
13125 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: info@pentixapharm.com
Internet: https://www.pentixapharm.com/
ISIN: DE000A40AEG0
WKN: A40AEG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2226488

 
End of News EQS News Service

2226488  10.11.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Pentixapharm Holding AG Unitarymehr Nachrichten