EQS-News: Pentixapharm to Report Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2025 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 12, 2025

on Wednesday, November 12, 2025



Berlin, Germany, November 10, 2025 – Pentixapharm Holding AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: PTP), an advanced clinical-stage biotech developing novel radiopharmaceuticals, will publish its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025 on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day to discuss the quarterly results and provide a business update.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Time: 3 p.m. CET / 9:00 a.m. EST

Registration link to participate in the conference call:

https://webcast.meetyoo.de/reg/BXIDSCew5bUU

Live webcast link:

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/pentixapharm-202511

Presentation slides will be posted shortly before the start of the webcast at the Investor Relations section of the Pentixapharm website. A replay of the webcast will be available at this website shortly after the event.

About Pentixapharm

Pentixapharm is an advanced clinical-stage biotech expanding the boundaries of radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, the company develops first-in-class ligand- and antibody-based radiopharmaceuticals designed to transform patient care across oncology and beyond. Its late-stage pipeline is anchored by CXCR4-targeted programs, including a Phase 3-ready diagnostic candidate for primary aldosteronism and pioneering therapeutic programs in a number of hematological and solid cancers. Furthermore, Pentixapharm is advancing a next-generation antibody platform targeting CD24, an emerging immune-escape marker over-expressed in multiple hard-to-treat cancers. Complemented by reliable isotope supply from Eckert & Ziegler, and a robust global clinical network, Pentixapharm is uniquely positioned to deliver innovative radiopharmaceuticals that address high unmet need, improve patient outcomes, and create significant growth opportunities in one of the fastest-growing areas of precision medicine.

Pentixapharm Investor and Media Contact

ir@pentixapharm.com