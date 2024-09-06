EQS-News: PSI Business Shows First Signs of Stabilization in the 2nd Quarter

EQS-News: PSI Software SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report

PSI Business Shows First Signs of Stabilization in the 2nd Quarter



06.09.2024 / 09:14 CET/CEST

PSI Business Shows First Signs of Stabilization in the 2nd Quarter

- Incoming orders in the second quarter up 16% on the same quarter of the previous year at 59 million euros

- Sales stabilize at 62 million euros in the second quarter

- Operating result in the Production Management segment positive again in the second quarter, but still negative overall at -4.6 million euros



Performance indicators (KEUR) Jan. 1 – June 30, 2024 Jan. 1 – June 30, 2023 Change Sales 50,268 58,230 −13.7% EBIT −14,788 4,008 >100% Group net result −16,410 3,282 >100% Earnings per share (EUR) −1.06 0.21 >100%



Berlin, September 6, 2024 – PSI Group achieved 5.8 % lower sales of 112.3 million euros in the first half of 2024 (June 30, 2023: 119.3 million euros). In the second quarter of 2024, sales improved slightly to 62.0 million euros (June 30, 2023: 61.0 million euros) despite the effects of the cyberattack in February 2024. The operating result (EBIT) was still negative in the second quarter at −4.6 million euros (April 1–June 30, 2023: −9.4 million euros), but improved compared to the same quarter of the previous year and the first quarter of 2024. In the first half of 2024, it was clearly negative at −19.4 million euros (June 30, 2023: −5.4 million euros) following the impact of the cyberattack. The consolidated result was correspondingly −22.6 million (June 30, 2023: −8.7 million euros). Incoming orders decreased by 8.9% year-on-year to 154 million euros (June 30, 2023: 169 million euros) as a result of the cyberattack; in the second quarter, they improved by 15.7% year-on-year to 59 million euros (April 1–June 30, 2023: 51 million euros). At 211 million euros, the order backlog as at June 30, 2024 exceeded the prior-year figure by 7.1% (June 30, 2023: EUR 197 million).



The Energy Management segment (energy grids, energy trading, public transport) achieved 7.6% lower sales of 53.4 million euros (June 30, 2023: 57.8 million euros) and a significantly lower operating result of −16.2 million euros (June 30, 2023: −8.2 million euros). Although the segment's business gradually returned to normal over the course of the quarter, it was still clearly impacted by the consequences of the cyberattack.



Sales in the Production Management segment (metals, industry, logistics) decreased by 4.2% to 58.9 million euros in the first half of the year (June 30, 2023: 61.5 million euros). The segment's operating result deteriorated to −1.3 million euros (June 30, 2023: 8.1 million euros), but the segment returned to profit in the second quarter. Although Production Management also continued to suffer from the consequences of the cyberattack, the overall negative effect on sales and earnings was lower than in Energy Management due to the more product-based business.



The number of employees in the Group increased slightly to 2,324 (June 30, 2023: 2,273). Cash flow from operating activities was negative at −17.6 million euros as a result of the cyberattack (June 30, 2023: 2.1 million euros). At 38.0 million euros, cash and cash equivalents were 13.5 million euros below the previous year's figure (June 30, 2023: 51.5 million euros), offset by higher current financial liabilities of 14.4 million euros (December 31, 2023: 2.1 million euros).



Following the cyberattack in February 2024 and the restart of the renewed IT systems, productive operations have largely resumed since the beginning of May and have continued to normalize since then. In the course of the restart, further measures were adopted that will significantly increase the security of the IT systems as part of a revised IT strategy. As announced in June 2024, the PSI Group intends to streamline its organizational structure by merging the German subsidiaries into PSI Software SE. The structural simplification will facilitate the PSI-wide harmonization of business processes, tap synergy potential and improve the overall scalability of the business.



As already announced at the beginning of June, the Executive Board expects, taking into account the negative effects of the cyberattack, a reduction in sales of around 20 to 30 million euros and a negative operating result in the upper single-digit to lower double-digit million range for the full year.



The PSI Group develops software products for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities and industry. As an independent software producer with more than 2,300 employees, PSI has been a technology leader since 1969 for process control systems that ensure sustainable energy supply, mobility and production by combining AI methods with industrially proven optimization methods. The innovative industry products can be operated on-premises or in the cloud. www.psi.de



Contact:



PSI Software SE

Karsten Pierschke

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communication

Dircksenstraße 42-44

10178 Berlin

Germany



Tel. +49 30 2801-2727

Email: KPierschke@psi.de