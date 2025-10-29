EQS-Adhoc: PSI expects higher one-time expenses in fiscal year 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: PSI Software SE / Key word(s): Profit Warning

PSI expects higher one-time expenses in fiscal year 2025



Berlin, October 29, 2025 - PSI Software SE expects transaction costs in the low double-digit million range in connection with the conclusion of the investment agreement with Warburg Pincus and the announced public takeover offer, which will impact both the unadjusted operating result (EBIT) and the consolidated net result as one-time expenses. The provisions made for this purpose are included in the report for the third quarter, which will be released by PSI on October 30, 2025. Warburg Pincus will provide PSI with financial resources beyond the existing credit lines to finance these transaction costs.



As announced in the report for the first half of 2025, a cost reduction program was initiated in the Grid & Energy Management segment, resulting in additional one-time expenses of approximately 12 million euros. In its operating business, PSI continues to expect growth in order intake and sales of around 10% for 2025 and an adjusted EBIT margin of around 4% after adjustment for one-time expenses.



Contact:



PSI Software SE

Karsten Pierschke

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Dircksenstraße 42-44

10178 Berlin

Germany



Tel. +49 30 2801-2727

Email: KPierschke@psi.de



