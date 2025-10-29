PSI Software Aktie
WKN DE: A0Z1JH / ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9
|
29.10.2025 13:47:43
EQS-Adhoc: PSI expects higher one-time expenses in fiscal year 2025
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: PSI Software SE / Key word(s): Profit Warning
PSI expects higher one-time expenses in fiscal year 2025
End of Inside Information
29-Oct-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PSI Software SE
|Dircksenstraße 42-44
|10178 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 2801-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 2801-1000
|E-mail:
|ir@psi.de
|Internet:
|www.psi.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0Z1JH9
|WKN:
|A0Z1JH
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2220068
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2220068 29-Oct-2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PSI Software AGmehr Nachrichten
|
13:47
|EQS-Adhoc: PSI erwartet im Geschäftsjahr 2025 höhere Einmalaufwendungen (EQS Group)
|
13:47
|EQS-Adhoc: PSI expects higher one-time expenses in fiscal year 2025 (EQS Group)
|
07:01
|Ausblick: PSI Software gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
20.10.25
|EQS-PVR: PSI Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
20.10.25