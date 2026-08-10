EQS-News: q.beyond accelerates AI transformation

EQS-News: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Half Year Report

q.beyond accelerates AI transformation



10.08.2026 / 07:31 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





q.beyond accelerates AI transformation

Q2 2026: Adjusted EBITDA margin of 6% at previous year’s level

New outlook for 2026 accounts for one-off transformation expenses of around € 5 million to € 6 million

Share buybacks planned from end of August

Cologne, 10 August 2026. The resilient business model of IT services provider q.beyond, with its high share of recurring revenues and clear sector focus, proved its worth once again in the second quarter of 2026 despite ongoing massive reluctance on the part of German SMEs to make capital investments. In parallel, the widespread deployment of artificial intelligence is providing access to significantly greater efficiency potential within the company than originally planned. In view of this, q.beyond is accelerating its AI transformation and consistently aligning the organisation to the new technological and macroeconomic conditions.

Thies Rixen, q.beyond’s CEO, explains: “We now have the opportunity to make even greater use of the potential harboured by AI, market this expertise, and thus position ourselves as the leading AI operating partner for European SMEs.” This accelerated AI transformation requires one-off expenses of around € 5 million to € 6 million. In the second quarter of 2026, the company already stated an initial provision of € 0.9 million for the realignment of its service organisation. Starting in the third quarter of 2026, q.beyond’s new location in Cluj in Romania will in particular take over AI-assisted 24/7 support for customers. This alone will generate savings of more than € 1 million from the coming year. Overall, q.beyond expects the accelerated AI transformation to generate savings of around € 7 million a year from 2027 onwards.

Operating earnings prior to transformation at previous year’s level

Excluding the initial transformation-related provision of € 0.9 million, EBITDA amounted to € 2.5 million in the second quarter of 2026 (Q2 2025: € 2.7 million) based on revenues of € 43.0 million (Q2 2025: € 44.4 million). As in the previous year, consolidated net income stood at € 0.0 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin was therefore unchanged at 6%. Free cash flow came to € -1.6 million in the past quarter as against € 1.1 million in the previous year’s period.

Nora Wolters, q.beyond’s CFO, points to the success of the company’s strategic alignment: “Our consult-to-operate approach is paying off in a challenging climate. As planned, in the first stage we are increasing revenues and earnings in the Consulting business.” Once the economy regains momentum, this will generate increasing leads for new Managed Services orders. q.beyond is already seeing its first sales success, which is a direct consequence of the steps taken to realign sales activities.

Next stage of AI transformation should sustainably improve earnings from 2027

For Nora Wolters, the current reluctance on the part of companies to invest offers a further reason to act now to accelerate the AI transformation: “The current structures no longer fit market circumstances. With the assistance of AI, we now have the opportunity to make our organisational structures fit for the future.” To this end, in the months ahead the company will cut jobs, above all in the Managed Services business and in its administration.

The accelerated AI transformation and associated one-off expenses have impacted on the company’s full-year outlook, as has the ongoing unwillingness of German SMEs to invest. The company now expects to generate revenues of between € 176 million and € 180 million (previously: between € 182 million and € 190 million) and EBITDA of € 3 million to € 7 million (previously: € 10 million to € 16 million). This will also result in one-off negative consolidated net income and negative free cash flow. From the 2027 financial year, q.beyond expects to generate positive consolidated net income again and sustainably positive free cash flow. In addition, the next stage of its AI transformation will sustainably enhance its efficiency and consequently its earnings from the coming year already.

Thies Rixen stresses: “We will show absolute determination in pursuing our 2028 Strategy.” By taking over a majority stake in the SAP healthcare specialist GITG AG and establishing a new location in Romania, q.beyond has already achieved major milestones in implementing this strategy. In the months ahead, the focus will be above all on expanding the AI portfolio. Since the third quarter of 2026, q.beyond has been marketing AI-assisted automated business processes to third parties as well.

Net liquidity of € 41.0 million offers scope for share buybacks

A further key pillar of the 2028 Strategy involves optimising the allocation of capital. The Management Board has repeatedly stressed that buying treasury shares offers a particularly attractive possibility of using available funds to create additional value. The statutory six-month period following the entry in the Commercial Register of the orderly capital reduction approved by an Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting at the end of January 2026 is due to expire on 17 August 2026. This means that the key conditions for an approach of this nature will have been met. Subject to resolutions adopted by the Management and Supervisory Boards, q.beyond will be able to act from this time onwards. The company’s net liquidity of € 41.0 million as of 30 June 2026 offers the necessary financial scope in this respect.



Key figures at a glance

€ million Q2 2026 Q2 2025 H1 2026 H1 2025 Revenues 43.0 44.4 85.9 90.8 - Managed Services 27.0 29.2 54.5 60.8 - Consulting 16.0 15.2 31.3 30.0 Gross profit 8.4 8.7 17.7 16.0 - Managed Services 4.2 6.5 9.2 13.4 - Consulting 4.2 2.3 6.8 4.3 EBITDA 1.6 2.7 3.1 5.1 EBIT (0.9) 0.2 (1.7) (0.2) Consolidated net income (0.9) 0.0 (2.0) (0.4) Free cash flow (1.6) 1.1 (1.0) 1.9 Net liquidity at 30 June 41.0 39.6 Equity ratio at 30 June 70% 68% Employees at 30 June 1,133 1,151



Notes:

This Corporate News contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and forecasts on the part of the management with regard to future events. Due to risks or erroneous assumptions, actual results may deviate materially from these forward-looking statements. The complete Half-Year Financial Statement is available at www.qbeyond.de/investor-relations.



About q.beyond AG:

q.beyond is the leading IT partner for SMEs. We solve the technological challenges our European customers face and make their business models fit for the future. This way, we sustainably enhance our customers’ business value. We do so by implementing sovereign IT solutions and drawing on our proprietary, certified AI data centres. Our strong team of more than 1,000 specialists combines sector expertise with technical excellence. Core focuses of our activities include public and private clouds, operating business-critical applications based on Microsoft and SAP technologies, artificial intelligence, and IT security. Publicly listed, q.beyond is present across Germany and has locations in Latvia, Spain, Romania, India, and the USA.



Contact:

q.beyond AG

Arne Thull

Head of Investor-Relations/Mergers & Acquisitions

T +49 221 669-8724

invest@qbeyond.de

www.qbeyond.de