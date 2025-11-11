EQS-News: Quantumzyme Expands AI-Driven Enzyme Engineering Platform to Broaden Green API Manufacturing Applications

EQS-News: Quantumzyme Corp / Key word(s): Science

Quantumzyme Expands AI-Driven Enzyme Engineering Platform to Broaden Green API Manufacturing Applications



11.11.2025 / 15:17 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SAN DIEGO, CA - November 11, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Quantumzyme Corp. (OTCQB: QTZM), a global leader in computational enzyme engineering and digital biocatalysis, today announced the expansion of its proprietary AI-powered enzyme design platform to target additional high-volume Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) beyond ibuprofen. This strategic initiative marks a major milestone in advancing green pharmaceutical manufacturing, while reducing hazardous waste, toxic solvent use, and carbon emissions at scale.

Building on the company’s validated enzymatic process for green ibuprofen synthesis, the expanded program leverages Quantumzyme’s enzyme families, machine learning predictive models, and in silico design workflows to develop sustainable pathways for other APIs with significant global environmental impact.

Quantumzyme’s enzyme engineering platform integrates advanced AI-driven computational modeling, in silico directed evolution, mechanistic simulation, and high-throughput validation to deliver optimized biocatalysts that replace traditional energy-intensive chemical reaction steps.

The expanded R&D pipeline includes multiple high-volume APIs, including chiral intermediates such as phenylephrine and related compounds accessible via ketoreductases, which are widely used in the global generics sector. This expansion highlights the scalability of Quantumzyme’s digital biology architecture and its ability to rapidly adapt and redeploy enzyme systems across diverse synthesis targets.

“The global API market is projected to exceed $300 billion USD by 2030, with generic drugs representing the majority of production volume,” stated Naveen Kulkarni, CEO of Quantumzyme. “Much of this manufacturing currently occurs overseas using legacy chemistries that generate heavy waste streams and carry high solvent and carbon intensity. Our goal is to try and develop an approach that is both sustainable and eco-friendly.”

Quantumzyme’s biocatalysis-first approach offers a sustainable alternative that delivers:

Reduced chemical waste and solvent usage

Lower carbon footprint

Elimination of toxic reagents

Improved cost and yield efficiency

In addition, the company’s platform supports domestic API manufacturing and aligns with U.S. supply chain resilience and sustainability goals.

“Our vision is to redefine chemical manufacturing through sustainable innovation,” added Kulkarni. “By extending our enzyme engineering platform beyond ibuprofen, we are advancing greener chemistry, supporting supply chain resiliency, and moving closer to a future where enzyme-driven production becomes the industry standard for high-volume APIs.”

For more information and updates, please visit www.quantumzymecorp.com and the Company’s profile at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/QTZM.

About Quantumzyme Corp.

Quantumzyme Corp. is a pioneering biotransformation company revolutionizing chemical processes through sustainable, enzyme-based solutions. Specializing in green chemistry, it harnesses quantum mechanics, molecular modeling, AI-driven simulations, and computational enzyme engineering to design high-performance biocatalysts that enhance efficiency, reduce waste, and minimize environmental impact. By integrating computational modeling with wet-lab validation, Quantumzyme delivers scalable, cost-effective biocatalysis solutions that improve industrial sustainability. Offering end-to-end enzyme development services - from discovery and engineering to process optimization and scale-up - Quantumzyme empowers its partners to adopt greener, more efficient production methods. Committed to sustainability and innovation, the company envisions a future where biotechnology enables greener, more efficient global manufacturing.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this press release is provided by Quantumzyme Corp. (“Quantumzyme”) for general informational purposes only. This release may include forward-looking statements that reflect Quantumzyme’s current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions about future events, business performance, market conditions, or technological developments. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to change without notice.

Quantumzyme makes no representations or warranties, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information contained herein. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments, or changes in expectations, except as required by applicable law. Past performance should not be taken as an indicator of future results, and readers should not place undue reliance on any projections or expectations presented in this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor does it provide financial, investment, or legal advice. Any references to market trends, scientific advancements, or industry insights are provided for contextual purposes only and should not be interpreted as endorsements, guarantees, or definitive predictions of future developments. Readers and investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and seek independent professional advice before making any investment or business decisions related to Quantumzyme or its affiliates.

Contact

Naveen Kulkarni

Chief Executive Officer

Quantumzyme Corp.

15656 Bernardo Center Drive, Suite 801

San Diego, CA 92127

Phone: +1 (858) 203-0312

Email: info@quantumzymecorp.com

Website: www.quantumzymecorp.com

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Quantumzyme Corp