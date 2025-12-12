H2APEX Group SCA Registered Shs Aktie

12.12.2025 09:00:03

EQS-News: RFNBO Certification and Draft Law on GHG Quotas: H2APEX Welcomes Important Steps for the Ramp-Up of the Hydrogen Economy

EQS-News: H2APEX Group SCA / Key word(s): Sustainability
RFNBO Certification and Draft Law on GHG Quotas: H2APEX Welcomes Important Steps for the Ramp-Up of the Hydrogen Economy

12.12.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RFNBO Certification and Draft Law on GHG Quotas: H2APEX Welcomes Important Steps for the Ramp-Up of the Hydrogen Economy 

  • Hydrogen produced by H2APEX in Rostock-Laage now officially certified as renewable hydrogen
  • Draft law expected to further increase demand for green hydrogen in the mobility sector
  • H2APEX already a key supplier for the hydrogen fleet of regional transport company rebus in Rostock district

Rostock-Laage, Grevenmacher (Grand Duchy of Luxembourg), December 12, 2025 – H2APEX Group SCA (Prime Standard, ISIN: LU0472835155, WKN: A0YF5P), a listed leading operator and developer of green hydrogen plants for the decarbonization of industry, infrastructure, and mobility, announces that yesterday the company successfully obtained RFNBO certification for its green hydrogen produced in Rostock-Laage. With this certification, the hydrogen produced is officially recognized as renewable hydrogen. This means H2APEX meets the highest European standards for renewable fuels of non-biological origin and sends a strong signal for sustainable mobility. The certification enables H2APEX’s customers to benefit from the associated greenhouse gas reduction quota (GHG quota) and thus efficiently achieve their decarbonization goals.

In this context, H2APEX welcomes the draft law presented two days ago by the German Federal Government to further develop the GHG quota. By extending the mandatory percentage reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from fuels until 2040 and gradually increasing it to 59%, the direct use of green hydrogen in all mobility applications is expected to rise significantly.

 RFNBO-Zertifizierung und Gesetzesentwurf für THG-Quoten: H2APEX begrüßt wichtige Schritte für den Markthochlauf der Wasserstoffwirtschaft

“We see that the ramp-up of the hydrogen economy is gaining momentum. The draft law is a strong signal to the market and will create further incentives for sales in the mobility sector. As a leading player in green hydrogen production, we hope the Federal Government will remain ambitious and continue to develop the framework conditions for investments in climate-friendly hydrogen technologies,” explains H2APEX CEO Peter Rößner.

Already today, H2APEX produces significant amounts of green hydrogen for the mobility sector at its own electrolysis plant in Rostock-Laage. In 2025 alone, more than 70,000 kg of green hydrogen have been produced and delivered to mobility customers. This has already enabled 1,500,000 emission-free kilometers driven by the hydrogen bus fleet in regional public transport in Rostock district. H2APEX thus covers around 25% of the market for hydrogen-powered mobility in Germany and makes a decisive contribution to decarbonizing transport.

About H2APEX

The operational core of H2APEX was founded in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern in 2000 and has focused entirely on clean hydrogen production, storage, and distribution since 2012. This makes the company one of the pioneers in the field. H2APEX’s goal is to become an internationally established developer and operator of hydrogen plants. In its core business, H2APEX develops, builds, sells, or operates green hydrogen plants with electrolysis capacities of up to 2 GW. These plants serve to decarbonize industrial value chains and produce green hydrogen. They are used, for example, in the steel, chemical, and cement industries as well as other energy-intensive sectors. In addition, the company offers plants for infrastructure and logistics, particularly for industrial use in warehouses, ports, and production sites. www.h2apex.com

Contact:

H2APEX

Investor Relations

Henriette Siegel

Phone: +49 381 799902-320

E-Mail: investor.relations@h2apex.com

Timmermannsstrat 2a

18055 Rostock

www.h2apex.com

 

IR.on AG

Investor Relations

Frederic Hilke, Johannes Kaiser

Phone: +49 221 9140 973

Mittelstr. 12-14

50672 Cologne

E-Mail: h2apex@ir-on.com

www.ir-on.com


12.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: H2APEX Group SCA
19, rue de Flaxweiler
6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 2838 4720
Fax: +352 2838 4729
E-mail: info@h2apex.com
Internet: www.h2apex.com
ISIN: LU0472835155
WKN: A0YF5P
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2244526

 
End of News EQS News Service

2244526  12.12.2025 CET/CEST

