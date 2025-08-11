American Acquisition Opportunit a Aktie

11.08.2025 18:26:31

EQS-News: Royalty Management Holding Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Reports 374% Year-Over-Year Six-Month Revenue Growth

EQS-News: Royalty Managment Holding Corp. / Key word(s): Manufacturing
Royalty Management Holding Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Reports 374% Year-Over-Year Six-Month Revenue Growth

11.08.2025 / 18:26 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Company reports Total Revenues for first half of 2025 of over $2.2 million, compared to Total Revenues of approximately $416,00 for the same period in 2024

Total Assets increased to approximately $16.9 million and Total Shareholders’ Equity increased to approximately $14 million

FISHERS, IN - August 11, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Royalty Management Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: RMCO) (“Royalty Management” “RMCO”, or the “Company”), a forward leaning royalty company building shareholder value by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of resource-driven and emerging technology industries, is pleased to announce continuing record second quarterly results for the period ended June 30, 2025.

Thomas Sauve, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “Second quarter and first half of 2025 showcases that Company continues its march forward on realizing value for its shareholders by expanding the Company’s revenues and increasing the assets and shareholder equity.  With revenue in the first half of this year at over $2.25 million, we have been able to continue our expansion with several of our key investments contributing to the overall growth of the Company.” 

Tom continued, “Second quarter of 2025 also saw our inaugural quarterly cash dividend to shareholders, which will continue quarterly with the next record date being September 30, 2025. We remain focused on creating shareholder value through organic and acquisitive expansion as well as realizing significant value from our underlying investments, payment of the quarterly dividends, and new thematic investments from our Company, such as our focus on critical minerals and rare earth elements, our upcoming adoption of a Treasury Management Strategy, and investment in other resource related assets.”

Second Quarter 2025 Key Highlights (Unaudited):

  • Several portfolio holdings, including NeoRe, TR Mining, FUB Mineral, Ferrox Holdings, and ReElement Technologies (all described below), are in the rare earth and critical mineral industries that were deemed by President Trump as being key focuses of the United States Government support, which can result in enhanced exposure and increased value for certain Company investments and holdings. 
  • Continued expansion of revenues at RMC Environmental Services through a previously executed new service contracts in early 2025.
  • First of a series of quarterly cash dividends paid to investors, with next record date for dividends being September 30, 2025.
  • Retired a total of 193,052 shares of common stock thus far through Company repurchases. These shares have been retired, thus reducing the shares outstanding of the Company.

Select Financial Results for First Quarter 2025 (Unaudited):                                              

  • For the first half of 2025, Royalty Management reported total revenues of $2,250,405 (approximately $4.5 million total revenues on an annualized basis), as compared with total revenues of $416,323 for the same period in 2024, equating to a 440% increase, period-over-period in revenues.
  • Increase in Total Assets of 12.1% from year end 2024, representing an increase of the Total Assets to $16,860,129 as of June 30, 2025 from $15,040,664 at December 31, 2024, and an increase of Stockholders’ Equity from $13,625,724 at year end 2024 to $13,933,838.
  • The Company incurred a narrow net loss of $49,528 for the year-to-date 2025. 

Select Portfolio Holdings

Royalty Management has put together an exciting portfolio of royalty assets which support growing or transitioning industries and to generate near-future royalty and income streams. Some of RMCO’s select portfolio holdings include:

NeoRe, SpA. - An option to acquire an equity ownership position in the operations of NeoRe’s La Marigen ionic clay project, containing the heavy and light rare earth elements Terbium, Dysprosium, Praseodymium, and Neodymium, among others.

ReElement Technologies Corporation - Sponsored research and royalty agreement to develop low cost novel methods of purification of platinum group metals, silver, and Gold from recycled and ore feedstocks. RMCO is sponsoring the research in return for a royalty from the use of the developed technologies.

FUB Mineral LLC, an entity that owns over 2,200 acres of metallurgical (steelmaking) coal property in eastern Kentucky covering two coal seams and located within a mining complex that has processing capabilities and rail loadout. 

Greenhouse Technology - The Company has invested into intellectual property that is a key constituent to the next level of indoor agriculture and technology.  RMCO receives a royalty based on the sales of this technology and products. 

RMC Environmental Service LLC - A wholly-owned, environmental service business line of RMCO that supports residential, municipal and commercial development in and around Hamilton County, Indiana. The company typically provides enough revenue and earnings to cover the majority, if not all, of the parent (Royalty Management Holding Corporation) company’s expenses.

Ferrox Holdings Ltd. - A majority owner of the Tivani Project; ilmenite, iron, vanadium and phosphate project which is in an advance development stage. It is located in the long-term mining region of the Limpopo Province in South Africa. Ferrox is the holding company for several South African subsidiaries and is focus is on developing mineral resources in Sub Saharan Africa.

TR Mining - A high quality, Jamaica-based diversified mineral project with a focus on iron ore, titanium and vanadium with an initial estimated deposit of 212,925,000 tons of raw feedstock with an estimated 106,462,500 tons of ore body, based on an average of 50% magnetic material. The project is part of a Special Exclusive Prospecting License (or “SEPL”) that covers an area of approximately 25 permitted square kilometers. TR Mining is 51% owned by American Infrastructure Corporation and 49% owned by TR Mining & Equipment Limited, where RMC owns a royalty interest from the sale of produced product from the operation. 

Advanced Magnet Lab, Inc. (AML) - AML is a recognized leader in the development of innovative magnet technologies and magnet-based applications. Today, AML is executing on multiple product development programs including magnet materials and PM-Wire™ based motors and generators for industrial, aerospace and defense. This includes projects funded by large industry, U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Department of Defense. RMCO has an ownership interest in AML through its participation in their Series A round of capital raising.

Center for Advancing Sustainable and Distributed Fertilizer Production (CASFER) - CASFER vision is to enable resilient and sustainable food production by developing next generation, modular, distributed, and efficient technology for capturing, recycling, and producing decarbonized nitrogen-based fertilizers (NBFs). CASFER brings together a diverse leadership and the convergence of a multidisciplinary team drawn from Texas Tech University, Florida A&M University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Case Western Reserve University, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology. RMCO is a gold member of CASFER providing commercial technology rights into one of the fastest growing markets of fertilizer recycling.

Heart Water, Inc. - Heart Water offers artisan alkaline rainwater with the aim of saving the depleting water resources. Heart Water is a cloud-harvested, nature-purified, and micro-filtered process, this is the purest alkaline water on the planet. The company has a unique process that utilizes ultraviolet light technology, multi-stage purification, and ozone oxidation, ensuring the naturally purest water available. RMCO owns an equity stake in Heart Water and will collect a royalty interest from each bottle of water that is sold from the facilities constructed by RMC’s investment.

ROYALTY MANAGEMENT HOLDING CORPORATION
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

 

 

For the
Three Months
Ended
June 30,
2025

 

 

For the
Three Months
Ended
June 30,
2024

 

 

For the
Six Months
Ended
June 30,
2025

 

 

For the
Six Months
Ended
June 30,
2024

 

Environmental Services

 

$

1,302,292

 

 

$

228,100

 

 

$

2,200,626

 

 

$

364,120

 

Fee Income

 

 

2,389

 

 

 

3,623

 

 

 

4,779

 

 

 

7,203

 

Rental Income

 

 

22,500

 

 

 

22,500

 

 

 

45,000

 

 

 

45,000

 

TOTAL REVENUE

 

 

1,327,181

 

 

 

254,223

 

 

 

2,250,405

 

 

 

416,323

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of Revenue

 

 

(1,101,994)

 

 

(13,380)

 

 

(1,767,209)

 

 

(16,072)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GROSS PROFIT

 

 

225,187

 

 

 

240,843

 

 

 

483,196

 

 

 

400,251

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Intangibles Amortization Expense

 

 

(14,211)

 

 

(14,211)

 

 

(28,423)

 

 

(28,423)

Depreciation Expense

 

 

(396)

 

 

(396)

 

 

(793)

 

 

(793)

General and Administrative Expenses

 

 

(202,218)

 

 

(189,229)

 

 

(415,636)

 

 

(314,535)

Professional Fees

 

 

(56,509)

 

 

(171,906)

 

 

(197,702)

 

 

(177,601)

Total Operating Expenses

 

 

(273,334)

 

 

(375,742)

 

 

(642,554)

 

 

(521,352)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

 

(48,147)

 

 

(134,899)

 

 

(159,358)

 

 

(121,101)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest Income

 

 

39,457

 

 

 

37,603

 

 

 

77,216

 

 

 

73,224

 

Income from Investment

 

 

2,621

 

 

 

1,363

 

 

 

4,843

 

 

 

2,692

 

(Loss) Gain on Warrant Fair Value Adjustment

 

 

(36,246)

 

 

21,012

 

 

 

(16,810)

 

 

182,167

 

Interest Expense

 

 

(7,213)

 

 

(42,839)

 

 

(14,174)

 

 

(100,986)

Total Other (Expenses) Income

 

 

(1,381)

 

 

17,139

 

 

 

51,075

 

 

 

157,097

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET (LOSS) INCOME

 

 

(49,528)

 

 

(117,760)

 

 

(108,283)

 

 

35,996

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding, Basic and Diluted

 

14,917,944

 

 

 

14,954,504

 

 

 

14,917,944

 

 

 

14,954,504

 

Basic and Diluted Net (Loss) Income Per Ordinary Share

$

(0.00)

 

$

(0.01)

 

$

(0.01)

 

$

0.00

 

The footnotes and additional information present in the Form 10Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for this period are integral to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
UNAUDITED

 

June 30,
2025

 

December 31,
2024

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Cash

$

146,728

 

$

114,138

 

Accounts Receivable

 

1,951,257

 

 

180,881

 

Prepaid Insurance

 

-

 

 

3,626

 

Interest Receivable

 

326,952

 

 

260,069

 

Fee Income Receivable

 

18,960

 

 

194,482

 

Total Current Assets

 

2,443,897

 

 

753,196

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investments in Corporations and LLCs

 

10,240,768

 

 

10,235,925

 

Convertible Notes Receivable

 

1,430,000

 

 

1,430,000

 

Notes Receivable

 

262,905

 

 

93,422

 

Due from Related Party

 

316

 

 

316

 

Intangible Assets, Net

 

1,944,477

 

 

1,972,899

 

Restricted Cash

 

195,350

 

 

195,350

 

Tools, Machinery & Equipment, Net

 

3,039

 

 

3,832

 

Operating Lease Right-Of-Use Assets, Net

 

339,377

 

 

355,724

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

16,860,129

 

$

15,040,664

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts Payable – Related Party

$

-

 

$

381,243

 

Accounts Payable

 

1,879,870

 

 

105,326

 

Due to Related Party

 

-

 

 

1,500

 

Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities

 

35,199

 

 

33,490

 

Notes Payable

 

250,000

 

 

250,000

 

Dividends Payable

 

37,410

 

 

-

 

Accrued Expenses

 

280,886

 

 

218,377

 

Total Current Liabilities

 

2,483,365

 

 

989,936

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Lease Liabilities, Net of Current Portion

 

327,360

 

 

326,248

 

Fair Value Liability of Public Warrants

 

115,566

 

 

98,756

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

2,926,291

 

 

1,414,940

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 14)

 

 

 

 

 

 

STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred Stock: $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding for both June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024

 

-

 

 

-

 

Preferred Stock: $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, 2,107,879 and 1,607,886 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

 

2,107,879

 

 

1,607,886

 

Common Stock: $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 14,997,944 and 14,958,817 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

 

1,500

 

 

1,496

 

Treasury Stock: $0.0001 par value; 80,000 and 0 shares, respectively as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024

 

(8)

 

-

 

Dividends Declared

 

(37,410)

 

-

 

Additional Paid-In Capital

 

10,738,572

 

 

10,784,754

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Retained Earnings

 

1,123,305

 

 

1,231,588

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Stockholders’ Equity

 

13,933,838

 

 

13,625,724

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$

16,860,129

 

$

15,040,664

 

The footnotes and additional information present in the Form 10Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for this period are integral to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
UNAUDITED

 

For the Six
Months Ended
June 30,
2025

 

For the Six
Months Ended
June 30,
2024

 

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:

 

 

 

Net (Loss) Income

$

(108,283)

$

35,996

 

Adjustments to Reconcile Net (Loss) Income to Net Cash Used in Operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization Expense of Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets

 

19,169

 

 

2,682

 

Amortization of Intangibles

 

28,423

 

 

28,423

 

Depreciation Expense

 

793

 

 

793

 

Issuance of Preferred Shares for Service

 

118,750

 

 

-

 

Stock Compensation – Warrants

 

13,813

 

 

-

 

Fair Value Adjustment of Public Warrants

 

16,810

 

 

(65,131)

Fair Value Adjustment of Private Warrants

 

-

 

 

(117,036)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts Receivable

 

(1,770,376)

 

(93,758)

Prepaid Insurance

 

3,626

 

 

(26,710)

Rental Income Receivable

 

-

 

 

(2,500)

Interest Receivable

 

(66,883)

 

(72,937)

Fee Income Receivable

 

175,522

 

 

(37,203)

Accounts Payable – Related Party

 

(381,243)

 

-

 

Accounts Payable

 

1,774,544

 

 

6,859

 

Due to Related Party

 

(1,500)

 

-

 

Dividends Payable

 

37,410

 

 

-

 

Accrued Expenses

62,509

 

(351,864)

Net Cash Used in Operating Activities

(76,916)

(692,386)

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investments in Corporations and LLCs

 

(4,843)

 

(2,692)

Investments in Convertible Notes Receivable

 

-

 

 

(30,000)

Withdrawal from Notes Receivable

 

43,422

 

 

-

 

Investments in Notes Receivable

(212,906)

(50,000)

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

 

(174,327)

 

(82,692)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred Shares Issued for Purchase of Debt

 

381,243

 

 

-

 

Common Shares Repurchased

 

(60,000)

 

(9,592)

Payments on Notes Payable

 

-

 

 

1,652,000

 

Proceeds from Notes Payable

 

-

 

 

(1,013,658)

Dividends Paid to Shareholders

(37,410)

-

Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities

283,833

628,750

Net Change in Cash

 

32,590

 

 

(146,328)

Cash – Beginning of Period

 

309,488

 

 

372,286

 

Cash – Ending of Period

$

342,078

 

$

225,958

 

Supplemental Information

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares Issued in Purchase of Debt

 

-

 

 

1,040,000

 

Cash Paid for Interest

 

-

 

 

-

 

Cash Paid for Taxes

 

-

 

 

-

 

The footnotes and additional information present in the Form 10Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for this period are integral to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

About Royalty Management Holding Corporation

Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: RMCO) is a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of market environments. The model is to acquire and structure cash flow streams around assets that can support the communities by monetizing the current existing cash flow streams while identifying transitionary cash flow from the assets for the future. 

For more information visit www.royaltymgmtcorp.com. 

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the matters discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those that will be set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the SEC. The information contained in this release is as of the date first set forth above.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Royalty Management Holding Corporation Contact:

Thomas Sauve
Chief Executive Officer
www.royaltymgmtcorp.com
(646) 245-2465 

SOURCE: Royalty Management Holding Corporation

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: Royalty Managment Holding Corp.

11.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Royalty Managment Holding Corp.
United States
ISIN: US02369M1027
EQS News ID: 2182374

 
End of News EQS News Service

2182374  11.08.2025 CET/CEST

