EQS-News: Royalty Management Holding Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Reports 374% Year-Over-Year Six-Month Revenue Growth
|
EQS-News: Royalty Managment Holding Corp.
/ Key word(s): Manufacturing
Company reports Total Revenues for first half of 2025 of over $2.2 million, compared to Total Revenues of approximately $416,00 for the same period in 2024
Total Assets increased to approximately $16.9 million and Total Shareholders’ Equity increased to approximately $14 million
FISHERS, IN - August 11, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Royalty Management Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: RMCO) (“Royalty Management” “RMCO”, or the “Company”), a forward leaning royalty company building shareholder value by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of resource-driven and emerging technology industries, is pleased to announce continuing record second quarterly results for the period ended June 30, 2025.
Thomas Sauve, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “Second quarter and first half of 2025 showcases that Company continues its march forward on realizing value for its shareholders by expanding the Company’s revenues and increasing the assets and shareholder equity. With revenue in the first half of this year at over $2.25 million, we have been able to continue our expansion with several of our key investments contributing to the overall growth of the Company.”
Tom continued, “Second quarter of 2025 also saw our inaugural quarterly cash dividend to shareholders, which will continue quarterly with the next record date being September 30, 2025. We remain focused on creating shareholder value through organic and acquisitive expansion as well as realizing significant value from our underlying investments, payment of the quarterly dividends, and new thematic investments from our Company, such as our focus on critical minerals and rare earth elements, our upcoming adoption of a Treasury Management Strategy, and investment in other resource related assets.”
Second Quarter 2025 Key Highlights (Unaudited):
Select Financial Results for First Quarter 2025 (Unaudited):
Select Portfolio Holdings
Royalty Management has put together an exciting portfolio of royalty assets which support growing or transitioning industries and to generate near-future royalty and income streams. Some of RMCO’s select portfolio holdings include:
NeoRe, SpA. - An option to acquire an equity ownership position in the operations of NeoRe’s La Marigen ionic clay project, containing the heavy and light rare earth elements Terbium, Dysprosium, Praseodymium, and Neodymium, among others.
ReElement Technologies Corporation - Sponsored research and royalty agreement to develop low cost novel methods of purification of platinum group metals, silver, and Gold from recycled and ore feedstocks. RMCO is sponsoring the research in return for a royalty from the use of the developed technologies.
FUB Mineral LLC, an entity that owns over 2,200 acres of metallurgical (steelmaking) coal property in eastern Kentucky covering two coal seams and located within a mining complex that has processing capabilities and rail loadout.
Greenhouse Technology - The Company has invested into intellectual property that is a key constituent to the next level of indoor agriculture and technology. RMCO receives a royalty based on the sales of this technology and products.
RMC Environmental Service LLC - A wholly-owned, environmental service business line of RMCO that supports residential, municipal and commercial development in and around Hamilton County, Indiana. The company typically provides enough revenue and earnings to cover the majority, if not all, of the parent (Royalty Management Holding Corporation) company’s expenses.
Ferrox Holdings Ltd. - A majority owner of the Tivani Project; ilmenite, iron, vanadium and phosphate project which is in an advance development stage. It is located in the long-term mining region of the Limpopo Province in South Africa. Ferrox is the holding company for several South African subsidiaries and is focus is on developing mineral resources in Sub Saharan Africa.
TR Mining - A high quality, Jamaica-based diversified mineral project with a focus on iron ore, titanium and vanadium with an initial estimated deposit of 212,925,000 tons of raw feedstock with an estimated 106,462,500 tons of ore body, based on an average of 50% magnetic material. The project is part of a Special Exclusive Prospecting License (or “SEPL”) that covers an area of approximately 25 permitted square kilometers. TR Mining is 51% owned by American Infrastructure Corporation and 49% owned by TR Mining & Equipment Limited, where RMC owns a royalty interest from the sale of produced product from the operation.
Advanced Magnet Lab, Inc. (AML) - AML is a recognized leader in the development of innovative magnet technologies and magnet-based applications. Today, AML is executing on multiple product development programs including magnet materials and PM-Wire™ based motors and generators for industrial, aerospace and defense. This includes projects funded by large industry, U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Department of Defense. RMCO has an ownership interest in AML through its participation in their Series A round of capital raising.
Center for Advancing Sustainable and Distributed Fertilizer Production (CASFER) - CASFER vision is to enable resilient and sustainable food production by developing next generation, modular, distributed, and efficient technology for capturing, recycling, and producing decarbonized nitrogen-based fertilizers (NBFs). CASFER brings together a diverse leadership and the convergence of a multidisciplinary team drawn from Texas Tech University, Florida A&M University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Case Western Reserve University, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology. RMCO is a gold member of CASFER providing commercial technology rights into one of the fastest growing markets of fertilizer recycling.
Heart Water, Inc. - Heart Water offers artisan alkaline rainwater with the aim of saving the depleting water resources. Heart Water is a cloud-harvested, nature-purified, and micro-filtered process, this is the purest alkaline water on the planet. The company has a unique process that utilizes ultraviolet light technology, multi-stage purification, and ozone oxidation, ensuring the naturally purest water available. RMCO owns an equity stake in Heart Water and will collect a royalty interest from each bottle of water that is sold from the facilities constructed by RMC’s investment.
The footnotes and additional information present in the Form 10Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for this period are integral to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
About Royalty Management Holding Corporation
Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: RMCO) is a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of market environments. The model is to acquire and structure cash flow streams around assets that can support the communities by monetizing the current existing cash flow streams while identifying transitionary cash flow from the assets for the future.
For more information visit www.royaltymgmtcorp.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the matters discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those that will be set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the SEC. The information contained in this release is as of the date first set forth above. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.
Royalty Management Holding Corporation Contact:
Thomas Sauve
SOURCE: Royalty Management Holding Corporation
