EQS-News: Royalty Management Holding Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Reports 374% Year-Over-Year Six-Month Revenue Growth

Royalty Management Holding Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Reports 374% Year-Over-Year Six-Month Revenue Growth



Company reports Total Revenues for first half of 2025 of over $2.2 million, compared to Total Revenues of approximately $416,00 for the same period in 2024 Total Assets increased to approximately $16.9 million and Total Shareholders’ Equity increased to approximately $14 million FISHERS, IN - August 11, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Royalty Management Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: RMCO) (“Royalty Management” “RMCO”, or the “Company”), a forward leaning royalty company building shareholder value by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of resource-driven and emerging technology industries, is pleased to announce continuing record second quarterly results for the period ended June 30, 2025. Thomas Sauve, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “Second quarter and first half of 2025 showcases that Company continues its march forward on realizing value for its shareholders by expanding the Company’s revenues and increasing the assets and shareholder equity. With revenue in the first half of this year at over $2.25 million, we have been able to continue our expansion with several of our key investments contributing to the overall growth of the Company.” Tom continued, “Second quarter of 2025 also saw our inaugural quarterly cash dividend to shareholders, which will continue quarterly with the next record date being September 30, 2025. We remain focused on creating shareholder value through organic and acquisitive expansion as well as realizing significant value from our underlying investments, payment of the quarterly dividends, and new thematic investments from our Company, such as our focus on critical minerals and rare earth elements, our upcoming adoption of a Treasury Management Strategy, and investment in other resource related assets.” Second Quarter 2025 Key Highlights (Unaudited): Several portfolio holdings, including NeoRe, TR Mining, FUB Mineral, Ferrox Holdings, and ReElement Technologies (all described below), are in the rare earth and critical mineral industries that were deemed by President Trump as being key focuses of the United States Government support, which can result in enhanced exposure and increased value for certain Company investments and holdings.

Continued expansion of revenues at RMC Environmental Services through a previously executed new service contracts in early 2025.

First of a series of quarterly cash dividends paid to investors, with next record date for dividends being September 30, 2025.

Retired a total of 193,052 shares of common stock thus far through Company repurchases. These shares have been retired, thus reducing the shares outstanding of the Company. Select Financial Results for First Quarter 2025 (Unaudited): For the first half of 2025, Royalty Management reported total revenues of $2,250,405 (approximately $4.5 million total revenues on an annualized basis), as compared with total revenues of $416,323 for the same period in 2024, equating to a 440% increase, period-over-period in revenues.

Increase in Total Assets of 12.1% from year end 2024, representing an increase of the Total Assets to $16,860,129 as of June 30, 2025 from $15,040,664 at December 31, 2024, and an increase of Stockholders’ Equity from $13,625,724 at year end 2024 to $13,933,838.

The Company incurred a narrow net loss of $49,528 for the year-to-date 2025. Select Portfolio Holdings Royalty Management has put together an exciting portfolio of royalty assets which support growing or transitioning industries and to generate near-future royalty and income streams. Some of RMCO’s select portfolio holdings include: NeoRe, SpA . - An option to acquire an equity ownership position in the operations of NeoRe’s La Marigen ionic clay project, containing the heavy and light rare earth elements Terbium, Dysprosium, Praseodymium, and Neodymium, among others. ReElement Technologies Corporation - Sponsored research and royalty agreement to develop low cost novel methods of purification of platinum group metals, silver, and Gold from recycled and ore feedstocks. RMCO is sponsoring the research in return for a royalty from the use of the developed technologies. FUB Mineral LLC , an entity that owns over 2,200 acres of metallurgical (steelmaking) coal property in eastern Kentucky covering two coal seams and located within a mining complex that has processing capabilities and rail loadout. Greenhouse Technology - The Company has invested into intellectual property that is a key constituent to the next level of indoor agriculture and technology. RMCO receives a royalty based on the sales of this technology and products. RMC Environmental Service LLC - A wholly-owned, environmental service business line of RMCO that supports residential, municipal and commercial development in and around Hamilton County, Indiana. The company typically provides enough revenue and earnings to cover the majority, if not all, of the parent (Royalty Management Holding Corporation) company’s expenses. Ferrox Holdings Ltd. - A majority owner of the Tivani Project; ilmenite, iron, vanadium and phosphate project which is in an advance development stage. It is located in the long-term mining region of the Limpopo Province in South Africa. Ferrox is the holding company for several South African subsidiaries and is focus is on developing mineral resources in Sub Saharan Africa. TR Mining - A high quality, Jamaica-based diversified mineral project with a focus on iron ore, titanium and vanadium with an initial estimated deposit of 212,925,000 tons of raw feedstock with an estimated 106,462,500 tons of ore body, based on an average of 50% magnetic material. The project is part of a Special Exclusive Prospecting License (or “SEPL”) that covers an area of approximately 25 permitted square kilometers. TR Mining is 51% owned by American Infrastructure Corporation and 49% owned by TR Mining & Equipment Limited, where RMC owns a royalty interest from the sale of produced product from the operation. Advanced Magnet Lab, Inc. (AML) - AML is a recognized leader in the development of innovative magnet technologies and magnet-based applications. Today, AML is executing on multiple product development programs including magnet materials and PM-Wire™ based motors and generators for industrial, aerospace and defense. This includes projects funded by large industry, U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Department of Defense. RMCO has an ownership interest in AML through its participation in their Series A round of capital raising. Center for Advancing Sustainable and Distributed Fertilizer Production (CASFER) - CASFER vision is to enable resilient and sustainable food production by developing next generation, modular, distributed, and efficient technology for capturing, recycling, and producing decarbonized nitrogen-based fertilizers (NBFs). CASFER brings together a diverse leadership and the convergence of a multidisciplinary team drawn from Texas Tech University, Florida A&M University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Case Western Reserve University, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology. RMCO is a gold member of CASFER providing commercial technology rights into one of the fastest growing markets of fertilizer recycling. Heart Water, Inc. - Heart Water offers artisan alkaline rainwater with the aim of saving the depleting water resources. Heart Water is a cloud-harvested, nature-purified, and micro-filtered process, this is the purest alkaline water on the planet. The company has a unique process that utilizes ultraviolet light technology, multi-stage purification, and ozone oxidation, ensuring the naturally purest water available. RMCO owns an equity stake in Heart Water and will collect a royalty interest from each bottle of water that is sold from the facilities constructed by RMC’s investment. ROYALTY MANAGEMENT HOLDING CORPORATION

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) For the

Three Months

Ended

June 30,

2025 For the

Three Months

Ended

June 30,

2024 For the

Six Months

Ended

June 30,

2025 For the

Six Months

Ended

June 30,

2024 Environmental Services $ 1,302,292 $ 228,100 $ 2,200,626 $ 364,120 Fee Income 2,389 3,623 4,779 7,203 Rental Income 22,500 22,500 45,000 45,000 TOTAL REVENUE 1,327,181 254,223 2,250,405 416,323 Cost of Revenue (1,101,994) (13,380) (1,767,209) (16,072) GROSS PROFIT 225,187 240,843 483,196 400,251 Intangibles Amortization Expense (14,211) (14,211) (28,423) (28,423) Depreciation Expense (396) (396) (793) (793) General and Administrative Expenses (202,218) (189,229) (415,636) (314,535) Professional Fees (56,509) (171,906) (197,702) (177,601) Total Operating Expenses (273,334) (375,742) (642,554) (521,352) NET LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (48,147) (134,899) (159,358) (121,101) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest Income 39,457 37,603 77,216 73,224 Income from Investment 2,621 1,363 4,843 2,692 (Loss) Gain on Warrant Fair Value Adjustment (36,246) 21,012 (16,810) 182,167 Interest Expense (7,213) (42,839) (14,174) (100,986) Total Other (Expenses) Income (1,381) 17,139 51,075 157,097 NET (LOSS) INCOME (49,528) (117,760) (108,283) 35,996 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding, Basic and Diluted 14,917,944 14,954,504 14,917,944 14,954,504 Basic and Diluted Net (Loss) Income Per Ordinary Share $ (0.00) $ (0.01) $ (0.01) $ 0.00 The footnotes and additional information present in the Form 10Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for this period are integral to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

UNAUDITED June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS Cash $ 146,728 $ 114,138 Accounts Receivable 1,951,257 180,881 Prepaid Insurance - 3,626 Interest Receivable 326,952 260,069 Fee Income Receivable 18,960 194,482 Total Current Assets 2,443,897 753,196 Investments in Corporations and LLCs 10,240,768 10,235,925 Convertible Notes Receivable 1,430,000 1,430,000 Notes Receivable 262,905 93,422 Due from Related Party 316 316 Intangible Assets, Net 1,944,477 1,972,899 Restricted Cash 195,350 195,350 Tools, Machinery & Equipment, Net 3,039 3,832 Operating Lease Right-Of-Use Assets, Net 339,377 355,724 TOTAL ASSETS $ 16,860,129 $ 15,040,664 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Accounts Payable – Related Party $ - $ 381,243 Accounts Payable 1,879,870 105,326 Due to Related Party - 1,500 Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities 35,199 33,490 Notes Payable 250,000 250,000 Dividends Payable 37,410 - Accrued Expenses 280,886 218,377 Total Current Liabilities 2,483,365 989,936 Operating Lease Liabilities, Net of Current Portion 327,360 326,248 Fair Value Liability of Public Warrants 115,566 98,756 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,926,291 1,414,940 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 14) STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred Stock: $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding for both June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 - - Preferred Stock: $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, 2,107,879 and 1,607,886 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 2,107,879 1,607,886 Common Stock: $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 14,997,944 and 14,958,817 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 1,500 1,496 Treasury Stock: $0.0001 par value; 80,000 and 0 shares, respectively as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (8) - Dividends Declared (37,410) - Additional Paid-In Capital 10,738,572 10,784,754 Retained Earnings 1,123,305 1,231,588 Total Stockholders’ Equity 13,933,838 13,625,724 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 16,860,129 $ 15,040,664 The footnotes and additional information present in the Form 10Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for this period are integral to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

UNAUDITED For the Six

Months Ended

June 30,

2025 For the Six

Months Ended

June 30,

2024 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net (Loss) Income $ (108,283) $ 35,996 Adjustments to Reconcile Net (Loss) Income to Net Cash Used in Operations Amortization Expense of Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 19,169 2,682 Amortization of Intangibles 28,423 28,423 Depreciation Expense 793 793 Issuance of Preferred Shares for Service 118,750 - Stock Compensation – Warrants 13,813 - Fair Value Adjustment of Public Warrants 16,810 (65,131) Fair Value Adjustment of Private Warrants - (117,036) Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities: Accounts Receivable (1,770,376) (93,758) Prepaid Insurance 3,626 (26,710) Rental Income Receivable - (2,500) Interest Receivable (66,883) (72,937) Fee Income Receivable 175,522 (37,203) Accounts Payable – Related Party (381,243) - Accounts Payable 1,774,544 6,859 Due to Related Party (1,500) - Dividends Payable 37,410 - Accrued Expenses 62,509 (351,864) Net Cash Used in Operating Activities (76,916) (692,386) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Investments in Corporations and LLCs (4,843) (2,692) Investments in Convertible Notes Receivable - (30,000) Withdrawal from Notes Receivable 43,422 - Investments in Notes Receivable (212,906) (50,000) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (174,327) (82,692) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Preferred Shares Issued for Purchase of Debt 381,243 - Common Shares Repurchased (60,000) (9,592) Payments on Notes Payable - 1,652,000 Proceeds from Notes Payable - (1,013,658) Dividends Paid to Shareholders (37,410) - Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities 283,833 628,750 Net Change in Cash 32,590 (146,328) Cash – Beginning of Period 309,488 372,286 Cash – Ending of Period $ 342,078 $ 225,958 Supplemental Information Shares Issued in Purchase of Debt - 1,040,000 Cash Paid for Interest - - Cash Paid for Taxes - - The footnotes and additional information present in the Form 10Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for this period are integral to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. About Royalty Management Holding Corporation Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: RMCO) is a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of market environments. The model is to acquire and structure cash flow streams around assets that can support the communities by monetizing the current existing cash flow streams while identifying transitionary cash flow from the assets for the future. For more information visit www.royaltymgmtcorp.com. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the matters discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those that will be set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the SEC. The information contained in this release is as of the date first set forth above. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law. Royalty Management Holding Corporation Contact: Thomas Sauve

Chief Executive Officer

www.royaltymgmtcorp.com

(646) 245-2465 SOURCE: Royalty Management Holding Corporation

News Source: Royalty Managment Holding Corp.

