EQS-News: Royalty Management Holding Corporation Reminds Shareholders of Upcoming Q3 Quarterly Cash Dividend

Royalty Management Holding Corporation Reminds Shareholders of Upcoming Q3 Quarterly Cash Dividend



29.09.2025

Company Previously Implemented a Preliminary Quarterly Cash Dividend Initiative With an Annualized Dividend Rate Starting at $0.01 Per Share (or $0.0025 Per Quarter)

Shareholders of Record on September 30, 2025 Will Receive the Quarterly Dividend

FISHERS, IN - September 29, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Royalty Management Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: RMCO) (“Royalty Management” or the “Company”), a forward leaning royalty company building shareholder value by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of resource-driven and emerging technology industries is reminding its shareholders that the second payment of a series of quarterly cash dividends to shareholders of the Company has an upcoming record date of tomorrow, September 30, 2025. The quarterly cash dividend, in the amount of $0.0025 per share per calendar quarter (or $0.01 per share per year) is paid to shareholders of record on September 30, 2025, and is paid ten days later on October 10, 2025. After this quarterly dividend is paid, shareholders of the Company as of the record dates on each December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2026, will also receive a quarterly dividend of $0.0025 per share.

Thomas Sauve, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “With the recent implementation of our quarterly cash dividend, we wanted to take the opportunity to simply remind our shareholders that the next dividend record date was close at hand on September 30, 2025. This is in addition to our previous quarterly dividend that was declared on June 30, 2025, and is part of a series of quarterly dividends that were declared by our Board of Directors earlier this year. We are thankful to be in a good cash-generating position from our core assets to be able to have this quarterly cash dividend as part of our overall “toolkit” for mechanisms to provide positive returns to our shareholders.”

Tom continued, “Furthermore, as we have emphasized in the past, our focus is on continual revenue and cash flow growth, returning capital back to our shareholders through these dividends, and opportunistic stock repurchases. As our company strengthens and grows, we will work with our Board of Directors to ensure the cash dividend will be balanced and will continue to provide an important mechanism for shareholder returns”.

About Royalty Management Holding Corporation

Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: RMCO) is a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of market environments. The model is to acquire and structure cash flow streams around assets that can support the communities by monetizing the current existing cash flow streams while identifying transitionary cash flow from the assets for the future.

For more information visit www.royaltymgmtcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the matters discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those that will be set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the SEC. The information contained in this release is as of the date first set forth above. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law

Company Contact:

Thomas Sauve

Chief Executive Officer

www.royaltymgmtcorp.com

(646) 245-2465

