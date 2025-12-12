EQS-News: Royalty Management Holding Corporation Enters Into Milestone Agreement to Invest in Intellectual Property Development at ReElement Technologies Corporation

EQS-News: Royalty Management Holding Corp. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Royalty Management Holding Corporation Enters Into Milestone Agreement to Invest in Intellectual Property Development at ReElement Technologies Corporation



12.12.2025 / 16:04 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ReElement Technologies is Developing Novel Methods of Refining and Separating Rare Earth Elements, Critical Minerals, and Other Specialty Elements for the Defense Industry

Royalty Management is Funding the Development of New Advancements in Intellectual Property and Patents in Exchange for a Royalty on Sales of the Refined Materials From ReElement and Others Technology Licensees

FISHERS, IN - December 12, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Royalty Management Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: RMCO) (“Royalty Management” “RMCO”, or the “Company”), a forward leaning royalty company building shareholder value by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of resource-driven and emerging technology industries, is pleased to announce that last calendar quarter, the Company entered into a landmark agreement with ReElement Technologies Corporation (“ReElement”) to provide capital and funding to ReElement for the development of key, new technologies and intellectual property surrounding the processing, refining and separating of rare earth and other key critical elements, utilizing new patents and technologies. ReElement Technologies, a key participant in the re-domestication of elemental refining capacity within the United States, currently produces a variety of sought after elements, including rare earth elements and critical minerals, cost effectively and at high purity. These elements are key to number commercial, energy, and defense applications and are in high demand due to access restrictions placed on these materials by China. Under this agreement, Royalty Management has provided capital for ReElement to develop novel refining methods that allow the company to produce increasingly high purity elements at a fraction of the traditional refining cost, thus providing industry with a viable alternative to traditional sources of these purified elements.

Through this funding agreement, ReElement has been able to initially file five additional patent applications for new technologies surrounding elemental refining. The new intellectual property, which is owned by ReElement Technologies, is based off of research, development, and patent creation that is funded by Royalty Management, and Royalty Management will receive an ongoing royalty from any sales of rare earth or any other key elements that are refined using the new patents, in the amount of 0.5% of all gross sales.

“We are excited about partnering with ReElement Technologies to provide the capital to them to continue their advancement and development of various new technologies around the refining and separation space,” commented Thomas Sauve, Chief Executive Officer of Royalty Management. “We feel that the importance of these technologies and the cost-competitive nature of the process will continue to change the dynamic of how refined elements are produced in this manner. The deployment of investment capital from Royalty Management to fund new intellectual property is one of the core tenants of our business model and we are excited to make these significant strides in our portfolio buildout.”

This announcement comes on the heels of a previously announced September 2024 agreement between ReElement and Royalty Management, whereby Royalty Management agreed to fund novel research and technologies around the purification of elements in the Platinum Metals Group (or PGM), which includes Platinum, Palladium, Rhodium, Iridium, Osmium, Ruthenium, Gold, and Silver (excluding Copper and Roentgenium) from all potential feedstocks, including mined materials, and recycled products. This sponsored research and patent development is a change in the paradigm of how these metals can be refined from both ores and recycled feedstock, allowing miners and recyclers the ability to drastically lower their cost and environmental footprint for the refining steps. Under this agreement, similar to the agreement announced today, ReElement will also receive a royalty from any products sold utilizing this newly developed technology and patents.

While these technologies will be owned by ReElement and utilized by that company to expand its refining capabilities, Royalty Management also plans on working with ReElement to help deploy this new technology at mine sites globally to provide a lower cost, more environmentally friendly purification technology, similar in concept to the other refining technologies being developed by ReElement. This dynamic will allow Royalty Management to provide a value-added proposition to its current and prospective portfolio companies.

In addition to the agreement to fund intellectual property protection at ReElement, Royalty Management also has an agreement to fund research and intellectual property creation at Advanced Magnet Lab (or “AML”, https://mitusmagnets.com/), whereby Royalty Management has provided funding to research and development at AML in exchange for a royalty on all sales of products developed utilizing the new intellectual property and patents. AML has developed a novel and more efficient permanent magnet that is used in specialty and defense applications.

About Royalty Management Holding Corporation

Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: RMCO) is a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of market environments. The model is to acquire and structure cash flow streams around assets that can support the communities by monetizing the current existing cash flow streams while identifying transitionary cash flow from the assets for the future.

For more information visit www.royaltymgmtcorp.com.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the matters discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those that will be set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the SEC. The information contained in this release is as of the date first set forth above. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Royalty Management Holding Corporation Contact:

Thomas Sauve

Chief Executive Officer

www.royaltymgmtcorp.com

(646) 245-2465

SOURCE: Royalty Management Holding Corporation

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Royalty Management Holding Corp.