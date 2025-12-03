EQS-News: Royalty Management Holding Corporation Commits to Investment in SAGINT Inc., an Innovative Provider of Compliant Blockchain Solutions for Traceability and Marketability of Commodities

EQS-News: Royalty Management Holding Corp. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Royalty Management to Invest in SAGINT’s Continued Expansion as a Key Player in the Traceability Within the Global Commodity Supply Chain Through Blockchain Tokenization

FISHERS, IN - December 3, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Royalty Management Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: RMCO) (“Royalty Management” “RMCO”, or the “Company”), a forward leaning royalty company building shareholder value by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of resource-driven and emerging technology industries, is pleased to announce today that it has agreed to participate in an investment round of SAGINT Inc. to assist SAGINT in the deployment and buildout of its blockchain-based tokenization that creates verifiable digital warehouse receipts and traceable digital assets for commodities, with an initial focus on critical and rare earth minerals.

Based in Chicago, IL, SAGINT is a technology company that is pioneering the future of digital asset infrastructure by transforming tangible assets, with a particular focus on commodities and natural resources, into secure, tradable digital tokens on blockchain. SAGINT has developed a platform that delivers tokenization, lifecycle management, and decentralized trading with real-time settlement, regulatory compliance, and transparent audit trails. The SAGINT solution allows purchasers of these commodities to have the traceability to ensure no resource or input is sourced from conflict regions or counties of concern.

In another example of RMCO leveraging its portfolio companies to add value across the platform, Royalty Management will work with SAGINT to deploy its proprietary platform and verifiable commodity source tracking to its own portfolio companies to help those companies differentiate their operations and provide enhanced services to their respective customers and buyers.

Thomas Sauve, Chief Executive Officer of Royalty Management, commented, “With the increased attention and investment into rare earth minerals and other critical elements produced outside of China, certain users of these elements have been seeking a way to verify that they have not been produced in China or some other country of concern, as a way to fortify the resilience of the supply chain. The tokenization that SAGINT has developed provides a much-needed solution to allow traceability of elements from the source: from recycled materials or ore-based bodies, SAGINT can allow end users to verify where elements have been sourced, thereby giving comfort and reliability to industry and government users.”

Jacob Clayton, Chief Executive Officer of SAGINT Inc., commented, “We are delighted to have Royalty Management Holding Corporation as a partner of ours and to be able to provide them and their portfolio holdings with our proven utility token infrastructure. Royalty Management’s strategic focus on building a high-quality portfolio of resource royalties perfectly aligns with SAGINT’s mission to deliver secure, transparent, and compliant digital asset solutions. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation and long-term value creation in the critical minerals and resource sectors, and we look forward to supporting RMCO’s continued leadership.”

Royalty Management has agreed to be a participant in the next capital investment round into SAGINT alongside other private equity investment into the company. Royalty Management’s investment into SAGINT is conditional upon successful completion of the Company’s due diligence efforts and is expected to occur in early 2026.

About SAGINT Inc.

SAGINT Inc. is a digital asset infrastructure developer that enables the technical facilitation of digital ledger technology for economic value chains, specializing in compliant blockchain solutions for commodities and finance. SAGINT delivers secure, scalable platforms for token design, issuance, and management, ensuring adherence to U.S. regulatory standards. For more information visit www.sagint.com.

About Royalty Management Holding Corporation

Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: RMCO) is a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of market environments. The model is to acquire and structure cash flow streams around assets that can support the communities by monetizing the current existing cash flow streams while identifying transitionary cash flow from the assets for the future.

For more information visit www.royaltymgmtcorp.com.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the matters discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those that will be set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the SEC. The information contained in this release is as of the date first set forth above. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

