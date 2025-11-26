EQS-News: SBC Medical Group Continues International Expansion, Partners With BLEZ ASIA For Launch In Thailand This Year

EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Healthcare

SBC Medical Group Continues International Expansion, Partners With BLEZ ASIA For Launch In Thailand This Year



26.11.2025 / 17:35 CET/CEST

By Meg Flippin, Benzinga

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - November 26, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - SBC Medical Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SBC), the leading Japanese owner and operator of a chain of aesthetic medical clinics, has expansion on its mind and has set its sights on Thailand.

It makes sense that a leader in aesthetic medical clinics in Japan would choose Thailand to grow its business. After all, it’s home to a Japanese expatriate population estimated to be 60,000, who have limited choices when it comes to "Japanese-quality" aesthetic treatments.

Plus, the market is fragmented with many small-scale operators providing inconsistent service. Nonetheless, demand for aesthetic medicine in Thailand is projected to reach nearly $1.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% between now and then, according to estimates compiled by SBC. All of this spells opportunity for SBC Medical Group which recently inked an e-consulting agreement with BLEZ ASIA Co., Ltd.

Bringing Up The Standards

BLEZ ASIA operates more than twenty pharmacies and clinics in Thailand, and according to SBC, is widely trusted by both Japanese expatriates and local patients. As part of the deal, SBC will provide management support to a new clinic focused primarily on dermatological treatments such as pigmentation and spot removal, which BLEZ is preparing to open in Bangkok.

SBC will advise on the development of clinical protocols aligned with SBC’s quality standards, and assist in selecting medical devices and treatment methods optimized for local skin characteristics and environmental conditions. The clinic is expected to commence operations by year-end in the Asok district of Bangkok.

Expansion In Full Swing

SBC said the partnership is a key component of the company's broader Asia expansion strategy and represents a big step toward entering the growing Thai market.

In late 2024, SBC launched operations in Singapore through a partnership with Aesthetic Healthcare Holdings, and this collaboration with BLEZ builds on that, accelerating its growth strategy across the region.

Beginning with the Japanese expatriate community, SBC aims to steadily build its business with a goal of providing consistently high-level medical services and establishing new value in the Thai aesthetic medicine market. The company recently overhauled its pricing structure to attract and retain customers and stay competitive in the Japanese market, and that has been paying off. In the third quarter, annual patient visits grew 15% year-over-year.

“Japanese aesthetic medicine is globally competitive for its precision and high safety standards. SBC has been building its quality and reputation in Japan while preparing for global expansion,” said Yoshiyuki Aikawa, CEO of SBC, “Partnering with a trusted local leader such as BLEZ in this fast-growing Thai market is a significant step forward in our Asia strategy. Together, we intend to create a model in which Japan’s advanced medical services can take root locally and deliver new value.”

Keeping It Affordable And Natural

When it comes to the aesthetic/cosmetic market in Japan and Thailand, customers are seeking high quality at an affordable price. They want aesthetic treatments, including hair removal and non-surgical procedures that offer subtle, natural-looking enhancements and require little in the way of downtime, and that’s what SBC plans to offer. In Japan, it has 258 locations and reports that it is the largest beauty clinic chain operator, having earned a reputation for providing quality service. Its return customer rate as of the third quarter was 72%.

“The Thai aesthetic medicine market continues to grow rapidly, with increasing focus on quality and safety,” said Naoki Iida, CEO of BLEZ ASIA. “Partnering with SBC, a leader in Japan with outstanding expertise and proven track record, is an invaluable opportunity for BLEZ. By combining our strengths, we aim to firmly establish Japanese-standard, high-quality medical services in Thailand and build a brand that will be trusted and loved by the community for years to come.”

To learn more about SBC and its expansion across Asia, click here.

Featured image from Shutterstock.

