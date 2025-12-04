EQS-News: SDAX inclusion marks next milestone in tonies’ global growth story

EQS-News: tonies SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

SDAX inclusion marks next milestone in tonies’ global growth story



04.12.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SDAX inclusion marks next milestone in tonies’ global growth story

LUXEMBOURG, December 4, 2025 // tonies SE ("tonies"), the globally leading interactive audio platform for children, will join the SDAX as of December 22, recognizing the company as one of the largest and most liquid stocks listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The SDAX inclusion underscores tonies’ strong and profitable growth dynamic in its evolution from category creator to global leader, and marks the beginning of a new phase in the company’s history. tonies’ strong performance has translated into a significant increase in market capitalization and liquidity, leading to the company’s promotion into the index.

Tobias Wann, CEO of tonies, says: “tonies’ entry into the SDAX reflects the beginning of the next chapter in our growth story. We’ve proven that our business model can scale sustainably and profitably and we are now ready to take tonies to the next level. With category-defining products like the Toniebox 2, rising global demand for high-quality, screen-free entertainment, and a clear path to expansion and innovation, we are opening a chapter in which tonies will reach more families than ever before. The SDAX inclusion underscores the capital markets’ confidence in our strategy and future growth potential, as our brand increasingly shapes the overarching toy market.”

Hansjörg Müller, CFO of tonies, adds: “As a clear global category leader, tonies has unique potential for growth and long-term value creation. We are delighted to see the strong development of our company reflected in our capital market performance, resulting in the SDAX inclusion. The increased visibility on capital markets will further strengthen our global profile and open up new opportunities to deliver long-term value for shareholders, partners, and families alike.”

As the original creator of the interactive audio entertainment market for children, tonies has developed into one of Germany’s fastest-growing small caps, combining continuous innovation with strong international expansion. Over the past years, the company has delivered sustainable, profitable topline growth of more than 30% annually. In the first nine months of FY2025, revenue rose by +33% at constant currencies. North America is now tonies’ largest market, while the highly profitable DACH region serves as a blueprint for further expansion and demonstrates the earnings potential of the business model.

As part of the SDAX, tonies joins the select group of the 70 most significant companies listed in Germany following the Dax and MDAX, recognized for their market relevance.

About tonies

tonies® is the globally leading interactive audio platform for children redefining how children aged 1 to 9+ play, learn and grow independently without screens. Since its founding in Germany in 2014, more than 10 million Tonieboxes have been activated and over 134 million Tonies sold worldwide.

On average, children engage with tonies for ~280 minutes per week, making it a trusted everyday companion that brings the joy and magic of interactive audio entertainment and education into family life worldwide.

The intuitive and award-winning system – centered around the Toniebox 2 and Tonieplay – offers a portfolio of around 1,500 Tonies figurines and 12 Tonieplay games and more than 3,500 digital titles via mytonies (library and app) – ranging from tonies Originals® to licensed content from around 460 partners including Disney, Warner Bros., NBC Universal, Mattel, Marvel, Paramount, Hasbro, Universal, Sony Music.

tonies is rapidly expanding its platform globally. Besides DACH, central growth regions include tonies’ largest market North America, the United Kingdom, France, Australia and New Zealand with Tonieboxes now active in over 100 countries. tonies employs more than 560 people and achieved €481 million in group revenue in fiscal year 2024 (+33% YoY) and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (tonies SE).

Media contact

Christian Steinhof

Head of Global Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 171 121 0279

E-mail: christian.steinhof@tonies.com

Mattes Kohlmeier

FGS Global

Phone: +49 162 104 1033

E-mail: mattes.kohlmeier@fgsglobal.com

press@tonies.com

Investor Relations contact

Peter Dietz

Manager Investor Relations

Phone: +49 173 901 8573

E-mail: ir@tonies.com