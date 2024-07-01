EQS-News: Semperit finalizes sale of the remaining medical business

EQS-News: Semperit AG Holding / Key word(s): Disposal

Semperit finalizes sale of the remaining medical business



01.07.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Semperit finalizes sale of the remaining medical business

Vienna, July 1, 2024 – Semperit has completed the sale of the medical business and transferred the remaining production and packaging of surgical gloves to the buyer of the entire medical business, the Southeast Asian Harps Global, as agreed. Combined under the discontinued operations “Surgical Operations”, these activities were most recently carried out as contract manufacturing for Harps Global.

“After we had already sold and handed over the majority of the glove business to Harps in 2023, we have now been able to place the remaining part in the hands of the new, responsible owner early and terminate the contract manufacturing. This means that Semperit has exited the glove business completely, and we are concentrating 100% on implementing our growth strategy as a leading specialist in elastomer products for industry,” says Semperit’s CEO Karl Haider.

The second and final closing of the sale of the medical business took place with effect from June 30, 2024, and comprised the sale of the operation for the contract manufacturing of surgical gloves in Wimpassing, Austria, and the 100% stake in the Hungarian company Sempermed Kft., which carries out their packaging in Sopron, Hungary. The sales price (cash and debt free) amounts to EUR 7 million and is subject to the usual price adjustment mechanisms.

Contact:

Bettina Schragl

Director Group Communications, IR and Brands/Spokeswoman

+43 676 8715 8257

bettina.schragl@semperitgroup .com Judit Helenyi

Director Investor Relations



+43 676 8715 8310

judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com

www.semperitgroup.com

www.linkedin.com/company/semperit-ag

About Semperit



The publicly listed Semperit AG Holding is an internationally oriented group of companies that develops, produces and sells high-quality elastomer products and applications for industrial customers in over 100 countries worldwide through its two divisions Semperit Industrial Applications and Semperit Engineered Applications. With its highly efficient production and cost leadership, the Semperit Industrial Applications division focusses on industrial applications in connection with large-scale production, including hydraulic and industrial hoses as well as profiles. The Semperit Engineered Applications division comprises the production of escalator handrails, conveyor belts, cable car rings, other engineered elastomer products, as well as the Rico Group, and focuses on customized technical solutions. The traditional Austrian company was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Vienna. The Semperit Group employs around 4,300 people worldwide and has 16 production sites and numerous sales offices in Europe, Asia, Australia and America. In the 2023 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR 721.1 million and EBITDA of EUR 71.8 million.