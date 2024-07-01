|
01.07.2024 08:00:21
EQS-News: Semperit finalizes sale of the remaining medical business
|
EQS-News: Semperit AG Holding
/ Key word(s): Disposal
Semperit finalizes sale of the remaining medical business
Vienna, July 1, 2024 – Semperit has completed the sale of the medical business and transferred the remaining production and packaging of surgical gloves to the buyer of the entire medical business, the Southeast Asian Harps Global, as agreed. Combined under the discontinued operations “Surgical Operations”, these activities were most recently carried out as contract manufacturing for Harps Global.
“After we had already sold and handed over the majority of the glove business to Harps in 2023, we have now been able to place the remaining part in the hands of the new, responsible owner early and terminate the contract manufacturing. This means that Semperit has exited the glove business completely, and we are concentrating 100% on implementing our growth strategy as a leading specialist in elastomer products for industry,” says Semperit’s CEO Karl Haider.
The second and final closing of the sale of the medical business took place with effect from June 30, 2024, and comprised the sale of the operation for the contract manufacturing of surgical gloves in Wimpassing, Austria, and the 100% stake in the Hungarian company Sempermed Kft., which carries out their packaging in Sopron, Hungary. The sales price (cash and debt free) amounts to EUR 7 million and is subject to the usual price adjustment mechanisms.
Contact:
www.linkedin.com/company/semperit-ag
About Semperit
01.07.2024 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Semperit AG Holding
|Am Belvedere 10
|1100 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 1 79 777-310
|Fax:
|+43 1 79 777-602
|E-mail:
|judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.semperitgroup.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000785555
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1936229
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1936229 01.07.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Semperit AG Holdingmehr Nachrichten
|
08:00
|EQS-News: Semperit schließt Verkauf des verbliebenen Medizingeschäfts ab (EQS Group)
|
08:00
|EQS-News: Semperit finalizes sale of the remaining medical business (EQS Group)
|
28.06.24
|Gute Stimmung in Wien: ATX Prime zum Start des Freitagshandels auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
27.06.24
|Donnerstagshandel in Wien: ATX Prime letztendlich freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
27.06.24
|Börse Wien in Grün: ATX Prime liegt am Donnerstagnachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
25.06.24
|Börse Wien: ATX Prime präsentiert sich zum Start schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
24.06.24
|Freundlicher Handel: ATX Prime liegt zum Ende des Montagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
20.06.24
|Freundlicher Handel in Wien: Anleger lassen ATX Prime am Nachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Semperit AG Holdingmehr Analysen
|13.03.24
|Semperit buy
|Baader Bank
|06.03.24
|Semperit Hold
|Erste Group Bank
|06.09.23
|Semperit neutral
|Erste Group Bank
|28.07.23
|Semperit buy
|Baader Bank
|27.06.23
|Semperit buy
|Baader Bank
|13.03.24
|Semperit buy
|Baader Bank
|06.03.24
|Semperit Hold
|Erste Group Bank
|06.09.23
|Semperit neutral
|Erste Group Bank
|28.07.23
|Semperit buy
|Baader Bank
|27.06.23
|Semperit buy
|Baader Bank
|13.03.24
|Semperit buy
|Baader Bank
|28.07.23
|Semperit buy
|Baader Bank
|27.06.23
|Semperit buy
|Baader Bank
|18.04.23
|Semperit buy
|Baader Bank
|09.11.22
|Semperit kaufen
|Baader Bank
|08.10.18
|Semperit verkaufen
|Erste Group Bank
|14.02.18
|Semperit verkaufen
|Erste Group Bank
|14.09.17
|Semperit verkaufen
|Erste Group Bank
|18.05.17
|Semperit Kauf
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|24.04.17
|Semperit Halten
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|06.03.24
|Semperit Hold
|Erste Group Bank
|06.09.23
|Semperit neutral
|Erste Group Bank
|14.03.23
|Semperit neutral
|Erste Group Bank
|16.09.22
|Semperit buy
|Erste Group Bank
|21.08.20
|Semperit neutral
|Erste Group Bank
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Semperit AG Holding
|10,86
|1,12%