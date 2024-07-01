01.07.2024 08:00:21

EQS-News: Semperit finalizes sale of the remaining medical business

EQS-News: Semperit AG Holding / Key word(s): Disposal
Semperit finalizes sale of the remaining medical business

01.07.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Semperit finalizes sale of the remaining medical business

Vienna, July 1, 2024 – Semperit has completed the sale of the medical business and transferred the remaining production and packaging of surgical gloves to the buyer of the entire medical business, the Southeast Asian Harps Global, as agreed. Combined under the discontinued operations “Surgical Operations”, these activities were most recently carried out as contract manufacturing for Harps Global.

“After we had already sold and handed over the majority of the glove business to Harps in 2023, we have now been able to place the remaining part in the hands of the new, responsible owner early and terminate the contract manufacturing. This means that Semperit has exited the glove business completely, and we are concentrating 100% on implementing our growth strategy as a leading specialist in elastomer products for industry,” says Semperit’s CEO Karl Haider.

The second and final closing of the sale of the medical business took place with effect from June 30, 2024, and comprised the sale of the operation for the contract manufacturing of surgical gloves in Wimpassing, Austria, and the 100% stake in the Hungarian company Sempermed Kft., which carries out their packaging in Sopron, Hungary. The sales price (cash and debt free) amounts to EUR 7 million and is subject to the usual price adjustment mechanisms.

 

Contact:

Bettina Schragl
Director Group Communications, IR and     Brands/Spokeswoman
+43 676 8715 8257
bettina.schragl@semperitgroup.com		 Judit Helenyi
Director Investor Relations
 
+43 676 8715 8310
judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com

 

www.semperitgroup.com

www.linkedin.com/company/semperit-ag

 

 

About Semperit


The publicly listed Semperit AG Holding is an internationally oriented group of companies that develops, produces and sells high-quality elastomer products and applications for industrial customers in over 100 countries worldwide through its two divisions Semperit Industrial Applications and Semperit Engineered Applications. With its highly efficient production and cost leadership, the Semperit Industrial Applications division focusses on industrial applications in connection with large-scale production, including hydraulic and industrial hoses as well as profiles. The Semperit Engineered Applications division comprises the production of escalator handrails, conveyor belts, cable car rings, other engineered elastomer products, as well as the Rico Group, and focuses on customized technical solutions. The traditional Austrian company was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Vienna. The Semperit Group employs around 4,300 people worldwide and has 16 production sites and numerous sales offices in Europe, Asia, Australia and America. In the 2023 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR 721.1 million and EBITDA of EUR 71.8 million.


01.07.2024 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Semperit AG Holding
Am Belvedere 10
1100 Wien
Austria
Phone: +43 1 79 777-310
Fax: +43 1 79 777-602
E-mail: judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com
Internet: www.semperitgroup.com
ISIN: AT0000785555
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1936229

 
End of News EQS News Service

1936229  01.07.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1936229&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Semperit AG Holdingmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Semperit AG Holdingmehr Analysen

13.03.24 Semperit buy Baader Bank
06.03.24 Semperit Hold Erste Group Bank
06.09.23 Semperit neutral Erste Group Bank
28.07.23 Semperit buy Baader Bank
27.06.23 Semperit buy Baader Bank
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Semperit AG Holding 10,86 1,12% Semperit AG Holding

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX freundlich erwartet -- Asiens Märkte in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften stärker in die neue Woche starten. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegen sich am Montag auf grünem Terrain.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen