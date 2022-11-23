EQS-News: SFC Energy AG receives largest fuel cell order in company history - Strategic large-volume follow-up order from LiveView Technologies USA confirms high demand for fuel cells

EQS-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

SFC Energy AG receives largest fuel cell order in company history - Strategic large-volume follow-up order from LiveView Technologies USA confirms high demand for fuel cells



SFC Energy AG receives largest fuel cell order in company history - Strategic large-volume follow-up order from LiveView Technologies USA confirms high demand for fuel cells and lays foundation for future US presence

Order for around 2,300 EFOY fuel cells has a volume of approximately USD 15 million

Installed base of approx. 5,000 fuel cells after completion provides basis for own presence in the USA

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, November 23, 2022 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, has received a strategic large-volume follow-up order from LiveView Technologies (LVT), as published by ad hoc on November 18, 2022. The US customer is ordering around 2,300 EFOY fuel cells for use in mobile surveillance technology. The contract has a volume of approximately USD 15 million, half of which will be recognized in sales and earnings in fiscal years 2023 and 2024, respectively. LVT already ordered more than 1,100 EFOY fuel cells as a new customer in 2021 and another 600 units in May of this year. The new follow-up order for about 2,300 EFOY fuel cells is the largest fuel cell order in the company's history for SFC Energy and will form an installed base of about 5,000 EFOY fuel cells in the U.S. market after its completion in 2024. The order will result in significant growth of SFC Energy's important U.S. business, thus providing the best prerequisite for the company to establish its own presence in the U.S. market.

The major order underlines the further increasing demand for SFC Energy's hydrogen and methanol fuel cells as a clean, efficient and reliable power generation technology. The fuel cells will be used in LVT surveillance units. These mobile systems are equipped with camera towers and can be used in a variety of applications. For example, supermarket chains place the camera systems in their parking lots for surveillance and protection against criminal activity. Construction companies use LVT's systems to monitor their construction sites and the status of projects. EFOY fuel cells provide environmentally friendly power to LVT's application and increase flexibility in use. They supply electricity permanently and efficiently, operate with absolute climate protection, and provide self-sufficiency in areas without access to the conventional power grid.

"The renewed order from LiveView Technologies is further evidence of customer satisfaction with our fuel cell solutions. LVT is our fastest-growing customer and is representative of the continued high demand and momentum in the clean energy market. With this major order, we reach a milestone and are now well positioned to establish our own presence in the US. The expansion of our US business is an essential part of our expansion strategy and the logical consequence of our success in this important market", says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG.

"We rely on EFOY fuel cells with full conviction. By using them, we gain a sustainable unique selling proposition and can offer our customers tailor-made solutions for the most demanding requirements and thus something that is unique in the market," says David Studdert, Chief Business Development Officer at LiveView Technologies.

Compared to diesel generators, EFOY fuel cells require significantly less fuel, operate more efficiently, are quieter, and emit no harmful exhaust gases such as nitrogen oxides (NOx), carbon monoxide (CO), or particulate matter. Furthermore, fuel cells by SFC Energy are 95% recyclable. This makes them the perfect solution, for example, to replace previously used diesel generators and to make an important contribution to the race-to-zero and decarbonization of the global economy.

For more information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions, visit sfc.com.



About SFC Energy AG

SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 60,000 fuel cells to date. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich and operates production facilities in Germany, the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).

About LVT

LiveView Technologies (LVT) is an enterprise SaaS and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution for remote live video, safety surveillance, IoT, and analytics gathering, processing, and delivery. LVT is trusted by some of the largest and most well-known organizations in the world to keep their properties safe. For more information visit www.lvt.com.

