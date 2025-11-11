EQS-News: Steyr Motors strengthens international sales network – new distribution partners in the United Kingdom and Greece

Steyr Motors Aktie
Steyr, Austria, 11 November 2025 – Steyr Motors AG (ISIN AT0000A3FW25), one of the world's leading companies in the field of customized engines for mission-critical defense and civil applications, is further expanding its international market presence and has signed two new distribution agreements with a total minimum contract volume of EUR 5 million. With Golden Arrow Marine, Steyr Motors is solidifying its position in the important British market, while the Greek company Petros Petropoulos AEBE officially opens up a new regional market. Both partnerships cover the distribution of maritime propulsion systems and a comprehensive spare parts business.
New partner for growing demand in the UK market
With Golden Arrow Marine, Steyr Motors has gained one of the most experienced maritime service providers in the United Kingdom as an official distribution partner. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Poole (Dorset, UK), the company operates five locations along the south coast of England and has more than 90 years of experience in the defense, leisure and commercial maritime sectors. Golden Arrow Marine operates service centers and mobile service teams throughout the United Kingdom and internationally, highly qualified personnel, a fully equipped shipyard infrastructure with a 45-tonne lift capacity, and is a proven specialist in repair, diagnosis, repowering and delivery of new propulsion systems for all types of propulsion.
“With Golden Arrow Marine, we are increasing service quality, response speed and regional proximity for our British customers. Growing demand in the UK market requires a strong, locally based structure,” says Julian Cassutti, CEO of Steyr Motors.
Official market entry in Greece
Through its new partnership with the stock listed Greek industrial and technology company Petros Petropoulos AEBE, Steyr Motors is now officially entering the Greek market, having previously operated without an official partner in Greece. Petros Petropoulos was founded in 1922 and is active in the automotive, energy, industrial equipment, maritime and defense sectors. The company is one of the most established tech and industrial groups in the country. The cooperation covers the distribution of maritime drives and spare parts. Through the partnership, Steyr Motors customers now have local contacts, technical support, spare parts supply and integrated services on site.
Strategic strengthening of international market position
With both partners, Steyr Motors is continuing its global growth strategy to be closer to customers, faster in service and stronger in sales. Rising demand in the maritime and defense sector requires regionally anchored structures – these are now being established in two important European markets. “With Golden Arrow Marine and Petros Petropoulos, two strong, experienced and technically first-class companies are joining our global network. Our customers will benefit from even more intensive support, local service expertise, fast response times and a professional spare parts supply via short routes,” adds Julian Cassutti.
