EQS-News: Steyr Motors strengthens international sales network – new distribution partners in the United Kingdom and Greece

Steyr Motors strengthens international sales network – new distribution partners in the United Kingdom and Greece



11.11.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Expansion of partner network to drive global growth strategy

Two new distribution agreements with a minimum volume of EUR 5 million

Establishment of local structures in response to rising demand

Official market entry in Greece

Steyr, Austria, 11 November 2025 – Steyr Motors AG (ISIN AT0000A3FW25), one of the world's leading companies in the field of customized engines for mission-critical defense and civil applications, is further expanding its international market presence and has signed two new distribution agreements with a total minimum contract volume of EUR 5 million. With Golden Arrow Marine, Steyr Motors is solidifying its position in the important British market, while the Greek company Petros Petropoulos AEBE officially opens up a new regional market. Both partnerships cover the distribution of maritime propulsion systems and a comprehensive spare parts business.

New partner for growing demand in the UK market

With Golden Arrow Marine, Steyr Motors has gained one of the most experienced maritime service providers in the United Kingdom as an official distribution partner. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Poole (Dorset, UK), the company operates five locations along the south coast of England and has more than 90 years of experience in the defense, leisure and commercial maritime sectors. Golden Arrow Marine operates service centers and mobile service teams throughout the United Kingdom and internationally, highly qualified personnel, a fully equipped shipyard infrastructure with a 45-tonne lift capacity, and is a proven specialist in repair, diagnosis, repowering and delivery of new propulsion systems for all types of propulsion.

“With Golden Arrow Marine, we are increasing service quality, response speed and regional proximity for our British customers. Growing demand in the UK market requires a strong, locally based structure,” says Julian Cassutti, CEO of Steyr Motors.

Official market entry in Greece

Through its new partnership with the stock listed Greek industrial and technology company Petros Petropoulos AEBE, Steyr Motors is now officially entering the Greek market, having previously operated without an official partner in Greece. Petros Petropoulos was founded in 1922 and is active in the automotive, energy, industrial equipment, maritime and defense sectors. The company is one of the most established tech and industrial groups in the country. The cooperation covers the distribution of maritime drives and spare parts. Through the partnership, Steyr Motors customers now have local contacts, technical support, spare parts supply and integrated services on site.

Strategic strengthening of international market position

With both partners, Steyr Motors is continuing its global growth strategy to be closer to customers, faster in service and stronger in sales. Rising demand in the maritime and defense sector requires regionally anchored structures – these are now being established in two important European markets. “With Golden Arrow Marine and Petros Petropoulos, two strong, experienced and technically first-class companies are joining our global network. Our customers will benefit from even more intensive support, local service expertise, fast response times and a professional spare parts supply via short routes,” adds Julian Cassutti.



Company profile of Steyr Motors AG

Headquartered in Steyr, Austria, Steyr Motors AG is a global leader in the development and production of high-performance customized special engines with high power density and durability. The Company's engines are primarily used for military special vehicles, boats (both military and civilian) and as auxiliary power units (“APU”) for main battle tanks and locomotives. In the full year 2024, Steyr Motors generated an (adjusted) EBIT margin of 24%. For 2025, Steyr Motors is aiming for a year-on-year increase in revenue of at least 40%, an EBIT margin of above 20% and a production volume of at least 1,250 units.

For further information, please contact:

Steyr Motors AG

Investor Relations

Phone: +436766222367

Email:ir@steyr-motors.com

www.steyr-motors.com

Press contact in Germany, Austria, Switzerland

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Telephone: +49 89 125 09 0333

Email:sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

Press contact in France

CLAI

Matthieu Meunier

Phone: +33 06 26 59 49 05

Email: matthieu.meunier@clai2.com

Press contact in the UK

14:46 Consulting

Tom Sutton

Telephone: +44 7796 474940

Email: tsutton@1446.co.uk