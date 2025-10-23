EQS-News: Steyr Motors increases revenue by over 15% in the first nine months of 2025 – further increasing strong order backlog of more than EUR 300 million

EQS-News: Steyr Motors AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

Steyr Motors increases revenue by over 15% in the first nine months of 2025 – further increasing strong order backlog of more than EUR 300 million



23.10.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Steyr Motors increases revenue by over 15% in the first nine months of 2025 – further increasing strong order backlog of more than EUR 300 million

Revenue rises by 15.2% to EUR 34.4 million in the first nine months of 2025 (previous year: EUR 29.9 million)

EBIT at EUR 4.0 million (previous year: EUR 5.4 million) – temporarily impacted by targeted capacity expansion

Solid order backlog of more than EUR 300 million remains – conclusion of further high-volume orders expected

Steyr, Austria, 23 October 2025 – Steyr Motors AG (ISIN AT0000A3FW25), one of the world’s leading companies in the field of customized engines for mission-critical defense and civil applications, today presented its figures for the first nine months of 2025. Business development in the year to date has been characterized by a sustained positive order trend and the expansion of capacity to process the high order backlog.

Steyr Motors recorded a 15.2% increase in revenue to EUR 34.4 million in the first nine months of financial year 2025 (previous year: EUR 29.9 million). EBIT amounted to EUR 4.0 million (previous year: EUR 5.4 million), reflecting the planned ramp-up of production and personnel capacities. Steyr Motors is currently investing consistently in the further expansion of its production and in the expansion of its team in order to create the conditions for significantly higher production output in the coming quarters. Although these measures will lead to increased personnel and other operating expenses compared to the same period last year, they will lay the foundation for a noticeable improvement in profitability in the coming quarters. The expansion of capacities also serves to secure international competitiveness and prepare for the planned significant ramp-up in production in order to efficiently process the high and growing order backlog.

Steyr Motors continues to record strong momentum in order intake and has consistently expanded its international market presence in the past quarter. In the maritime segment, the Company has concluded new framework agreements with partners in the UK, Italy, France, and Asia. These agreements cover the delivery of a total of 600 inboard diesel engines with a total value of more than EUR 20 million. Targeted diversification across various markets and applications strengthens the stable foundation for future growth.

With its successful market entry in Poland, Steyr Motors has reached another important milestone in its international expansion. The conclusion of a framework agreement with one of the country's leading distributors provides the basis for further expansion into key markets in Eastern Europe. At the same time, the Company has strengthened its global presence with the opening of a new location in Dubai – a strategic hub between Europe, Asia, and Africa and a dynamic growth market with a sales potential of several thousand engines.

In addition, Steyr Motors has secured additional growth opportunities in the ASEAN region through its joint venture with Shangyan Power in Singapore. The joint venture provides market access for new applications in the areas of industrial power supply, commercial maritime, and special off-road applications, and includes guaranteed revenue of around EUR 65 million and an EBIT contribution of around EUR 13 million over the next five years.

Expansion is also progressing in China. Just ten months after opening its office in Beijing, China, Steyr Motors has been certified in accordance with the local C2 emissions standard, thereby fulfilling another important prerequisite for tapping into the world's largest shipbuilding market. This certification opens up additional order potential of at least EUR 100 million by 2030 and will accelerate the Company's international expansion in the long-term.

The total order backlog until 2030 remains comfortably above EUR 300 million, thus providing a solid foundation for predictable, organic growth with increasing profitability in the coming years.

Julian Cassutti, CEO of Steyr Motors AG, comments: “We have created the conditions and capacities to reap the fruits of our labor, especially our internationalization strategy. Our order books are filled and provide high visibility for years to come, and they will continue to grow in the future. We are in promising discussions with numerous customers for significant additional order volumes with both short- and medium-term revenue impact.”

Outlook

The Management Board is confident about the future and expects sustained high growth momentum in the coming years based on a robust order backlog of more than EUR 300 million. With regard to the 2025 financial year, the Management Board considers the current forecast, which anticipates revenue growth of at least 40% with an EBIT margin of over 20%, to be achievable in principle. However, due to slow budget approvals in some cases and longer-than-expected decision-making processes on the part of end customers, particularly government institutions, there may be delays on specific dates or during certain periods. The extent to which end customers realize call-offs from the existing order backlog will be increasingly decisive for the achievement of targets in the financial year. In addition, a number of short-term and medium-term orders are currently under active negotiation, although there is still some uncertainty regarding their conclusion and timing. Regardless of this, the Management Board expressly confirms its medium-term growth target of achieving revenue of approximately EUR 140 million and EBIT of approximately EUR 40 million by 2027, and continues to expect high and rising demand momentum due to the decisions of NATO member states and significantly increasing international defense budgets.

With the strategic expansion of its product portfolio to include the new business segment of mobile energy supply, Steyr Motors is establishing an additional long-term pillar of growth and earnings. Entering this billion-dollar market not only strengthens the Company's technological and market position in the defense sector, but also opens up new potential in the civilian sector. Based on the new M12 Power Unit (M12PU), the Management Board expects additional cumulative revenue of well over EUR 100 million by 2030 and sees considerable cross-selling potential through the existing international distribution network. This further underpins Steyr Motors' long-term growth strategy and lays the foundation for a sustainable increase in revenue and earnings beyond the current business plan.



Company profile of Steyr Motors AG

Headquartered in Steyr, Austria, Steyr Motors AG is a global leader in the development and production of high-performance customized special engines with high power density and durability. The Company’s engines are primarily used for military special vehicles, boats (both military and civilian) and as auxiliary power units (“APU”) for main battle tanks and locomotives. In the full year 2024, Steyr Motors generated an (adjusted) EBIT margin of 24%. For 2025, Steyr Motors is aiming for a year-on-year increase in revenue of at least 40%, an EBIT margin of above 20%, and a production volume of at least 1,250 units.



For more information, please contact:

Steyr Motors AG

Investor Relations

Phone: +436766222367

E-mail: ir@steyr-motors.com

www.steyr-motors.com

Press Contact in Germany, Austria, Switzerland

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France

CLAI

Matthieu Meunier

Phone: +33 06 26 59 49 05

E-mail: matthieu.meunier@clai2.com

Press Contact in UK

14:46 Consulting

Tom Sutton

Phone: +44 7796 474940

E-mail: tsutton@1446.co.uk