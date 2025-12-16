EQS-News: Strategic Investment: CANSOUL acquires stake in SYNBIOTIC

EQS-News: SynBiotic SE / Key word(s): Investment

Strategic Investment: CANSOUL acquires stake in SYNBIOTIC



16.12.2025 / 11:49 CET/CEST

Strategic Investment: CANSOUL acquires stake in SYNBIOTIC



Düsseldorf, 16 December 2025 – The European medical cannabis and industrial hemp group SYNBIOTIC SE (ISIN: DE000A3E5A59 | WKN: A3E5A5) announces a strategic equity investment. The specialised cannabis and hemp equity fund CANSOUL – Hanf



CANSOUL is a specialised equity fund investing across the entire global value chain of the hemp and cannabis industry. Its holistic investment approach covers cultivation, research, technology, extraction and distribution through to pharmaceutical development. The fund invests globally in leading industry players and diversifies across medical cannabis, industrial hemp, CBD and — in legally regulated jurisdictions — the recreational market. CANSOUL’s objective is to identify early-stage trends in infrastructure, patents and licences that fundamentally drive long-term market development.



Daniel Stehr, Founder of the CANSOUL Fund, commented: “Our decision to participate in the capital increase of SYNBIOTIC is based on an attractive fundamental valuation and the successful internal restructuring of the Group. SYNBIOTIC holds assets with strong strategic differentiation, including an import licence and GMP manufacturing authorisation for medical cannabis, as well as its shareholding in GOC Nexus with its patented cold plasma process for GMP sterilisation — a clear technological advantage in quality enhancement. Combined with market leadership in industrial hemp and a management team with deep regulatory expertise, SYNBIOTIC offers an attractive risk-return profile.”



The transaction marks the starting point of a long-term partnership. As one of the leading players in regulated cannabis investments, CANSOUL underscores the attractiveness of SYNBIOTIC’s diversified business model.



“The investment via the capital increase represents the beginning of a strategic engagement. The SYNBIOTIC position is now being built within the CANSOUL fund’s portfolio and is explicitly designed as a long-term investment to accompany the growth potential of the diversified platform over the coming years,” Stehr added.



Daniel Stehr and Daniel Kruse, CEO of SYNBIOTIC, jointly stated: “Germany is facing significant developments in the growth markets of cannabis and industrial hemp. However, those expecting a rapid ‘coffee shop boom’ are likely to be disappointed. We realistically see commercial recreational use materialising only over the next five to ten years. The near-term growth drivers lie in medical cannabis and industrial hemp — sectors that will expand substantially for healthcare and environmental policy reasons.”



Active on Intercontinental Capital Markets and at the Political Level



CANSOUL’s investment also reflects SYNBIOTIC’s increased visibility at key intercontinental capital market events.



At a Talman House event in London, Daniel Kruse and Patrick Hirschauer, from SYNBIOTIC’s management team, met numerous international investors and industry representatives. According to Hirschauer, sentiment was “exceptionally optimistic, with sustained and growing interest in the European cannabis market.”



At the German Equity Forum in Frankfurt, Supervisory Board member Dr Andreas Wuzik and Hirschauer presented SYNBIOTIC to a broad institutional audience. “Frankfurt felt like ‘Dragons’ Den’ — but with institutional investors,” Hirschauer noted. “The questions were critical, highly professional and very constructive. It was extremely valuable for us, as we were able to position SYNBIOTIC beyond sector-specific filters and further sharpen our business model in an industrial context.”



Daniel Kruse, CEO of SYNBIOTIC, participated in the inaugural meeting of the Foreign Trade Working Group on 26 November 2025 in Berlin with Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Reiche. He commented positively: “The meeting demonstrated that Germany’s domestic and foreign economic challenges are being recognised and that promising solutions — including new growth markets — are on the agenda. I am already looking forward to the next round of discussions.”



