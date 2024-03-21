EQS-News: Successful completion of preset purchase plan for the acquisition of Northern Data Group shares by CEO Aroosh Thillainathan

EQS-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Successful completion of preset purchase plan for the acquisition of Northern Data Group shares by CEO Aroosh Thillainathan



Acquisition of further 208,348 Northern Data shares for a total purchase price of approx. EUR 5.9 million by Mr. Thillainathan via his family office ART Beteiligungs Management GmbH in the period from 4 to 19 March 2024

In total, acquisition of 1,062,490 Northern Data shares for a total purchase price of approx. EUR 30 million in the period from 8 January 2024 to the completion of the standing order on 19 March 2024

Mr. Thillainathan’s stake in Northern Data Group thereby increased to 3,823,806 shares, corresponding to approx. 7.15% of the current share capital



Frankfurt/Main – 21 March 2024 – Northern Data AG (‘Northern Data Group’; Ticker symbol German stock market: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) today announces the successful completion and the results of its CEO Aroosh Thillainathan's preset share purchase plan.

As announced in early January 2024, Mr. Thillainathan placed an irrevocable standing order via its 100% owned family office ART Beteiligungs Management GmbH with a broker to acquire shares in Northern Data Group for up to EUR 9 million per month and for a total of up to EUR 30 million in the period from 8 January 2024 to 8 May 2024 (inclusive). The monthly volume limit did not apply to over-the-counter (OTC) purchases.

During the period from 4 to 19 March 2024 (inclusive), the broker purchased on the stock exchange and OTC a total of 208,348 Northern Data shares for a total purchase price of EUR 5,906,915.06 (which corresponds to an average purchase price of approx. EUR 28.35 per share). The highest price paid in that period was EUR 32.35 per share and the lowest price paid was EUR 25.35 per share.

In total, 1,062,490 shares have been acquired under the standing order from 8 January 2024 until its completion on 19 March 2024 at a total purchase price of EUR 29,999,992.71. This corresponds to an average purchase price of EUR 28.24 per share. The highest price paid under the standing order was EUR 33.38 per share and the lowest price paid was EUR 23.85 per share.

Mr. Thillainathan’s current (direct and indirect) stake in Northern Data Group, including the shares acquired through the broker in the aforementioned period, amounts to 3,823,806 shares, corresponding to approx. 7.15% of the Company’s current share capital in the amount of EUR 53,497,231.00, which is divided into 53,497,231 shares.



About Northern Data Group:

Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a leading provider of specialized High-Performance Computing (HPC) infrastructure solutions to businesses and research institutions, utilizing GPU and ASIC-based solutions. Our flexible compute power fuels innovation in our three core business divisions: Taiga Cloud, Ardent Data Centers and Peak Mining. Through our HPC infrastructure, we pioneer ambitious computing innovation that drives progress in the AI, ML and Generative AI industries. Our partnerships with industry-leading manufacturers including Gigabyte, AMD, and NVIDIA are fundamental to the acceleration of innovation across sectors including life sciences, financial services and energy.



