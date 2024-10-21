EQS-News: technotrans and enesty form strategic partnership: a symbiosis of technology leaders

EQS-News: technotrans SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Comprehensive Thermal Management System Solutions technotrans and enesty form strategic partnership: a symbiosis of technology leaders Close collaboration in sales, including marketing of partner products and customer referrals

Optimal technology complement for tailor-made thermal management systems in plastics processing

Strengthening of both partners' market presence with a focus on core competencies Meinerzhagen / Hartha, 21 October 2024 – technotrans and enesty are combining their expertise in tailor-made thermal management systems for the plastics processing industry. The partnership includes mutual integration and marketing of each other's products: technotrans will now rely on the water distribution systems of German market leader enesty GmbH, while enesty will incorporate technotrans' temperature control units and cooling systems into its orcinus brand. This collaboration will involve close networking between the global sales teams of both companies. Customers will benefit from integrated complete solutions that optimise processes, reduce cycle times, and ensure high energy efficiency. At the same time, technotrans and enesty are strengthening their market presence and creating a clear competitive advantage in the growing market for application-specific system solutions. “With this partnership, the two best products on the market come together to create a win-win situation for all involved. technotrans and enesty complement each other perfectly in terms of technology, enabling us to offer customers unique, tailored solutions for their applications,” says Nicolai Küls, Head of the Plastics Division & Managing Director of technotrans solutions GmbH in Meinerzhagen. Jonathan Franke, Commercial Managing Director of enesty GmbH, highlights the sales benefits: “We benefit enormously from technotrans' international presence and its extensive sales network. Especially in countries where we are not yet represented, this partnership opens up great opportunities for us.” As part of the collaboration, technotrans will in future rely on enesty's water distribution systems, marketed under the orcinus brand, and promote them alongside its own products. In return, enesty will integrate technotrans' compact temperature control units and innovative cooling systems into its orcinus system – a cutting-edge complete temperature control solution, specially designed for injection moulding. The optimal coordination of thermal management and water flow control offers users numerous advantages in terms of productivity and energy efficiency. Within the system, it improves cooling efficiency and heat exchange during the injection moulding process, significantly reducing cooling and cycle times, and thereby lowering CO₂ emissions per produced component. This mutual technological complement allows both partners to focus more strongly on their core competencies. Tailor-made complete solutions from a single source

The strategic partnership is based on long-term collaboration without a fixed end date. In the future, customers will be able to access comprehensive thermal management systems through contacts at both technotrans and enesty, receiving everything from a single source. Initial joint projects have already been successfully completed, with many more to follow. Both companies also plan to make joint appearances at international trade fairs to present their synergies and product portfolios to a wider audience. “technotrans and enesty are united by deep technical expertise and years of application experience. This results in unbeatable complete solutions that combine process optimisation, energy efficiency, and operational reliability,” says Küls. Further information at: www.technotrans.com www.enesty.org About enesty GmbH: enesty GmbH, based in Hartha, Germany, develops solutions in the areas of injection moulding tools, temperature control systems and additive manufacturing. The company offers customised technologies such as conformal cooling to improve efficiency and quality in plastics processing. System solutions from enesty aim to improve efficiency, quality and sustainability in plastics processing. In addition, the company supports its customers with innovative products for process optimisation. enesty operates internationally and relies on strong partnerships for further market development. About technotrans SE: technotrans SE is a technology and services group with worldwide operations. The company’s core skill focuses on application-specific solutions in the area of thermal management. As an integral aspect of customer systems, these solutions optimise energy consumption and govern the temperatures encountered in sophisticated technological applications. With 17 locations, the Group has a presence in all major markets worldwide. Based on the Future Ready 2025 strategy, technotrans has defined the 5 focus markets Plastics, Energy Management (including electric mobility, high power charging stations and data centers), Healthcare & Analytics, Print and Laser. In addition, technotrans offers its customers an extensive portfolio of services including installation, refurbishment, maintenance, repair, a 24/7 parts supply and technical documentation. The Group has 6 manufacturing locations in Germany, one in China and one in the United States. technotrans SE is listed in the Prime Standard (ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7 / WKN: A0XYGA) and employs 1,500 people worldwide. The Group reported revenue of € 262.1 million for the 2023 financial year. Contact for journalists: Investor Relations:

