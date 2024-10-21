|
EQS-News: technotrans and enesty form strategic partnership: a symbiosis of technology leaders
Comprehensive Thermal Management System Solutions
technotrans and enesty form strategic partnership: a symbiosis of technology leaders
Meinerzhagen / Hartha, 21 October 2024 – technotrans and enesty are combining their expertise in tailor-made thermal management systems for the plastics processing industry. The partnership includes mutual integration and marketing of each other's products: technotrans will now rely on the water distribution systems of German market leader enesty GmbH, while enesty will incorporate technotrans' temperature control units and cooling systems into its orcinus brand. This collaboration will involve close networking between the global sales teams of both companies. Customers will benefit from integrated complete solutions that optimise processes, reduce cycle times, and ensure high energy efficiency. At the same time, technotrans and enesty are strengthening their market presence and creating a clear competitive advantage in the growing market for application-specific system solutions.
“With this partnership, the two best products on the market come together to create a win-win situation for all involved. technotrans and enesty complement each other perfectly in terms of technology, enabling us to offer customers unique, tailored solutions for their applications,” says Nicolai Küls, Head of the Plastics Division & Managing Director of technotrans solutions GmbH in Meinerzhagen. Jonathan Franke, Commercial Managing Director of enesty GmbH, highlights the sales benefits: “We benefit enormously from technotrans' international presence and its extensive sales network. Especially in countries where we are not yet represented, this partnership opens up great opportunities for us.”
As part of the collaboration, technotrans will in future rely on enesty's water distribution systems, marketed under the orcinus brand, and promote them alongside its own products. In return, enesty will integrate technotrans' compact temperature control units and innovative cooling systems into its orcinus system – a cutting-edge complete temperature control solution, specially designed for injection moulding. The optimal coordination of thermal management and water flow control offers users numerous advantages in terms of productivity and energy efficiency. Within the system, it improves cooling efficiency and heat exchange during the injection moulding process, significantly reducing cooling and cycle times, and thereby lowering CO₂ emissions per produced component. This mutual technological complement allows both partners to focus more strongly on their core competencies.
Tailor-made complete solutions from a single source
“technotrans and enesty are united by deep technical expertise and years of application experience. This results in unbeatable complete solutions that combine process optimisation, energy efficiency, and operational reliability,” says Küls.
