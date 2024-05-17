EQS-News: technotrans Annual General Meeting: transformation for higher profitability

EQS-News: technotrans SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

technotrans Annual General Meeting: transformation for higher profitability



17.05.2024 / 15:00 CET/CEST

technotrans Annual General Meeting: transformation for higher profitability

Proposed dividend distribution of € 0.62 per share approved

Florian Herger elected to the Supervisory Board as shareholder representative

Approval for the creation of new authorized capital for 5 years

Board of Management confirms targets for the financial years 2024 and 2025

Sassenberg, May 17, 2024 - The Annual General Meeting of technotrans SE resolved to distribute a dividend of € 0.62 per share (previous year: € 0.64) and elected Florian Herger to the Supervisory Board as shareholder representative. Moreover, the creation of new authorized capital for the next 5 years was approved. In his speeches, the Board of Management emphasized the performance in the 2023 financial year, which technotrans closed with all-time high revenue despite a challenging economic environment. He also provided insights into the further development towards a market-oriented organization to improve profitability. Despite a subdued start in the first quarter of 2024, the Board of Management reaffirmed the targets for the current financial year and the medium-term targets for 2025.

"We have grown in turbulent times and were able to increase revenue by 10 % to € 262.1 million. A new all-time high since our foundation in 1970," said Michael Finger, CEO of technotrans SE. "Our thanks in particular go to our employees worldwide. Together we have demonstrated to be strong and resilient. We will continue on the growth trajectory we have embarked on." The thermal management specialist recorded strong growth of 76 %, particularly in the Energy Management focus market. In addition, technotrans made significant technological progress in key areas, particularly in electromobility and in the field of liquid cooling for data centers.

The resolution on the distribution of a dividend of € 0.62 per share was adopted by the majority. The shareholders also elected Florian Herger as a new member of the Supervisory Board. Herger is a principal at Luxempart S.A. in Leudelange, Luxembourg, and a member of the Supervisory Board of Nexus AG. The Annual General Meeting also confirmed the election of employee representatives Andre Peckruhn, Operational Purchaser at technotrans SE in Sassenberg, and Thorbjørn Ringkamp, Senior Sales Manager at gds GmbH in Sassenberg, to the Supervisory Board. The proposed resolution to create new authorized capital of 20% for the next 5 years also received the necessary majority. With this instrument, the Group is creating greater financial flexibility and headroom for the future.

Efficiency program and great growth potential

One of the central topics in the Management Board speeches at this year's Annual General Meeting was the ttSprint efficiency program, which contains measures to reshape the Group towards a more market-oriented organization. This comprehensive structural transformation is intended not only to increase customer focus and agility, but also to improve the profitability of the company. The process should be completed by the end of the year.

The technotrans Board of Management emphasized the strengthened market position in key future markets. In the field of electromobility, for example, the company received several major orders for rail and road transportation. Liquid-based cooling of processors for data centers occupies a special position. After successfully entering the market in November 2023, technotrans secured a follow-up order in April 2024 to equip data centers in the USA. At the same time, the company has succeeded in significantly expanding its portfolio: The technology group now offers tailor-made solutions for both new and existing data centers. The thermal management specialist is thus positioning itself as a strong partner for the growing requirements of the industry. At the same time, technotrans is tapping into major growth potential in a very dynamic market.

Forecasts confirmed

Despite a challenging first quarter of 2024, the technotrans Board of Management is optimistic that the forecasts for the current financial year and the medium-term targets for 2025 will be achieved. This demonstrates the management's confidence in the company's consistent strategic development and resilience: "We have the right strategy, the courage to change and the right technology as well as attractive products in growing markets to achieve our goals," emphasizes Michael Finger.

Further information at: www.technotrans.com

technotrans SE is a technology and services group with worldwide operations. The company’s core skill focuses on application-specific solutions in the area of thermal management. As an integral aspect of customer systems, these solutions optimise energy consumption and govern the temperatures encountered in sophisticated technological applications. With 18 locations, the Group has a presence in all major markets worldwide. Based on the Future Ready 2025 strategy, technotrans has defined the 5 focus markets Plastics, Energy Management (including electric mobility, high power charging stations and data centers), Healthcare & Analytics, Print and Laser. In addition, technotrans offers its customers an extensive portfolio of services including installation, refurbishment, maintenance, repair, a 24/7 parts supply and technical documentation. The Group has 6 manufacturing locations in Germany, one in China and one in the United States. technotrans SE is listed in the Prime Standard (ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7 / WKN: A0XYGA) and employs 1,600 people worldwide. The Group reported revenue of € 262.1 million for the 2023 financial year.



