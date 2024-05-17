|
EQS-News: technotrans Annual General Meeting: transformation for higher profitability
Sassenberg, May 17, 2024 - The Annual General Meeting of technotrans SE resolved to distribute a dividend of € 0.62 per share (previous year: € 0.64) and elected Florian Herger to the Supervisory Board as shareholder representative. Moreover, the creation of new authorized capital for the next 5 years was approved. In his speeches, the Board of Management emphasized the performance in the 2023 financial year, which technotrans closed with all-time high revenue despite a challenging economic environment. He also provided insights into the further development towards a market-oriented organization to improve profitability. Despite a subdued start in the first quarter of 2024, the Board of Management reaffirmed the targets for the current financial year and the medium-term targets for 2025.
"We have grown in turbulent times and were able to increase revenue by 10 % to € 262.1 million. A new all-time high since our foundation in 1970," said Michael Finger, CEO of technotrans SE. "Our thanks in particular go to our employees worldwide. Together we have demonstrated to be strong and resilient. We will continue on the growth trajectory we have embarked on." The thermal management specialist recorded strong growth of 76 %, particularly in the Energy Management focus market. In addition, technotrans made significant technological progress in key areas, particularly in electromobility and in the field of liquid cooling for data centers.
The resolution on the distribution of a dividend of € 0.62 per share was adopted by the majority. The shareholders also elected Florian Herger as a new member of the Supervisory Board. Herger is a principal at Luxempart S.A. in Leudelange, Luxembourg, and a member of the Supervisory Board of Nexus AG. The Annual General Meeting also confirmed the election of employee representatives Andre Peckruhn, Operational Purchaser at technotrans SE in Sassenberg, and Thorbjørn Ringkamp, Senior Sales Manager at gds GmbH in Sassenberg, to the Supervisory Board. The proposed resolution to create new authorized capital of 20% for the next 5 years also received the necessary majority. With this instrument, the Group is creating greater financial flexibility and headroom for the future.
Efficiency program and great growth potential
The technotrans Board of Management emphasized the strengthened market position in key future markets. In the field of electromobility, for example, the company received several major orders for rail and road transportation. Liquid-based cooling of processors for data centers occupies a special position. After successfully entering the market in November 2023, technotrans secured a follow-up order in April 2024 to equip data centers in the USA. At the same time, the company has succeeded in significantly expanding its portfolio: The technology group now offers tailor-made solutions for both new and existing data centers. The thermal management specialist is thus positioning itself as a strong partner for the growing requirements of the industry. At the same time, technotrans is tapping into major growth potential in a very dynamic market.
Forecasts confirmed
