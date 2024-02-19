|
19.02.2024 15:16:27
EQS-News: technotrans receives follow-up order for fast charging station cooling from ADS-TEC Energy
|
EQS-News: technotrans SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
technotrans receives follow-up order for fast charging station cooling from ADS-TEC Energy
Sassenberg, February 19, 2024 – The continuation of a forward-thinking collaboration: technotrans receives a follow-up order in the high single-digit million euro range from ADS-TEC Energy. The manufacturer of battery-based platform solutions for the energy industry is again relying on the customised cooling solution from technotrans for its battery-buffered fast charging station ChargePost. The thermal management specialist continues its growth course in the focus market energy management, underlining its innovation power in electromobility.
"We are looking forward to the continued collaboration with ADS-TEC Energy. The trust placed in us is evidence of our extensive expertise regarding thermal management in electromobility,” says Michael Finger, spokesman of the Board of Management at technotrans SE. “Innovative products such as the ChargePost make an important contribution to the nationwide expansion of the charging station infrastructure. Our cooling solutions represent a key component that ensures the functionality and performance of the charging station infrastructure.”
In addition to the power electronics and battery storage system, the solution provided by technotrans also cools the two advertising displays on the outside of the charging station, which have a size of up to 75 inches. This cooling system is characterised by high cooling performance and energy-efficient operation, requiring very limited space.
The order, with a volume in the high single-digit million euro range and a term of one year, seamlessly follows the first order from 2023. Production of the cooling solutions will begin in May this year. The systems will once again be manufactured at the technotrans production site in Steinhagen. “This order further drives our dynamic growth in one of the most important global markets of the future. We will continue this positive trajectory in this sector and gradually expand our market position further,” emphasises Michael Finger.
For further information, please visit: www.technotrans.com and www.ads-tec-energy.com
About technotrans SE:
19.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|technotrans SE
|Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
|48336 Sassenberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1000
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1030
|E-mail:
|info@technotrans.de
|Internet:
|http://www.technotrans.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XYGA7
|WKN:
|A0XYGA
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1840227
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1840227 19.02.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu technotrans SEmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu technotrans SEmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|technotrans SE
|18,40
|-0,81%