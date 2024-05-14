|
EQS-News: technotrans sets course for profitability and confirms forecasts for 2024 and 2025
Sassenberg, May 14, 2024 - As expected, due to the weak economic environment the technotrans Group made a muted start into the 2024 financial year. In the first 3 months, the thermal management specialist generated consolidated revenue of € 56.0 million (previous year: € 68.3 million). Consolidated EBIT amounted to € 0.4 million (previous year: € 3.5 million). First restructuring expenses of € 0.7 million in connection with the ttSprint efficiency program were already included in the EBIT. The EBIT margin was 0.7 % (previous year: 5.2 %), the adjusted EBIT margin reached 2.0 % accordingly. Return on capital employed (ROCE) amounted to 10.3 % (previous year: 13.0 %). The technotrans Board of Management expects business to pick up in the second half of 2024. technotrans already paved the way for an increase in profitability at the start of the year with major orders in key future technologies and the launch of the ttSprint efficiency program. The Board of Management confirms the forecast for the current financial year and continues to expect revenue between € 245 and 270 million with an EBIT margin between 5.5 % and 7.5 %. The mid-term targets for the 2025 financial year are also confirmed.
"As expected, we were not able to escape the weak economic trend, particularly in Germany. 2024 is the year of transformation for us. With our ttSprint efficiency program, we are structurally transforming technotrans into a market-oriented, lean and powerful company. With our efficiency program and successes in important future markets, we are setting the course for higher profitability and expect the first contributions to earnings as early as this year," says Michael Finger, CEO of technotrans SE.
Weak economy impacts performance in the first quarter
The revenue and earnings performance in the first quarter of 2024 is attributable in particular to the persistently weak economic environment in Germany and the high interest rates. As expected, the lower revenue volume combined with unfavourable cost degression and initial expenses for the organizational transformation of the technotrans Group had an impact on consolidated EBIT and ROCE in the first three months.
Significant major orders generated, product portfolio expanded
As part of another major order for liquid-cooling systems for high-performance servers in the USA, technotrans has developed a new retrofit solution. This represents a decisive expansion of the product portfolio: The thermal management specialist now offers cooling solutions both for the initial equipment of new data centers and for retrofitting existing data center structures. This enables technotrans to tap into significant additional growth potential.
Efficiency program as a comprehensive Group transformation
Board of Management confirms forecast
"We will consistently implement our Future Ready 2025 strategy with the ttSprint efficiency program," emphasizes Michael Finger. "This will pave the way for profitability and make us more resilient to external influences."
About technotrans SE:
