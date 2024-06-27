|
27.06.2024 17:15:05
EQS-News: The Annual General Meeting 2024 of Highlight Communications AG adopts all proposals of the Board of Directors
EQS-News: Highlight Communications AG
Annual General Meeting of Highlight Communications AG
The Annual General Meeting 2024 of Highlight Communications AG adopts all proposals of the Board of Directors.
Pratteln, 27 June 2024
Highlight Communications AG (HLG; WKN 920 299), a Swiss company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and headquartered in Pratteln ("HLC"), held its Annual General Meeting today. All motions of the Board of Directors were approved by the shareholders with a large majority in each case.
Bernhard Burgener was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors for another term of office, and Peter von Büren, Edda Kraft and Stefan Wehrenberg were confirmed as members of the Board of Directors for another year. Edda Kraft and Stefan Wehrenberg were additionally re-elected as members of the Compensation Committee.
Highlight Communications AG
27.06.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
